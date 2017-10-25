Please select your home edition
Edition
Lennon Thermalite 728x90 3
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Speeds up for downwind flyers in Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:58 pm 25 October 2017

Speeds are up as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet left the island of Porto Santo to starboard early this morning and turned north, aiming towards the final mark of the course before the finishing line off Lisbon, Portugal.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing, having survived a scare when a ballast tank hose failed, dumping 800 litres of water in the bilge, was first around and is now charging towards the new 'virtual mark' set yesterday, dubbed Porto Santo North.

Watch the video from Vestas 11th Hour Racing here

It's nearly directly downwind, meaning the teams will be gybing towards the mark, but this part of Leg 1 is largely setting up as a speed contest.

MAPFRE isn't making it easy on the leader. With a different sail configuration, the Spanish team has been able to match speed with the Vestas boat, while sailing a slightly more favourable direction towards the mark, making a gain of nearly 4-miles between the 07:00 and 13:00 UTC position reports.

On boat MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
On boat MAPFRE during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race

"Conditions are pretty nice," said Rob Geenhalgh on MAPFRE. "20 knots of wind, and making about 20 knots of boatspeed, but everyone has good speeds and good wind now... This run down to the waypoint is a bit of a boatspeed charge. We've stayed out to the east a bit, hoping we can cut that deficit down to less than 10 miles by the waypoint."

On board AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
On board AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

The AkzoNobel boat continues to hold third place, relatively safe compared to the chasing pack but as yet unable to make inroads on the pair in front.

Positions in the chasing pack remain in flux. Less than 10 miles separate fourth from seventh place. Every mile gained is hard-earned. Any lapse is punished.

"The subtleties of racing these boats is something we're still working on," said Steve Hayles, the navigator on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag. "At times we're quick, but at other times, our pace is lacking.

On board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race

"But an opportunity to race hard against teams like Brunel and Dongfeng, second-generation teams who have done this race before, is an awesome opportunity to learn."

Leg 1 Position Report at 13:00 UTC:

1. Vestas 11th Hour Racing (572.0 nautical miles to finish)
2. MAPFRE + 12.2nm
3. team AkzoNobel +13.3nm
4. Dongfeng Race Team +22.9nm
5. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +29.7nm
6. Team Brunel +32.7nm
7. Turn the Tide on Plastic +33.0nm

www.volvooceanrace.com

On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Turn the Tide on Plastic during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1: Alicante to Lisbon - photo © Jen Edney / Volvo Ocean Race
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tussles at the front and back
MAPFRE's big gamble during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 A big gamble by MAPFRE and a slick recovery on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag set the scene for the drag race to Porto Santo... Posted on 25 Oct Fleet likely to compress in Leg 1
As light winds block the Volvo Ocean Race fleet The Volvo Ocean Race fleet was punching into the Atlantic on Tuesday after surviving their first test from the weather gods through the Gibraltar Strait overnight. Posted on 24 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing lead the way
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 to Lisbon An eventful opening 24 hours in the Volvo Ocean Race has seen skipper Charlie Enright's Vestas 11th Hour Racing grab the lead as the fleet converge on the Strait of Gibraltar. Posted on 23 Oct The World Sailing Show - November 2017
Volvo Ocean Race Form Guide and 36th America's Cup protocol Seven boats, seven hungry teams and one clear goal, to win the Volvo Ocean Race. Having trawled through team biogs, walked the boards and tapped into the dockside gossip, its time to set out the World Sailing Show form guide to the 45,000 mile race. Posted on 23 Oct Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race Dock Walk
Dramatic developments as the fleet leave Alicante It's go time! The first confirmation on the AkzoNobel crew list following Tienpont winning his court case and return to the team, leaving Brad Jackson and Jules in Spain. Posted on 22 Oct Dongfeng leads the fleet away
As Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 starts Conditions couldn't have been better for the start in Alicante on Sunday afternoon. The fleet of seven of the best sailing teams in the world started Leg 1, a 1,450 nautical mile sprint to Lisbon, Portugal in bright sunshine and a 15-20 knot breeze. Posted on 22 Oct More Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race interviews
Ahead of today's Leg 1 start in Alicante Today is the day that we see the Volvo Ocean Race finally kick into gear. There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there. Posted on 22 Oct Tienpont returns to lead team AkzoNobel
In the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Following extensive discussions, we are pleased to announce that team AkzoNobel will be starting the Volvo Ocean Race today under skipper Simeon Tienpont. Posted on 22 Oct Spectacular Sunday on tap
As crews ready for the start of the Volvo Ocean Race It's finally here – the official start of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 takes place on Sunday afternoon at 14:00 local time in Alicante, Spain (12:00 UTC). Posted on 21 Oct Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race interviews
Jackson, Parkinson, Tuke, Greenhalgh, Ciszeck, Caffari & more After what seemed like an endless amount of "leg zeros" the Volvo Ocean Race is now in full wind up to the first leg where points will count on Sunday. Posted on 20 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy