Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 21

by Julia Fry today at 2:19 pm 25 October 2017

Day 21 saw PSP Logistics reach its final milestone mark of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms; the Eastern gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. After entering through the Western gate on Monday morning, PSP Logistics logged its completion at 17:39:46 UTC on Tuesday evening.

Speaking from on board, PSP Logistics Skipper Roy Taylor said: “We completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the final milestone before Cape Town. The wind is fair and we are making ten knots with 846 nautical miles to run.”

Despite its best efforts, PSP Logistics could not top the fastest times for the Race 2 Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. However, its completion of the sprint means that the Clipper Race office has today confirmed the fastest three teams as GREAT Britain, Dare To Lead and Sanya Serenity Coast which claim three, two and one bonus race points respectively.

It was a close fought sprint with GREAT Britain completing the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint in 29 hours 54 minutes and just four minutes separating second placed Dare To Lead (32 hours 31 minutes) and Sanya Serenity Coast (32 hours 35 minutes), showing that every adjustment on board counts.

On board PSP Logistics, sights are now fully set on reaching Cape Town but the crew has also been working extremely hard to start to working through the list of routine maintainance tasks that normally take place during a stopover. Roy reports: “Mr David Greer has been busy servicing winches and jammers in preparation for the next leg. Tomorrow he plans to inspect all the blocks and the running rigging.

“Stian Tonneson has surveyed his sails, done a few small repairs and lubricated and checked all the piston hanks on the headsails.

“Clive Watson has produced and laminated all the watch bills, rotas and bunk allocations for the next leg.”

Even PSP Logistics crew that have arrived in Cape Town ahead of Crew Changeover Day are helping to get the yacht ready ahead of the next ocean crossing to Fremantle. Roy added: “Our new joiners Shaun Farley, Michael Duffy, Daren Lemon, Matthew Norman, David Lawson & Bas De Jong will be in Cape Town soon and are going to take care of the victualling for us. Big thank you guys!

“We plan to deep clean with fresh water during the final two days at sea (weather permitting). Before pressing our tanks full, pickling the water maker and then carry out some safety checks at the same time.

“That should just leave us with rig check, fuel, gas, rubbish and laundry. Just as well, as this stopover is going to be faster than a McDonalds burger!!”

PSP Logistics continues to eat away at the miles left to Cape Town and Clipper Race Meteorologist, Simon Rowell, reported today that the weather looked to be in the teams favour as they make up the final distance towards land.

With the lighter airs and at its current speed it is estimated that PSP Logistics will arrive into Cape Town on Saturday 28 October between the hours of 0700-1200.

Stay tuned for all the latest news at sea from Skipper Roy Taylor and the crew, on the PSP Logistics team page, to find out and keep up with its progress on the Race Viewer.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

