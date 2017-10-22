Please select your home edition
Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 2 at Datchet Water Sailing Club

by James Hammett today at 4:32 pm 21-22 October 2017
Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at Datchet Water © Jo Harris

The 42 entries for the Harken GP2 arrived at Datchet for the two day Harken Grand Prix on Saturday, 14th October to find the tide has gone out. The high sides of the reservoir walls made conditions unpredictable and it was a game of snakes and ladders for the sailors. Ian Bullock and his team did a great job to get the racing completed in double quick time.

Saturday began with 5-8 knots for the first two races, where the left side of the course was dominated by the front runners, despite having to sail through a Laser course and a couple of the reservoir's added features. The final two races had glimpses of heavier winds at times, but the average wind speed remained light. Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton led overnight with Freya and Millie just 4 points behind. With every boat counting at least one big score, there was still a chance for big changes on the leaderboards for the second day.

Sunday was expected to bring heavier winds of 10-20 knots, yet the sailors had to wait almost an hour of postponement for the wind to fill. When the wind was steady enough, the first race began in well under 10 knots, but by the third downwind on the same race the boats were planing through gusts of up to 15 knots at times.

Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton mastered the conditions and aside from an 11th in race 2 finished in the top 3 in the other 7 races to take the win by a significant margin. Freya Black and Mille Aldridge took second place (and first ladies), with James Hammett and Piers Nicholls taking 3rd overall. First Juniors were Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger in 5th, while top mixed pair were Iain Bird and Anna Rowe in 7th.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2241HENRY JAMESONTOBY ATHERTONHAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC1‑1131322315
2nd2347FREYA BLACKMILLIE ALDRIDGEHISC / PARKSTONE YC41213249‑2035
3rd2344JAMES HAMMETTPIERS NICHOLLSHISC103‑122675740
4th2139FREDDIE PETERSELLIOT WELLSHISC1155‑241318851
5th2289PIERCE HARRISALFIE COGGERWINDERMERE SCHOOL7‑30720763151
6th1508OLLIE DIXONDYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEYROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC1274716(UFD)4656
7th2381IAIN BIRDANNA ROWEHISC51268‑185141464
8th2336CHARLOTTE ORMERODJESS JOBSONOXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC‑211420111291269
9th1858HENRY CHANDLERLOUIS JOHNSONEMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING14‑2911691061672
10th1908BETH ALBONEFIN ARMSTRONGCHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / ROYAL T2‑171114111671172
11th2029SAM JONESJOE BRADLEYHILL HEAD SC‑331513155121575
12th2696MICHAEL DYERSAMUEL DYERHERNE BAY SC81310642113‑2575
13th2478SAM KNEALECIAN ASHBYCARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC164‑2412158152191
14th2545CHRIS JAMESJAMES HALLHISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC9102232120‑2315100
15th2694CHARLOTTE GORDONDANI MIDDLETONPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC62394‑29112623102
16th2433OLIVER EVANSWILL JARMANGURNARD SC / WARSASH SC3681919‑321732104
17th2432CAITLIN WEBSTERLUCY FERGUSONKINGS COLLEGE TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO‑301626913191013106
18th2695GEORGE RICHARDSGREGORY BROWNR LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC152232522‑26819114
19th2493EWAN LUKEZAC BLOMELEYLLANDUDNO SC2291632(UFD)18119117
20th1504ELLIE WALTONDAN ARMSTRONGDRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER138‑291825172017118
21st2341HUGO BURROWSHAKAN DIGBYWEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC3128‑32178131212121
22nd2172BEN BATCHELORMADDIE WYLIEIOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC202218‑3114152210121
23rd2332TOBY COPEHARRY PULFORDCARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE27242110‑2822164124
24th2028ALICE SENIORCAITIE ATKINMOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC171914222312‑2918125
25th2494MORGAN ARCHERJACK MILLERBLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC251817‑2920141924137
26th2229HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAWJESS FLINTCARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC28‑3119517242729149
27th2292SIAN TALBOTMADELEINE BRISTOWLEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC1827‑312727293022180
28th2329FERGUS FOXHARRY FOXBURGHFIELD SC1920(UFD)3434232527182
29th1905EDOARDO SIROLLAFEDERICO SIROLLAQUEEN MARY SC23‑35253024253131189
30th1972ISHBEL ZUURMONDPHILLY ALAMENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE292527‑3532282826195
31st1221SOPHIE JOHNSONDYLAN COLLINGBOURNEBLACKWATER SC / BURNHAM SC2626332330‑363230200
32nd2223EDDIE FARRELLOLLIE GIBSONLLANDUDNO SC32‑36282636272428201
33rd2224FINBARR WORMWELLRYAN WILKINSONFRENSHAM POND SC/QUEEN MARY SC / FRENSHA2432‑372826303733210
34th1196SONIA EVANSANNA ZUURMONDGRAFHAM WATER SC / GRAFHAM WATER SC/HISC34213033333435‑36220
35th4 AARCHIE LECKIEAMY BALEPWLLHELI SC35(UFD)1521DNCDNCDNCDNC243
36th843FIN SWINTONOLI KINGPOOLE YC / HISC373334(DNC)38353937253
37th1818LOLLY DISCOMBESOPHIE DORRINGTONBBSC/HISC / WWSC363436383537‑4038254
38th2235PHOEBE LE MARQUANDMADDY KIRKRSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC3838(DNF)3739313834255
39th2414ELODIE EDWARDSAMY BALEPWHLLHELI SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC10UFD33DNC258
40th1830OLLIE MACLEANPETER BADDELEYBLITHFIELD SC/MIDLAND SC / BURGHFIELD SC(DNF)37353637383639258
41st2338JAMIE ALLENLOUIS WRIGHTHISC / HAYLING ISLAND SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC313334DNC270
42nd471LEON STEINJOSEPH DORMERQUEEN MARY SC3939383940(DNC)DNC35273
