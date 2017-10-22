Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 2 at Datchet Water Sailing Club
by James Hammett today at 4:32 pm
21-22 October 2017
Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at Datchet Water © Jo Harris
The 42 entries for the Harken GP2 arrived at Datchet for the two day Harken Grand Prix on Saturday, 14th October to find the tide has gone out. The high sides of the reservoir walls made conditions unpredictable and it was a game of snakes and ladders for the sailors. Ian Bullock and his team did a great job to get the racing completed in double quick time.
Saturday began with 5-8 knots for the first two races, where the left side of the course was dominated by the front runners, despite having to sail through a Laser course and a couple of the reservoir's added features. The final two races had glimpses of heavier winds at times, but the average wind speed remained light. Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton led overnight with Freya and Millie just 4 points behind. With every boat counting at least one big score, there was still a chance for big changes on the leaderboards for the second day.
Sunday was expected to bring heavier winds of 10-20 knots, yet the sailors had to wait almost an hour of postponement for the wind to fill. When the wind was steady enough, the first race began in well under 10 knots, but by the third downwind on the same race the boats were planing through gusts of up to 15 knots at times.
Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton mastered the conditions and aside from an 11th in race 2 finished in the top 3 in the other 7 races to take the win by a significant margin. Freya Black and Mille Aldridge took second place (and first ladies), with James Hammett and Piers Nicholls taking 3rd overall. First Juniors were Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger in 5th, while top mixed pair were Iain Bird and Anna Rowe in 7th.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|2241
|HENRY JAMESON
|TOBY ATHERTON
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC
|1
|‑11
|3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|3
|15
|2nd
|2347
|FREYA BLACK
|MILLIE ALDRIDGE
|HISC / PARKSTONE YC
|4
|1
|2
|13
|2
|4
|9
|‑20
|35
|3rd
|2344
|JAMES HAMMETT
|PIERS NICHOLLS
|HISC
|10
|3
|‑12
|2
|6
|7
|5
|7
|40
|4th
|2139
|FREDDIE PETERS
|ELLIOT WELLS
|HISC
|11
|5
|5
|‑24
|1
|3
|18
|8
|51
|5th
|2289
|PIERCE HARRIS
|ALFIE COGGER
|WINDERMERE SCHOOL
|7
|‑30
|7
|20
|7
|6
|3
|1
|51
|6th
|1508
|OLLIE DIXON
|DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY
|ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC
|12
|7
|4
|7
|16
|(UFD)
|4
|6
|56
|7th
|2381
|IAIN BIRD
|ANNA ROWE
|HISC
|5
|12
|6
|8
|‑18
|5
|14
|14
|64
|8th
|2336
|CHARLOTTE ORMEROD
|JESS JOBSON
|OXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC
|‑21
|14
|20
|11
|12
|9
|1
|2
|69
|9th
|1858
|HENRY CHANDLER
|LOUIS JOHNSON
|EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING
|14
|‑29
|1
|16
|9
|10
|6
|16
|72
|10th
|1908
|BETH ALBONE
|FIN ARMSTRONG
|CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / ROYAL T
|2
|‑17
|11
|14
|11
|16
|7
|11
|72
|11th
|2029
|SAM JONES
|JOE BRADLEY
|HILL HEAD SC
|‑33
|15
|13
|15
|5
|1
|21
|5
|75
|12th
|2696
|MICHAEL DYER
|SAMUEL DYER
|HERNE BAY SC
|8
|13
|10
|6
|4
|21
|13
|‑25
|75
|13th
|2478
|SAM KNEALE
|CIAN ASHBY
|CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC
|16
|4
|‑24
|12
|15
|8
|15
|21
|91
|14th
|2545
|CHRIS JAMES
|JAMES HALL
|HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC
|9
|10
|22
|3
|21
|20
|‑23
|15
|100
|15th
|2694
|CHARLOTTE GORDON
|DANI MIDDLETON
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|6
|23
|9
|4
|‑29
|11
|26
|23
|102
|16th
|2433
|OLIVER EVANS
|WILL JARMAN
|GURNARD SC / WARSASH SC
|3
|6
|8
|19
|19
|‑32
|17
|32
|104
|17th
|2432
|CAITLIN WEBSTER
|LUCY FERGUSON
|KINGS COLLEGE
TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO
|‑30
|16
|26
|9
|13
|19
|10
|13
|106
|18th
|2695
|GEORGE RICHARDS
|GREGORY BROWN
|R LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|15
|2
|23
|25
|22
|‑26
|8
|19
|114
|19th
|2493
|EWAN LUKE
|ZAC BLOMELEY
|LLANDUDNO SC
|22
|9
|16
|32
|(UFD)
|18
|11
|9
|117
|20th
|1504
|ELLIE WALTON
|DAN ARMSTRONG
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / DRAYCOTE WATER
|13
|8
|‑29
|18
|25
|17
|20
|17
|118
|21st
|2341
|HUGO BURROWS
|HAKAN DIGBY
|WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC
|31
|28
|‑32
|17
|8
|13
|12
|12
|121
|22nd
|2172
|BEN BATCHELOR
|MADDIE WYLIE
|IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|20
|22
|18
|‑31
|14
|15
|22
|10
|121
|23rd
|2332
|TOBY COPE
|HARRY PULFORD
|CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE
|27
|24
|21
|10
|‑28
|22
|16
|4
|124
|24th
|2028
|ALICE SENIOR
|CAITIE ATKIN
|MOUNTBATTEN WSC / WHITSTABLE YC
|17
|19
|14
|22
|23
|12
|‑29
|18
|125
|25th
|2494
|MORGAN ARCHER
|JACK MILLER
|BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC
|25
|18
|17
|‑29
|20
|14
|19
|24
|137
|26th
|2229
|HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW
|JESS FLINT
|CARDIFF BAY YC / RUTLAND SC
|28
|‑31
|19
|5
|17
|24
|27
|29
|149
|27th
|2292
|SIAN TALBOT
|MADELEINE BRISTOW
|LEIGH AND LOWTON / LEIGH & LOWTON SC
|18
|27
|‑31
|27
|27
|29
|30
|22
|180
|28th
|2329
|FERGUS FOX
|HARRY FOX
|BURGHFIELD SC
|19
|20
|(UFD)
|34
|34
|23
|25
|27
|182
|29th
|1905
|EDOARDO SIROLLA
|FEDERICO SIROLLA
|QUEEN MARY SC
|23
|‑35
|25
|30
|24
|25
|31
|31
|189
|30th
|1972
|ISHBEL ZUURMOND
|PHILLY ALA
|MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC/MENGEHAM RYTHE
|29
|25
|27
|‑35
|32
|28
|28
|26
|195
|31st
|1221
|SOPHIE JOHNSON
|DYLAN COLLINGBOURNE
|BLACKWATER SC / BURNHAM SC
|26
|26
|33
|23
|30
|‑36
|32
|30
|200
|32nd
|2223
|EDDIE FARRELL
|OLLIE GIBSON
|LLANDUDNO SC
|32
|‑36
|28
|26
|36
|27
|24
|28
|201
|33rd
|2224
|FINBARR WORMWELL
|RYAN WILKINSON
|FRENSHAM POND SC/QUEEN MARY SC / FRENSHA
|24
|32
|‑37
|28
|26
|30
|37
|33
|210
|34th
|1196
|SONIA EVANS
|ANNA ZUURMOND
|GRAFHAM WATER SC / GRAFHAM WATER SC/HISC
|34
|21
|30
|33
|33
|34
|35
|‑36
|220
|35th
|4 A
|ARCHIE LECKIE
|AMY BALE
|PWLLHELI SC
|35
|(UFD)
|15
|21
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|243
|36th
|843
|FIN SWINTON
|OLI KING
|POOLE YC / HISC
|37
|33
|34
|(DNC)
|38
|35
|39
|37
|253
|37th
|1818
|LOLLY DISCOMBE
|SOPHIE DORRINGTON
|BBSC/HISC / WWSC
|36
|34
|36
|38
|35
|37
|‑40
|38
|254
|38th
|2235
|PHOEBE LE MARQUAND
|MADDY KIRK
|RSC/SCSC / BSSC/RSC
|38
|38
|(DNF)
|37
|39
|31
|38
|34
|255
|39th
|2414
|ELODIE EDWARDS
|AMY BALE
|PWHLLHELI SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|10
|UFD
|33
|DNC
|258
|40th
|1830
|OLLIE MACLEAN
|PETER BADDELEY
|BLITHFIELD SC/MIDLAND SC / BURGHFIELD SC
|(DNF)
|37
|35
|36
|37
|38
|36
|39
|258
|41st
|2338
|JAMIE ALLEN
|LOUIS WRIGHT
|HISC / HAYLING ISLAND SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|31
|33
|34
|DNC
|270
|42nd
|471
|LEON STEIN
|JOSEPH DORMER
|QUEEN MARY SC
|39
|39
|38
|39
|40
|(DNC)
|DNC
|35
|273
