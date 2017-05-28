One month to go to Yacht Racing Forum 2017 in Aarhus, Denmark

Yacht Racing Forum 2017 © Yacht Racing Forum Yacht Racing Forum 2017 © Yacht Racing Forum

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 2:44 pm

The tenth edition of the Yacht Racing Forum will take place in Aarhus, Denmark, on November 27-28. A business oriented conference, the Forum will reassemble the sport's leading brands and personalities for two days of conferences, debates, networking and business.

The Yacht Racing Forum is the unique opportunity for everyone involved in yacht racing to reach out to the international sailing community in two days and one location. 250 delegates including twenty-five media representatives from all over the world have already confirmed their participation and the list is growing by the day.

This year's hot issues include the potential for new events, boats and classes, sponsorship strategies, new (and "old") media, sustainability and much more.

Running parallel to the Business and Marketing Conference, the Design & Technology Symposium will focus on connected boats, discuss the impact of the America's Cup on mainstream sailing, explain how the airline industry can contribute to the development of faster and safer foiling boats, and present the latest innovations in foiling, the integration of composite materials in the design process ad much more.

Started in 2015, the Risk Management & Safety conference generates an increasing interest from yacht clubs, classes, event organisers and sailors. This module will take place in plenary mode, and will discuss risks and liabilities, regulations to ensure crew safety, insurances, new traumas generated by the new - faster - sailing boats and explain how technology can contribute to the safety of the sport.

The session dedicated to the "top of the sport" will focus on the Volvo Ocean Race, discuss the present and future of the America's Cup and introduce the audience to the new and exciting Class Ultime.

The list of speakers includes some of todays' greatest actors from within the yacht racing industry, including Vincent Lauriot-Prevost, Ian Walker, Kim Andersen, Ben Remocker, Thierry Bouvard, Yann Penfornis, Hugh Chambers, Luc Talbourdet, Alistair Watkins, James Hall, Nick Moloney, Hasso Hoffmeister, Andy Hunt, Christian Scherrer, Lucas Rizzotti, Emmanuel Bachellerie, Matthew Sheahan, Nigel Irens, Juan Kouyoumdjian and so many more... (see the entire speakers' list here)

Social functions aimed at sharing a good time and favoring networking and business are planned. The gala evening reception, provided on Monday evening by North Sails and Aarhus Events, promises to be fun and entertaining.

The Yacht Racing Forum is pleased to introduce a new interactive online app that will give everyone the opportunity to organise meetings with fellow participants, network and facilitate business, answer surveys etc. This app has been developed by Eventory, an IT company headed by 1996 Finn Olympic champion Mateusz Kusznierewicz.

About the Yacht Racing Forum

Now in its 10th year, the Yacht Racing Forum is the leading yacht racing industry conference, and is the only occasion in the year where key players from yacht racing event organizers, teams, sponsors, agencies, insurance companies, designers and sailors gather together and help shape the future of the yacht racing industry.

The YRF brings together 300 decision makers in one place at one time to do business and meet future clients.