Sponsors confirmed for Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta 2018

by Antigua Classics Yacht Regatta today at 1:47 pm

Herreshoff Marine Museum/America's Cup Hall of Fame

We are delighted to welcome on board our new sponsor for the Concours d'Elégance, the Herreshoff Marine Museum/America's Cup Hall of Fame. Dedicated to the education and inspiration of the public through presentations of the history and innovative work of the Herreshoff Manufacturing Company, the Museum is one of the USA's most important historic maritime treasures. It regularly hosts classic yacht regattas, sponsors symposia on classic yacht design and restoration, and operates an outstanding sailing school for youth and adults. It celebrates excellence in design, innovation, education and technology and its involvement in the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta's esteemed and traditional Concours is therefore most fitting.

Newport Shipyard

We are also very excited to welcome the highly acclaimed Newport Shipyard as another new sponsor of our event. This Shipyard, which dates back to 1834, has attained a considerable reputation over the years for fine workmanship and a dedicated team that values providing the best services it can in every way to all-comers. Its recent success in organizing the annual Candy Store Cup regatta is yet another landmark achievement.

Often seen at the Newport Shipyard and a regular participant in this event is Donald Tofias' W-76 cutter Wild Horses. This fabulous Spirit of Tradition yacht also takes part every year in the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta (pictured here in 2017).

We look forward to seeing her back here again in 2018.

Mount Gay Rum

Finally, we would like to welcome back Mount Gay Rum, our most loyal and longstanding sponsor, as the official rum sponsor. As well as providing the beverage well loved by all sailors and for which the Caribbean is famous, its iconic bright red hats and shirts are a lively and vibrant feature of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta every year.