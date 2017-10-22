Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Blithfield Sailing Club

by Chris Martin today at 2:35 pm

Storm Brian had already flexed its considerable might at other events, but a forecast weather window saw Blithfield SC seek to carry on and penultimate round of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller was set to be on, on Sunday 22nd October. Influence over the final overall positions was to be significant.

After a 90 minute postponement race one got underway in a solid force 6 with four of the 8 contestants on the start line! Andy Davies and Pete Gray led this race from start to finish with Matt Biggs and Rachel Rhodes winning the game of chicken with Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey for second and third.

Lunch ensued, and the weather window still appeared to be well and truly closed. The second race got underway in conditions that at best were no different to the first! There were 5 takers for this race of whom two finished. Taxi and Pete Gray took another bullet with Caroline Croft and Richard Adams in second.

With two bullets, Taxi and Pete won the GKN Trophy, the only boat to finish both races. Caroline and Rich were second, with Matt and Rachel's retirement putting them third overall. Class Chairman Chris Martin and crew Samuel Bailey came fourth from the comfort of the clubhouse!

The Silver Tiller decider along with the annual dinner and dance are at Hollingworth Lake this coming Saturday - can't wait!

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 Pts 1st Keyser Soze 3684 Andy Davis Peter Gray Bartley 1 1 2 2nd The Oldie 3673 Caroline Croft Richard Adams Bartley DNF 2 19 3rd Pokin the Turtle 3743 Matt Biggs Rach Rhodes Blithfield 2 DNF 19 4th Quicksilver 3787 Chris Martin Samuel Bailey Blithfield 3 DNC 20 5th The Bear 3766 Andy Dalby James Dalby Trent Valley 4 DNC 21 6th Back to the Future 3583 Colin Anderson Ben Eaves Blithfield 5 DNF 22 7th Quick Fix 3691 Mike Calvert Jane Calvert Axe 6 DNC 23 8th Outnumbered 3745 Paul Dean Russel Hall Wembley 7 DNC 24 9th The Flame 3339 Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield DNF DNF 34 10th Tantrums & Tiaras 3623 Doug Rankin Paul Rankin Blithfield DNC DNC 34 10th Fat Boy Slim 3567 Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfield DNC DNC 34 10th Two Pints of Lager 3705 Geoff Wright Noelle Wright Blithfield DNC DNC 34 10th Mylo Xyloto 3744 Chris Luscombe Karen Luscombe Blithfield DNC DNC 34 10th Moondance Assasin 3547 Peter Male Richard Smith Blithfield DNC DNC 34 10th Arbuckle 3760 Mark Reddington Colin Staite Bartley DNC DNC 34 10th The Force Awakens 3781 David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth DNC DNC 34