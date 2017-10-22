Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 2 at Datchet Water Sailing Club

Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at Datchet Water © Jo Harris Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at Datchet Water © Jo Harris

by James Hammett today at 4:32 pm

The 42 entries for the Harken GP2 arrived at Datchet for the two day Harken Grand Prix on Saturday, 14th October to find the tide has gone out. The high sides of the reservoir walls made conditions unpredictable and it was a game of snakes and ladders for the sailors. Ian Bullock and his team did a great job to get the racing completed in double quick time.

Saturday began with 5-8 knots for the first two races, where the left side of the course was dominated by the front runners, despite having to sail through a Laser course and a couple of the reservoir's added features. The final two races had glimpses of heavier winds at times, but the average wind speed remained light. Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton led overnight with Freya and Millie just 4 points behind. With every boat counting at least one big score, there was still a chance for big changes on the leaderboards for the second day.

Sunday was expected to bring heavier winds of 10-20 knots, yet the sailors had to wait almost an hour of postponement for the wind to fill. When the wind was steady enough, the first race began in well under 10 knots, but by the third downwind on the same race the boats were planing through gusts of up to 15 knots at times.

Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton mastered the conditions and aside from an 11th in race 2 finished in the top 3 in the other 7 races to take the win by a significant margin. Freya Black and Mille Aldridge took second place (and first ladies), with James Hammett and Piers Nicholls taking 3rd overall. First Juniors were Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger in 5th, while top mixed pair were Iain Bird and Anna Rowe in 7th.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 2241 HENRY JAMESON TOBY ATHERTON HAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC 1 ‑11 3 1 3 2 2 3 15 2nd 2347 FREYA BLACK MILLIE ALDRIDGE HISC / PARKSTONE YC 4 1 2 13 2 4 9 ‑20 35 3rd 2344 JAMES HAMMETT PIERS NICHOLLS HISC 10 3 ‑12 2 6 7 5 7 40 4th 2139 FREDDIE PETERS ELLIOT WELLS HISC 11 5 5 ‑24 1 3 18 8 51 5th 2289 PIERCE HARRIS ALFIE COGGER WINDERMERE SCHOOL 7 ‑30 7 20 7 6 3 1 51 6th 1508 OLLIE DIXON DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC 12 7 4 7 16 (UFD) 4 6 56 7th 2381 IAIN BIRD ANNA ROWE HISC 5 12 6 8 ‑18 5 14 14 64 8th 2336 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD JESS JOBSON OXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑21 14 20 11 12 9 1 2 69 9th 1858 HENRY CHANDLER LOUIS JOHNSON EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING 14 ‑29 1 16 9 10 6 16 72 10th 1908 BETH ALBONE FIN ARMSTRONG CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / ROYAL T 2 ‑17 11 14 11 16 7 11 72 11th 2029 SAM JONES JOE BRADLEY HILL HEAD SC ‑33 15 13 15 5 1 21 5 75 12th 2696 MICHAEL DYER SAMUEL DYER HERNE BAY SC 8 13 10 6 4 21 13 ‑25 75 13th 2478 SAM KNEALE CIAN ASHBY CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC 16 4 ‑24 12 15 8 15 21 91 14th 2545 CHRIS JAMES JAMES HALL HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC 9 10 22 3 21 20 ‑23 15 100 15th 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON DANI MIDDLETON PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC 6 23 9 4 ‑29 11 26 23 102 16th 2433 OLIVER EVANS WILL JARMAN GURNARD SC / WARSASH SC 3 6 8 19 19 ‑32 17 32 104 17th 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER LUCY FERGUSON KINGS COLLEGE TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO ‑30 16 26 9 13 19 10 13 106 18th 2695 GEORGE RICHARDS GREGORY BROWN R LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 15 2 23 25 22 ‑26 8 19 114 19th 2493 EWAN LUKE ZAC BLOMELEY LLANDUDNO SC 22 9 16 32 (UFD) 18 11 9 117 20th 1504 ELLIE WALTON DAN ARMSTRONG DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER 13 8 ‑29 18 25 17 20 17 118 21st 2341 HUGO BURROWS HAKAN DIGBY WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC 31 28 ‑32 17 8 13 12 12 121 22nd 2172 BEN BATCHELOR MADDIE WYLIE IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 20 22 18 ‑31 14 15 22 10 121 23rd 2332 TOBY COPE HARRY PULFORD CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE 27 24 21 10 ‑28 22 16 4 124 24th 2028 ALICE SENIOR CAITIE ATKIN MOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC 17 19 14 22 23 12 ‑29 18 125 25th 2494 MORGAN ARCHER JACK MILLER BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC 25 18 17 ‑29 20 14 19 24 137 26th 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW JESS FLINT CARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC 28 ‑31 19 5 17 24 27 29 149 27th 2292 SIAN TALBOT MADELEINE BRISTOW LEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC 18 27 ‑31 27 27 29 30 22 180 28th 2329 FERGUS FOX HARRY FOX BURGHFIELD SC 19 20 (UFD) 34 34 23 25 27 182 29th 1905 EDOARDO SIROLLA FEDERICO SIROLLA QUEEN MARY SC 23 ‑35 25 30 24 25 31 31 189 30th 1972 ISHBEL ZUURMOND PHILLY ALA MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE 29 25 27 ‑35 32 28 28 26 195 31st 1221 SOPHIE JOHNSON DYLAN COLLINGBOURNE BLACKWATER SC / BURNHAM SC 26 26 33 23 30 ‑36 32 30 200 32nd 2223 EDDIE FARRELL OLLIE GIBSON LLANDUDNO SC 32 ‑36 28 26 36 27 24 28 201 33rd 2224 FINBARR WORMWELL RYAN WILKINSON FRENSHAM POND SC/QUEEN MARY SC / FRENSHA 24 32 ‑37 28 26 30 37 33 210 34th 1196 SONIA EVANS ANNA ZUURMOND GRAFHAM WATER SC / GRAFHAM WATER SC/HISC 34 21 30 33 33 34 35 ‑36 220 35th 4 A ARCHIE LECKIE AMY BALE PWLLHELI SC 35 (UFD) 15 21 DNC DNC DNC DNC 243 36th 843 FIN SWINTON OLI KING POOLE YC / HISC 37 33 34 (DNC) 38 35 39 37 253 37th 1818 LOLLY DISCOMBE SOPHIE DORRINGTON BBSC/HISC / WWSC 36 34 36 38 35 37 ‑40 38 254 38th 2235 PHOEBE LE MARQUAND MADDY KIRK RSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC 38 38 (DNF) 37 39 31 38 34 255 39th 2414 ELODIE EDWARDS AMY BALE PWHLLHELI SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 10 UFD 33 DNC 258 40th 1830 OLLIE MACLEAN PETER BADDELEY BLITHFIELD SC/MIDLAND SC / BURGHFIELD SC (DNF) 37 35 36 37 38 36 39 258 41st 2338 JAMIE ALLEN LOUIS WRIGHT HISC / HAYLING ISLAND SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 31 33 34 DNC 270 42nd 471 LEON STEIN JOSEPH DORMER QUEEN MARY SC 39 39 38 39 40 (DNC) DNC 35 273