Entries open for 2018 RYA Youth National Championships

by Anisha Walkerley, RYA today at 12:36 pm 30 March - 6 April 2018
2013 RYA Youth Nationals at Largs © Marc Turner / RYA

Entries are now open for the 2018 RYA Youth National Championships at Largs Sailing Club from 30 March – 6 April.

Hundreds of sailors are expected to descend on Largs, Scotland when the premier event on the RYA Youth Racing calendar returns to the venue next year for the first time since 2013.

The top British Youth sailors will be competing for Youth Nationals glory whilst for others this will be a chance to showcase their skills in a new class or even race on the national scene for the very first time.

Selection for coveted spots on the British Youth Sailing Team for the Youth Sailing World Championships in Corpus Christi, USA, held in July 2018 will also be up for grabs.

Catch up on the 2017 highlights from Hayling Island Sailing Club:

Sailors can enter one of the following events:

  • Laser Standard – Laser Radial Boys – Laser Radial Girls
  • 420 Boys – 420 Girls – 420 Mixed
  • 29er Boys – 29er Girls – 29er Mixed
  • Nacra 15 Open
To be eligible to compete, all sailors shall be under the age of 21 on 31 December 2018, with the exception of 420 sailors entered into the 2018 GBR 420 Class Association World and Junior European Championship selection events.

2013 RYA Youth Nationals at Largs - photo © Marc Turner / RYA
2013 RYA Youth Nationals at Largs - photo © Marc Turner / RYA

Due to an International event clash the RS:X class will not be in Largs in April. A standalone RS:X Youth National Championship will held for the windsurfers with further details to be announced in due course.

Mark Nicholls, RYA Youth Racing Manager, commented: "We are very much looking forward to returning to Largs for a great week of racing at the 2018 RYA Youth National Championships.

"For many the event will form a key part of their selection for RYA UK Youth Squads, international travel grants or a chance to represent Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championships, whilst for others this will be their first experience of stepping up from their junior boats to a multi-class youth event of this scale.

"Make sure you get your entry in as soon as possible via the event website to make the most of the early bird entry fee. I wish everybody the best of luck with their winter training and we can't wait to see the action unfold in April."

For all classes:

  • Early Bird Entry deadline – midnight 31 January 2018
  • Standard Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 4 March 2018
  • Late Entry Deadline – midnight Sunday 11 March 2018
Enter Here.

You can follow the event build-up on the event website, British Youth Sailing Facebook page and on Twitter at @RYAyouthracing. Share your comments with us using #RYAYouths.

2013 RYA Youth Nationals at Largs - photo © Marc Turner / RYA
2013 RYA Youth Nationals at Largs - photo © Marc Turner / RYA
