World Champion Greg Wilcox set for 2018 Australian OK Dinghy Nationals

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 6:07 am 2-7 January 2018
OK Dinghy World Champion Greg Wilcox will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals © Robert Deaves

Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from 2nd to 7th January 2018.

Greg has returned to the top of the OK Dinghy World Ranking since it was formed more than a decade ago. He has spent more time at the top spot than any other sailor and has been in the top five longer than anyone can remember.

First sailing the OK Dinghy in 1980, Greg has performed with high distinction for over 30 years at both a national and international level including the class World Champion on more than one occasion. He has also finished more than a dozen times in the top ten at World Championships.

Greg has also contributed in an outstanding manner to the class off the water, through his presidency of OKDIA 2005-2009 and his exceptional sail-making skills. Wilcox has designed the sails which have won many world championships.

Greg was inducted into the OK Dinghy Hall of Fame during the World Championship in Vallensbæk, Denmark, 2012 and is one of the most recognisable personalities of the international OK community. On receiving his award Wilcox said, "It really is a great honour. I am just really proud that I have had such a great time in this class and that's the reason that I am still sailing it." One of his perhaps under-recognised skills is his willingness to socialise, not only with his fellow top-performing sailors and long-term acquaintances but also newcomers to the class. He goes out of his way to ensure they feel welcome and receive any boat tuning/handling knowledge they require. He has undoubtedly been an inspiration to many OK sailors in the past and will be in the future.

With 70 plus boats are expected to enter into the championships, Greg is offering one on one training sessions prior to this year's Nationals to anyone whom wishes to attend.

Entries are now open for the Australia's 56th International OK Dinghy National Championships. Held in the waters offshore of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, from Tuesday 2nd to Sunday 7th January 2018. All welcome, with entry available online via www.southportyachtclub.com.au/ok-dinghy-national-championships-2018

