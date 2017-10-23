Please select your home edition
The World Sailing Show - November 2017

by Sunset + Vine today at 4:01 pm 23 October 2017
The World Sailing Show: Programme 10 © The World Sailing Show

Seven boats, seven hungry teams and one clear goal, to win the Volvo Ocean Race. Having trawled through team biogs, walked the boards and tapped into the dockside gossip, its time to set out the World Sailing Show form guide to the 45,000 mile race.

The blueprint for the 36th America's Cup has been revealed, but its not what many might have expected. We look at the key details on the future of the Cup. As the Fast 40+ fleet locked horns for the prestigious 1 Ton Cup, we took a guided tour under the skin of one of these carbon machines. Plus, we visit stunning Sardinia to watch some of the world's Maxis and Super Maxis do battle.

Features

Volvo Ocean Race Preview

Seven identical boats, seven hungry teams and among them, 14 crew who have won the event before. In fact, every team bar one has at least one crew member that has tasted Volvo victory. From five Olympic Gold medal winners to nine America's Cup victories the message is clear - The 2017 Volvo Ocean race fleet is awash with talent.

This month we take a close look at the teams and the key players in our guide and rankings ahead of the start.

Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees

It's awards time, well nearly. We take a look at the glittering array of top sailors that have been nominated for this year's prestigious Rolex World Sailor of the Yearawards.

Who would get your vote?

36th America's Cup Protocol revealed

The appeal of the America's Cup is clear, win the trophy and you can make the rules. From the type of boat to the format of the racing, the Cup holder can re-shape and re-model the richest prize in sailing. Along with winning the oldest trophy in international sport and writing a new chapter in sailing history, the lure of the Cup has proved irresistible for those that can afford it. But the details about how the next America's Cup will shape up came as a surprise to many.

We take a look at the new blueprint for the 36th America's Cup.

Under the skin of a Fast 40+

From one prestigious trophy to another, the One Ton Cup. It may not take a billionaire's budget to compete but the Fast 40+ fleet is growing steadily and attracting plenty of attention.

As well as taking a look at the racing, we get under the skin of one of these carbon shelled rocket ships as we get given the tour.

