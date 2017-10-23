Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Tom Way appointed as Deputy Race Director of Clipper Round the World Yacht Race

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 5:37 pm 23 October 2017
(l-r) Clipper Race Director Mark Light with new Deputy Tom Way © Clipper Ventures

The Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Tom Way as its new Deputy Race Director, with immediate effect in Cape Town, following the decision by Dan Smith to step down from the role in order to relocate back to Scotland.

An experienced racer and RYA Yachtmaster Offshore certified instructor with over 60,000 miles in his log book, Tom has over 10 years' experience in the marine industry, including five years working for the Clipper Race.

Tom has developed an extensive and invaluable level of knowledge of the Clipper Race and its operations, following roles with the training, refit, maintenance, recruitment and media departments. Most recently Tom also spent the past ten months working in Abu Dhabi as Fleet Manager for Pindar's two Volvo 60s.

On his new appointment, Tom, 27, from Portland, Dorset, who began his Clipper Race journey as a qualified crew member on board the Derry~Londonderry entry in the Clipper 2011-12 Race says: "I'm incredibly proud and excited at my new appointment as Deputy Race Director for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

"Since returning from racing round the world in the Clipper 2011-12 Race, I have worked for pretty much every part of the company which has given me unique insight into its operations. My passion is sailing and racing so being a key member of one of the most unique yacht races on the planet is a great honour and another challenge I'm eager to take on."

As well as his experience on board, Tom's other Clipper Race roles included being a Training Mate and Skipper and Fleet Manager for the 68 fleet, and Boat Captain for the refit of the Clipper 70 fleet ahead of the 2015-16 race edition.

Tom was also involved in launching the first Clipper 70 yacht in St Katharine's Dock and was part of the operations and logistics effort in launching the GREAT Britain yacht in Trafalgar Square in 2013, as well as leading various crew recruitment presentations over the years based on his crew experience.

Congratulating Tom on his appointment, Clipper Race Director Mark Light said: "I'm very pleased to welcome Tom as our Deputy Race Director. Tom was one of my qualified crew when I skippered in the Clipper 2011-12 Race and we raced over 20,000 nm together. I was always impressed by his strong combination of sailing and boat maintenance skills, work ethic and operational knowledge. Since then he has become one of our most experienced members of staff, gaining knowledge of almost every department within the race organisation, which will prove a real asset in his new role.

"I already know that we can work effectively together in high pressure environments. He is also uniquely qualified for the role as he understands the challenges our crew and Skippers face, having experienced both these roles for himself, plus he has the excellent operational knowledge to lead our challenging logistical efforts."

In his spare time, Tom is a competitive racer and has competed in many international regattas and races, with highlights including a Fastnet class win in 2009. Most recently his race experiences included the Swan 45 World Championships in Palma last week.

With over 700 crew competing in the 2017-18 edition, on board the world's largest fleet of matched ocean racers, the Clipper Race is the planet's biggest ocean adventure and offers a unique challenge to crew and the organising team alike.

As Deputy Race Director, Tom will be an integral part of the race office team in each of the international stopover locations, and will assist Race Director Mark Light with the extensive operations and logistics of running one of the world's longest ocean races.

Adding, Mark said: "In addition to welcoming Tom, I would also like to take the opportunity to thank Dan Smith for all his hard work. He has been a fantastic race Skipper and a great Deputy Race Director, most recently stepping in to lead the Greenings team to victory in our opening race following the unexpected medevac of their own Skipper. Dan will surely be missed among the organisation and of course we wish him all the best with his next endeavours."

The Clipper 2017-18 Race is currently on stopover in Cape Town, South Africa, having just completed Race 2 of the 13-stage series. The fleet will remain berthed at the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront until 31 October when Race 3, the Southern Ocean leg to Fremantle, Western Australia, sets sail.

clipperroundtheworld.com

Related Articles

Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 19
PSP Logistics enters the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint For PSP Logistics, Day 19 of Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to The Cape of Storms marked a significant milestone in the sprint to Cape Town: the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted today at 10:10 am Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 18
And then there was one Unicef crossed the finish line yesterday at 21:19:27 UTC, arriving into Cape Town after sailing over 3500nm. For PSP Logistics, this moment, celebrations and cold beers still awaits. Posted on 22 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 17
Less than 100nm left for Unicef Unicef is aiming to make today its final at sea of the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 21 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 16
And then there were two With ten Clipper Race teams now arrived into Cape Town, South Africa, all eyes are now on Unicef and PSP Logistics, as they work to complete Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to The Cape of Storms. Posted on 20 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 15
Battle for Final Positions After a fortnight of intense and incredibly close competition, seven of the twelve Clipper Race teams crossed the finish line in Cape Town overnight, successfully completing Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 19 Oct Cape Town line honours for Greenings
In Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race The Greenings team claimed victory late last night in a thrilling finale to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, which saw the top two teams finish approximately two miles apart after 14 days racing through the South Atlantic. Posted on 19 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 14
Photo Finish on the Cards After 14 days of exhilarating competition, frontrunners Greenings and Dare to Lead are locked in an intense sprint to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms finish line, which is currently too close to call. Posted on 18 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 13
Light airs hinder the fleet on final approach to Cape Town With less than two days before the fleet is scheduled to start descending upon the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, light wind conditions are bringing last minute frustrations for the majority of the fleet. Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 12
Positions and Points up for grabs Despite having raced close to 3,000 nautical miles across the South Atlantic Ocean, most positions remain up for grabs in the final days of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, with little separating the bulk of the fleet. Posted on 16 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 11
Battle rages in fight to Cape Town We are just days out from the first estimated arrival into Cape Town, and two teams are fighting hard for the honour of taking first place in the Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 15 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy