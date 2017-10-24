Please select your home edition
Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 20

by Julia Fry today at 11:42 am 24 October 2017

Thirteen days after re-joining Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, PSP Logistics has hit another major milestone, passing the 1,000 nautical mile to go mark.

PSP Logistics is also now over halfway through the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, after crossing the western gate yesterday.

Whilst bonus points are on offer in the Ocean Sprint, the focus on board is fully on getting to Cape Town. Skipper Roy Taylor comments: "Wind has backed nicely, pointing at Cape Town, soldiers wind at 20 knots, boat speed 11–12 knots.

"Life is good again, be nice to us wind gods!"

PSP Logistics has not been far from the minds of the rest of the fleet in Cape Town, either. In a true display of unity and teamwork, fellow Skippers and crew are offering their assistance to help turn around the team once it arrives in port at the V&A Waterfront.

Thanking the team ashore for their offers, Roy says: "We are extremely grateful for the very kind offers of assistance coming in from the fleet to help get this beast turned around for the next leg.

"It's nice to know that although we are competitors, we are ultimately all friends who are willing to encourage, support and assist each other. We know PSP Logistics' turn will come, in some port, somewhere in the world, to repay the kindness!"

Looking ahead, once PSP Logistics completes its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the Clipper Race Office will be able to formally announce which of the twelve teams will score an additional one, two, or three bonus race points. With every point making a difference, this could lead to a shake up in the overall standings.

Stay tuned for all the latest news at sea from Skipper Roy Taylor and the crew, on the PSP Logistics team page, to find out and keep up with its progress on the Race Viewer.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com

