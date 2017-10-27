Please select your home edition
First Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event starts on Tuesday

by Edwin Lodder today at 8:36 pm 24-27 October 2017
All set for the Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event in Medemblik © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com

Right now in Medemblik, The Netherlands, 28 eager Nacra 15 teams representing 13 Nations and four continents are preparing their first Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event.

In October 2018 the Nacra 15 will be the youth sailing boat during the Youth Olympic Games in Argentina. The goal, to be one of the Fourteen Nacra 15 teams representing their respective countries who will participate during these Youth Olympic Games. The teams must be mixed teams in the age born between 1 January 2000 and 31 December 2003. The Nacra 15 is the "pathway class" to the Olympic Nacra 17 multihull. These top youth racers race to qualify their country.

The qualification system to participate the Youth Olympics is based on four qualication events: This week in Medemblik the best European and best African country will qualify. Folowed by a qualifier event in Miami (November) to qualify the best North- and best South American country; In January in Queensland the qualifying of the best Asia and Oceania country. Argentina will get a wild-card due to being the host nation and in April during the Nacra 15 Worlds the final 7 country placings will be earned and qualified. Once a country is selected then their organising authorities will then organize their own selections. To represent your country at the Youth Olympics Games in the Nacra 15 class really is the pinnacle of Youth Performance Sailing.

Today the practice race has been sailed in great sailing conditions, 14-17knts. The weather forecast for this week also looks good. Race 1, tomorrow Tuesday 24th at 11.30 with 4 races scheduled back to back per day, through to Friday, a true test of fitness, skill and stamina. A total of 16 races are scheduled.

All set for the Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event in Medemblik - photo © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com
All set for the Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifying event in Medemblik - photo © Laurens Morel / www.saltycolours.com

Races can be live followed by tracking www.sailracer.org/eventsites/live-screen-tracking.asp?eventid=210949. Also look for updated information and results at the website www.nacra15class.com and Facebook page Nacra15 Class Association.

The Nacra 15 Youth Olympic Qualifier event is organized by the Nacra 15 International Class and the Royal Yachting Club Hollandia. The event is sponsored by Forward WIP, Island Tribe sun protection, PEGA boattrailers, City of Medemblik, Province Noord-Holland and Nacra Sailing

