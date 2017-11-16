METSTRADE 2017 on course for memorable 30th anniversary show

METSTRADE Show © Sigrid van der Wel METSTRADE Show © Sigrid van der Wel

by Sigrid van der Wel today at 12:03 pm

With less than three weeks to go before its 2017 edition opens for business, the METSTRADE Show is ready to reinforce its reputation as the undisputed B2B platform for the world's leisure marine industry.

The RAI Amsterdam convention centre will welcome more exhibitors than ever and all three niche market pavilions have grown to new heights of participation. With additional features such as the E-nnovationLAB showcase and a first-class programme of connected conferences and seminars, the METSTRADE Show is set to mark its 30th year in style.

While the METSTRADE Show itself covers three days from Tuesday 14 to Thursday 16 November, complementary events and the attractions of the Dutch capital city mean that the entire week will see Amsterdam host the largest single gathering of leisure marine professionals from around the world. Last year's figure of 15,500 unique visitors is likely to be surpassed and what's certain is that those who do attend this premium B2B event will have the chance to explore the latest products and services offered by more exhibitors than ever.

Continued growth

At the time of writing, an impressive total of 1526 exhibitors had signed up for METSTRADE 2017, a figure which is already ahead of last year's record high of 1471. These include 290 yards and equipment supply companies represented in the SuperYacht Pavilion, 69 exhibitors in the Marina & Yard Pavilion and 49 in the Construction Material Pavilion.

"This continued growth across the board at METSTRADE is a testimony to the strength of the brand and the excellent return on investment it offers participants," comments RAI Amsterdam's Maritime Director Irene Dros. "The event's ability to remain at the forefront of innovation is one of the reasons why we continue to attract new entries, with no less than 237 companies exhibiting at the METSTRADE Show for the first time this year.

"These include debuts for Enersys and Throwraft on the main exhibition floor, SEARTEX and Heol Composites in the Construction Material Pavilion, Jetties and Superior Orsta in the Marina & Yard Pavilion, and DIAB Design and Viking in the SuperYacht Pavilion. Moreover, it is wonderful to see that 32 companies will be attending the 2017 show who were with us from the very beginning in 1988, including Hella Marine and ASA Boat Electro. There can be no better illustration of enduring value than that."

National pride

Another proven strength of the METSTRADE formula is how the evolution of the three shows-within-a-show over the past decade has not dented the attraction of the country pavilions – areas of the exhibition floor which allow exhibitors from the same nation to gather together if desired. There are currently 19 of these pavilions, which are organised by RAI Amsterdam in association with ICOMIA (the International Council of Marine Industry Associations). A fine example of how these national meeting points take on a life of their own has been seen with the growth of the Slovenian pavilion, which started in in 2013 with seven companies covering 97 m" of floor space and this year will feature 20 firms across 252 m".

New E-nnovationLAB showcasing electric & hybrid technologies

METSTRADE revolves around both business and the sharing of know-how and expertise. The extensive informative programme at this year's show includes a new E-nnovationLAB, which will run in parallel with the existing I-nnovationLAB and Material Xperience On Tour showcases. The E-nnovationLAB will feature technologies and manufacturers of electric & hybrid marine propulsion systems and components for the leisure marine industry, adding to METSTRADE's focus on sustainability.

Round table discussion with construction material industry

The successful introduction last year of the Construction in Progress Stage (offering live presentations of how materials in the Construction Material Pavilion are made) will be rewarded with an additional event on the second day of the show. This round table discussion on boat construction and recycling techniques will feature a premium line-up of speakers and participants from a wide range of countries and disciplines. It will provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and ideas between technicians and yacht designers, while giving the public the chance to interact with the crème de la crème of the construction material industry.

NEW Matchmaking programme

A third new feature of note at METSTRADE 2017 will be a pilot for the Pitch and Match matchmaking tool, designed to help companies get even more out of the show and find business relations of direct interest. Available free of charge for boat/yacht builders, marina professionals and all METSTRADE exhibitors, Pitch and Match should facilitate even more productive connections during the three days the show is open in Amsterdam.

Innovation

The I-nnovationLAB is the central stage for all innovation at the show, where the products nominated for the DAME Design Award and shortlisted projects for the Boat Builder Awards will be on display (click here to read the newly released announcement of which companies this involves). The actual winner of the DAME, which will be revealed at the opening Breakfast Briefing ceremony on the morning of 14 November, will make a presentation pitch in the I-nnovationLAB. There will also be speakers from various organisations such as IBI, Materia and ICOMIA, plus a range of sessions related to the issue of sustainability.

Superyacht Forum new style

The programme of seminars and conferences connected to the METSTRADE Show gets underway on Monday13 November with the four-day Superyacht Forum. This prestigious event will welcome some 800 delegates as it brings together the SuperyachtDESIGN Week, the Superyacht Management Meetings, The Superyacht Owner's Summit, Make Your Mark and the Global Superyacht Forum, the latter which has been a feature in its own right at METSTRADE for many years,

New Global Marina Institute Seminar

Other partner events of note as the week progresses are the new Global Marina Institute Seminar, which is attracting industry experts and senior personnel from across the industry to Amsterdam. The same goes for the HISWA Marina symposium, which is a must-attend event for Dutch marina professionals. Last but not least, the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) will present a number of seminar sessions on new electronics and technology in the marine industry.

A visit worth making

There is still time for leisure marine professionals to register for a visit to METSTRADE 2017, including a stay if they wish in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. Registration is free until 6 November after which the cost is €70.

More information, the full METSTRADE programme and the digital catalogue featuring all the exhibitors and events are available on metstrade.com. The METSTRADE app can be downloaded in the app store.