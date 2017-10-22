Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Blithfield Sailing Club
by Chris Martin today at 2:35 pm
22 October 2017
Storm Brian had already flexed its considerable might at other events, but a forecast weather window saw Blithfield SC seek to carry on and penultimate round of the Craftinsure Silver Tiller was set to be on, on Sunday 22nd October. Influence over the final overall positions was to be significant.
After a 90 minute postponement race one got underway in a solid force 6 with four of the 8 contestants on the start line! Andy Davies and Pete Gray led this race from start to finish with Matt Biggs and Rachel Rhodes winning the game of chicken with Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey for second and third.
Lunch ensued, and the weather window still appeared to be well and truly closed. The second race got underway in conditions that at best were no different to the first! There were 5 takers for this race of whom two finished. Taxi and Pete Gray took another bullet with Caroline Croft and Richard Adams in second.
With two bullets, Taxi and Pete won the GKN Trophy, the only boat to finish both races. Caroline and Rich were second, with Matt and Rachel's retirement putting them third overall. Class Chairman Chris Martin and crew Samuel Bailey came fourth from the comfort of the clubhouse!
The Silver Tiller decider along with the annual dinner and dance are at Hollingworth Lake this coming Saturday - can't wait!
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1st
|Keyser Soze
|3684
|Andy Davis
|Peter Gray
|Bartley
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|The Oldie
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Richard Adams
|Bartley
|DNF
|2
|19
|3rd
|Pokin the Turtle
|3743
|Matt Biggs
|Rach Rhodes
|Blithfield
|2
|DNF
|19
|4th
|Quicksilver
|3787
|Chris Martin
|Samuel Bailey
|Blithfield
|3
|DNC
|20
|5th
|The Bear
|3766
|Andy Dalby
|James Dalby
|Trent Valley
|4
|DNC
|21
|6th
|Back to the Future
|3583
|Colin Anderson
|Ben Eaves
|Blithfield
|5
|DNF
|22
|7th
|Quick Fix
|3691
|Mike Calvert
|Jane Calvert
|Axe
|6
|DNC
|23
|8th
|Outnumbered
|3745
|Paul Dean
|Russel Hall
|Wembley
|7
|DNC
|24
|9th
|The Flame
|3339
|Tim Male
|Rebecca Male
|Blithfield
|DNF
|DNF
|34
|10th
|Tantrums & Tiaras
|3623
|Doug Rankin
|Paul Rankin
|Blithfield
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|Fat Boy Slim
|3567
|Martin Smith
|Karen Beston
|Blithfield
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|Two Pints of Lager
|3705
|Geoff Wright
|Noelle Wright
|Blithfield
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|Mylo Xyloto
|3744
|Chris Luscombe
|Karen Luscombe
|Blithfield
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|Moondance Assasin
|3547
|Peter Male
|Richard Smith
|Blithfield
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|Arbuckle
|3760
|Mark Reddington
|Colin Staite
|Bartley
|DNC
|DNC
|34
|10th
|The Force Awakens
|3781
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth
|DNC
|DNC
|34
