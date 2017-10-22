Please select your home edition
Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Blithfield Sailing Club

by Chris Martin today at 2:35 pm 22 October 2017

Storm Brian had already flexed its considerable might at other events, but a forecast weather window saw Blithfield SC seek to carry on and penultimate round of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller was set to be on, on Sunday 22nd October. Influence over the final overall positions was to be significant.

High winds for the Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Blithfield - photo © Jamie Mason / SailingByDrone
After a 90 minute postponement race one got underway in a solid force 6 with four of the 8 contestants on the start line! Andy Davies and Pete Gray led this race from start to finish with Matt Biggs and Rachel Rhodes winning the game of chicken with Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey for second and third.

High winds for the Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Blithfield - photo © Jamie Mason / SailingByDrone
Lunch ensued, and the weather window still appeared to be well and truly closed. The second race got underway in conditions that at best were no different to the first! There were 5 takers for this race of whom two finished. Taxi and Pete Gray took another bullet with Caroline Croft and Richard Adams in second.

High winds for the Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Blithfield - photo © Jamie Mason / SailingByDrone
With two bullets, Taxi and Pete won the GKN Trophy, the only boat to finish both races. Caroline and Rich were second, with Matt and Rachel's retirement putting them third overall. Class Chairman Chris Martin and crew Samuel Bailey came fourth from the comfort of the clubhouse!

High winds for the Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller event at Blithfield - photo © Jamie Mason / SailingByDrone
The Silver Tiller decider along with the annual dinner and dance are at Hollingworth Lake this coming Saturday - can't wait!

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2Pts
1stKeyser Soze3684Andy DavisPeter GrayBartley112
2ndThe Oldie3673Caroline CroftRichard AdamsBartleyDNF219
3rdPokin the Turtle3743Matt BiggsRach RhodesBlithfield2DNF19
4thQuicksilver3787Chris MartinSamuel BaileyBlithfield3DNC20
5thThe Bear3766Andy DalbyJames DalbyTrent Valley4DNC21
6thBack to the Future3583Colin AndersonBen EavesBlithfield5DNF22
7thQuick Fix3691Mike CalvertJane CalvertAxe6DNC23
8thOutnumbered3745Paul DeanRussel HallWembley7DNC24
9thThe Flame3339Tim MaleRebecca MaleBlithfieldDNFDNF34
10thTantrums & Tiaras3623Doug RankinPaul RankinBlithfieldDNCDNC34
10thFat Boy Slim3567Martin SmithKaren BestonBlithfieldDNCDNC34
10thTwo Pints of Lager3705Geoff WrightNoelle WrightBlithfieldDNCDNC34
10thMylo Xyloto3744Chris LuscombeKaren LuscombeBlithfieldDNCDNC34
10thMoondance Assasin3547Peter MaleRichard SmithBlithfieldDNCDNC34
10thArbuckle3760Mark ReddingtonColin StaiteBartleyDNCDNC34
10thThe Force Awakens3781David WinderOliver WinderHollingworthDNCDNC34
