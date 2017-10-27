Progress on new club house at South Windermere Sailing Club

Progress on building work at South Windermere Sailing Club © SWSC

by Mark Fearnley today at 8:32 pm

Construction of the new club house, changing rooms, and rescue boat storage to be used by South Windermere Sailing Club at its base in Fell Foot Park at the south end of Lake Windermere, continues apace.

The ground source heat pump is in place, and members are looking forward to the underfloor heating in the changing rooms. The facilities, financed by the National Trust and Sport England, are expected to complete in time for the start of the 2018 season, and new jetties and slipways will follow some time later.

At some date over the winter / early spring there will be a ceremonial demolition of the clubs trusty old leaky wooden shack. Perhaps a tear will be shed for all the happy memories, but then members can move into the new building and admire the elevated views of the lake and hills beyond. And in the summer members will be able to sit on the veranda and watch the racing.

SWSC is looking forward to working with other water-sports users in using the new facilities, and some joint social events are being planned for 2018.

The club has fleets of FF's and K1 keelboats, as well as a thriving mixed handicap dinghy fleet. It also has a very successful record of teaching juniors how to sail and then moving them on (at their own pace) to racing, often leading then into various regional or national youth squads.

For more information see www.swsailing.co.uk, or come along on any Sunday this autumn to take a look at progress and join in the frostbite racing that continues until 3rd December 2017.