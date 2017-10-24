Crewsaver launches the #LifejacketSafe challenge as part of its lifejacket safety campaign

As part of its #LifejacketSafe campaign, Crewsaver has announced the launch of the #LifejacketSafe challenge, a quiz style challenge with thought-provoking questions highlighting lifejacket dos and don'ts. Not only could the advice learnt in the challenge save your life but also, by taking the challenge, you will be automatically entered into the prize draw to win the ultimate lifejacket package!

The #LifejacketSafe campaign aims to increase safety awareness by highlighting the importance of not only wearing a personal flotation device, but also making sure it is worn correctly and is well maintained. So, if the worst should happen, you are well equipped and can rest assured that your safety equipment is not going to let you down.

#LifejacketSafe challenge prize – Worth over £440 (483 Euros) *

ErgoFit 290N EX lifejacket

Lifejacket servicing voucher

Rearming kit

ErgoFit safety knife

Safety line

So, do you think you know all there is to know about lifejackets? Do you know what a Newton is (not Isaac Newton, but he does play an important part!) and whether all lifejackets come with a light as standard? Prove you have what it takes to be #LifejacketSafe and enter the #LifejacketSafe challenge!

Accept the challenge here - www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LifejacketSafe

Top advice for being #LifejacketSafe

Wear a lifejacket and wear it correctly

Get your lifejacket serviced annually

Wear the right lifejacket for your activity

Follow care and maintenance guidelines

