4000 Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Neil Heffernan today at 9:56 am

Yet again Rutland served up champagne conditions for the final series event of the year, with 11 boats attending including regulars, newcomers and returners to the fleet.

Saturday's racing got underway in a freshening Force 4 with some big gusts coming down the race course. From the outset racing was tight, with Steve and Alex and John and Fran leading the pack in race 1. Meanwhile Neil and Jo were pushing up through the fleet, and with John and Fran suffering kicker failure on lap 3 of 4, they came through to take second after Steve and Alex's first. David and Matt took third with Trevor and Adrien from Belgium taking fourth.

Neil and Jo took first in race 2, just in front of Steve and Alex with David and Matt in third again. A little bit further back in the fleet there was a fair degree of place-changing going on, and although Richard and Jo held onto their fifth, Martin and Tom pushed up into a strong sixth place.

Race 3 saw John and Fran back in the game, taking second to Steve and Alex's first. Elsewhere in the fleet Richard and Jo scored their third fifth of the day (full marks for consistency), whilst Jason and Andy, and Alan and Will were undoubtedly getting faster.

Post curry, beer and sleep, Sunday took a while to deliver the promised Force 4+ and sunshine, this eventually arriving in the middle of the day.

The first race of the day got underway in slightly lighter conditions that saw John and Fran take first over Steve and Alex, with Tim and Harry behind in third. This race and the start of the second were characterised by very localised gusts running down the lake that created some interesting racing and big place changes. Things were beginning to settle by halfway through race 5, and both Trevor and Adrien and Alex and Charlotte upped their pace finishing second and third behind another first from Steve and Alex.

By race 6 Steve and Alex had the event sewn up, but Neil and Jo needed to finish strongly to keep second. In response they pulled out a big lead on the first lap, only to see this eroded by John and Fran and Trevor and Adrien. However, third secured them second overall with Trevor and Adrien taking a well-earned overall third (especially after a trapeze harness fail on Saturday!). Fourth went to John and Fran, coming back strongly after losing two races to gear failure on Saturday, with fifth taken by David and Matt.

As another enjoyable series comes to a close we can look back on some great racing in the UK and France, and look forward to another strong series to come in 2018 with highlights to include the Europeans at Lake Como and joining the French fleet for their Nationals in Brittany, as well, of course, as the UK series.

You'll be pushed to find another high-performance boat that can be bought in championship winning condition for less than £2,000, has a circuit in three countries and has a fleet this friendly – what are you waiting for!

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 4281 Steve Tylecote Alex Litt RSC 1 2 1 2 1 (DNC) 7 2nd 4343 Neil Heffernan Jo Morrison QMSC 2 1 3 ‑6 6 3 15 3rd 4423 Trevor Peirce Adrien Peirce SNEL 4 8 ‑9 4 2 2 20 4th 4682 John Reynolds Fran Howell Grafham SC (DNC) DNC 2 1 5 1 21 5th 4568 David Marchant Matt Reynolds Graham SC 3 3 4 5 ‑7 6 21 6th 4546 Tim Litt Harry Litt RSC ‑7 4 6 3 4 5 22 7th 4600 Alexander Cramp Charlotte Heffernan Grafham SC 6 7 7 ‑8 3 4 27 8th 4572 Richard de Fleury Jo de Fleury Yorkshire Dales SC 5 5 5 7 8 (DNC) 30 9th 4467 M Burgess T Burgess Bough Beech 8 6 ‑10 9 10 8 41 10th 4464 Alan Holmes Will Scott Derwent Reservoir 9 10 ‑11 10 9 7 45 11th 4057 Andy Everitt Jason Dryden North Herts (DNC) 9 8 DNC DNC DNC 53