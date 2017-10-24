Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit

Tough but exhilarating ride in the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race

by Louay Habib, Rolex Middle Sea Race today at 4:37 pm 24 October 2017

After four days of racing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race, 7 yachts have completed the race, 47 are still racing, and 50 yachts have now officially retired.

The brutal conditions in the latter part of the race have abated somewhat, and the stories from the crew arriving at the Royal Malta Yacht Club paint a picture of a tough but exhilarating ride from Favignana to the finish. "The crew are pretty beat up, there are a few guys limping around. For ten hours it was like being in the Southern Ocean," commented Stu Wilson, boat captain of the line honours winner, Rambler 88.

"That was a gnarly race. We saw 30 knots of wind and more at times, but the short wave pattern, which is typical of the Mistral, was the real reason," commented Leopard's navigator, Hugh Agnew.

While the prize for first to finish was decided yesterday, the title of overall winner remains open. In a race of this size and complexity, crews think first of winning their class and then hoping the weather gods will align in their favour to outdo the rest of the fleet.

In IRC Class 1, made up of the fastest and highest rated boats, all yachts are now accounted for and, provisionally at least, Quentin Stewart's British Infiniti 46 Maverick looks to have retained the title won in last year's race. Maximilian Klink's German Botin 65 Caro lies in second, and George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 is third.

Quentin Stewart's Infinity 46 Maverick during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Quentin Stewart's Infinity 46 Maverick during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Quentin Stewart, owner of Maverick, was delighted with the performance of both boat and crew: "This is a beautiful race. It gives you something of everything. It was light and tricky up the east coast of Sicily and around Stromboli. Then it was wet and wild the whole way home. It was vicious around Lampedusa, with 40 – 45 knots. We blew up an A3 which is impressive given it was built to live with those conditions. I can't say enough about the boat and crew. We measure up against bigger boats and this is a big achievement for us."

Eric De Turckheim's Teasing Machine during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Eric De Turckheim's Teasing Machine during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

Two yachts in IRC Two have completed the challenging race. Franco Niggeler's Cookson 50 Kuka 3 was the first to finish, but after time correction Eric de Turckheim's Nivelt Muratet 54 Teasing Machine competing in her debut race leads the class and, significantly, the overall standings. The all-Kiwi team racing Anthony Leigh's Elliott 35 Crusader is expected to reach Malta this afternoon and, in doing, so will be the smallest yacht to have completed the race so far - an extraordinary achievement.

Franco Niggeler's Cookson 50 - Kuka 3 during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo
Franco Niggeler's Cookson 50 - Kuka 3 during the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race - photo © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

In IRC Three, currently, only one boat has made it past Favignana on the north-west corner of Sicily: Dominque Tian's Ker 46 Tonnerre de Glen. The tenacious French crew is well on its way to the Comino Channel and will arrive back at the Royal Malta Yacht Club later this afternoon. By contrast, some eight boats in IRC Four have already rounded Pantelleria, including the current class leader, James Blakemore's South African Swan 53 Music. Also in this division, two boats are vying to become the first Maltese to cross the finish line. Josef Schultheis & Timmy Camilleri's Xp-44 Xp-ACT was less than three hours ahead of First 45 Elusive, sailed by the Podesta family.

Three boats in IRC Five have rounded Pantelleria, including the current class leader, Joseph Mele's American Swan 44 Triple Lindy. Nicolás Ibañez Scott's Chilean J/122 Anita is second and within sight of Triple Lindy. Alexandr Musikhin's Russian Salona 41 Kasatka is third. In IRC Six, reserved for the least powerful boats in the fleet, five boats have passed Pantelleria and are en route to Lampedusa, Igor Rytov's Russian JPK 1080 Bogatyr continues to lead the class both on the water and after time correction. Piercarlo Antonelli's Italian Sun Fast 3600 Bora Fast is second and Thomas Kneen's British JPK 1080 Sunrise is third.

Just one Double Handed team is still racing and fighting to become the only short-handed team to complete the course. Dmitry Kondratyev & Alexander Grudnin's Russian J/122 Stellar Racing Team is some 220 miles from the finish.

For more information about the 38th Edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race please visit:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Belfast Lough Autumn Series 2017
Storm Brian puts paid to the final day's racing The Mackey Opticians sponsored Belfast Lough Autumn Series came to a sad finale yesterday with Storm Brian hanging around long enough to put paid to the morning's racing. Posted today at 2:25 pm Line honours for Rambler 88
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 has taken Line Honours in the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race, crossing the finish line at the Royal Malta Yacht Club at 21:48:09 CEST on Monday 23rd October, in an elapsed time of 2 days, 9 hours 48 minutes 9 seconds. Posted today at 6:25 am Hamble Winter Series day 4
Lively day in the Central Solent Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively. Posted on 23 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race day 3
Leaders in their element As expected, near gale force winds arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) rapidly changing the character of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 23 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race day 2
The calm before the storm George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88, has made the best of the light breeze dominating the first 24 hours of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race to build a commanding lead over her rivals. Posted on 22 Oct Fast 40+ class join the fleet in 2018
For the International Paint Poole Regatta The International Paint Poole Regatta Committee are delighted to announce that the Fast 40+ class will be competing at Poole next May as part of their race circuit for 2018. Posted on 22 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race start
The odyssey begins 104 yachts from 30 different nations have started the 38th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race. Watched by thousands of well-wishers lining the historic Grand Harbour and thousands more via a live link. Posted on 21 Oct 11th China Cup more international than ever
World Match Racing Tour set to join action The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta is becoming more international than ever with the World Championship of the World Match Racing Tour set to join the 10 other racing divisions. Posted on 21 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 3
Regular mix joined by the Fast 40+ fleet The third week of the Hamble Winter Series saw the regular mix of IRC yachts joined by the Fast 40+ fleet for the last two races of their 2017 programme. Posted on 20 Oct Diverse challengers prepare
To face Rolex Middle Sea Race's compelling challenges From South Africa to the United States, from Chile to New Zealand, the appeal of the Rolex Middle Sea Race is unquestionably broad. The 103 yachts expected to start tomorrow's 38th edition of the 606-nm race represent 30 different countries. Posted on 20 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy