National 12s 2017 Gul Series to end with a bang!

National 12 Inlands at Northampton © Anthony York / National 12 Inlands at Northampton © Anthony York / www.chunkypics.co.uk

by Christian Day today at 1:41 pm

The 2017 Gul Series Finale and Inland Championships takes place at Northampton Sailing Club on 4th and 5th November.

This is one of the most popular events of the year and there will be three Gul series and Inland Championships races on Saturday, starting at 12.30, with a briefing taking place at 11.30am. Following Saturday's racing the grand prizegiving for the series will take place with a whole host of prizes throughout the fleet from our generous sponsors Gul.

Saturday evening entertainment includes the traditional Northampton Fireworks Party (please bring along one large firework to help with the display). There will be food from Elaine's superb galley and after the fireworks the club will be hosting a disco. For those hardy sailors (and their families) free camping is available for the weekend on site, for everyone else there is a wide range of other accommodation options nearby.

The Inland Championships concludes on the Sunday with two back to back races starting at 10am.

For the notice of race and to enter online go to the Northampton Sailing Club website here.