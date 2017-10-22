Hamble Winter Series - Day 4

by Jane Windsor today at 2:46 pm

Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively.

With actual winds of 12-15 knots from 260 degrees, CRO Kathy Smalley took the Hamble Winter Series fleet to mark 4V, Hamble Yacht Services. All racing got away on time, with great conditions for those that braved the forecast.

After the first race, with wind strengthening above the Series wind limits and a building ebb tide, AP over A was displayed after the first race and everyone headed to the warmth of the bar to discuss the day's racing.

At this half way stage in the Hamble Winter Series, clear winners are emerging in some classes, while in other classes it is all still to play for.

Yesterday's results see Chaz Ivill's Davanti Tyres take first place in IRC1 with Richard Patrick's Dusty P and Malcolm Wootton's Pegasus DekMarx completing the podium. Overall, Davanti Tyres tops the IRC 1 table with 8 points, with Night Owl 2 second and Dusty P third, both tied on 15 points.

In IRC2, Mike Moxley's Malice won yesterday's race, with Robbie and Lis Robinson's Hot Rats second and Red Arrow third. Overall, Malice leads with 8 points, 4.5 ahead of Hot Rats. Simon Perry's J/109 Jiraffe is third.

Yesterday was the day of the Sigma 38s with all three IRC3 podium places going to the fleet. Winner was Chris & Vanessa Choules' With Alacrity, second was Kevin Sussmilch's Mefisto and third was Tim Levett's Machismo II.

Annie and Andy Howe's Blackjack II was 4th on Sunday, but still holds a commanding lead overall in IRC3 with 9 points. Second overall, and last year's Yacht of the Series, is Robin Stevenson's J/97 Upstart. In third place overall is Tim Levett's Machismo II.

IRC4 was won by Stuart Danby's Respect, with Bernard Fyans Eric the Red and Olly Bewes Magic completing the podium. Respect also has a commanding lead in IRC4 overall with 6 points. Second overall is Jeffrey Dakin's Flashheart on 12.5 points and 3rd is Toby Gorman's Stan the Boat on 15 points - plenty to play for there.

Although Olly Bewes' Magic led the HRSC Impalas home yesterday, Olly Love and Sam Flint's Two Frank still tops the league of Impalas, with Magic in second place and Michael Jones' Fearnought in third place.

The J/88 class winner yesterday and overall is Avia Willment's *, with 6 points. Second yesterday, and second overall, with 13 points is Gavin Howe's Tigris. Third yesterday was Tim Tolcher's Raging Bull. Overall, Richard Cooper's Jongleur is third with 16 points, two points ahead of David and Kirsty Apthorp's J-Dream in 4th place.

Hamble One Design Championship decider

With all racing for the One Designs abandoned on Saturday as Storm Brian made his presence felt, the fleets headed out on Sunday into a fresh 12-15kt breeze from 260 degrees. All fleets got away cleanly on time, with Breaking Bod in the SB20s enjoying the best start of the day. Wind calls during the first race showed increases to just below our upper limit, with building gusts and tide.

By the finish, some had clearly decided to ditch their kites. During a delay caused by a dragging CV anchor, the wind continued to rise, and with recorded gusts at the CV of 30+ kts, CRO Jane Windsor displayed AP over A and the fleets all headed home.

In the J/70 class, Graham Clapp's Jeepster won the only race of the day. Second is David McLeman's Offbeat and third Adam Munday's Oceanrope.com.

In the J/70 class, overall championship winner was Graham Clapp's Jeepster with 9 points. Second overall was Doug Struth's DSP on 12 points and third was Marshall King's The Janitor, hot on DSP's heels with 13 points.

Mike Lewis' Jester topped the podium in the J/80 Class, with Nigel Skudder's Harley Quinn and Louise Makin's Ryoko Meka completing the podium. The same order is repeated for the Overall Championship, with Jester on an impressive 6 points, Harley Quinn on 10 and Ryoka Mika hot on her heels on 11 points.

In the SB20 class, Charles Whelan's Breaking Bod took the chequered flag, with Phil Tilley's Herbie in second place.

Overall, Breaking Bod maintained her winning streak, taking the 2017 SB20 Hamble One Design Championship title with 7 points. Second, on 10 points was Mark Gillett's Poor Buoy, and third was David Atkinson's Sweaty Betty on 15 points.

At the busy Prizegiving at HRSC Clubhouse, Davanti Tyres was also awarded 'best boat' of the day, based on her top distance v corrected time performance. Spot prizes are available every week and day prizes are awarded to the top teams present.

Congratulations to all the winners. Next weekend is the lay weekend - did I hear early Christmas shopping? We will be back on 5th November for the second half of the 2017 Hamble Winter Series.

Full results at www.hamblewinterseries.com/hals-results