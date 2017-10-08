Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Shadow Neoprene Top
Shadow Neoprene Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship

by Doug Stumberger, Seattle RS Aero fleet today at 3:11 pm 7-8 October 2017

The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound. PSSC this year was held October 7-8 at Shilshole Bay, attended by 11 RS Aero sailors.

Four races were held on Saturday in a 10 knot southerly before a rainy front came through from up sound and the fifth race was started in a choppy 16-18 knot northerly. Seven and nine rigs started and were scored as one fleet, and racing was close at every mark. Dalton Bergan (2024), one of two sailors choosing the 7 rig in expectation of heavier winds earlier in the day, showed excellent and consistent upwind and downwind speed and posted a day-winning 11 with two bullets. Doug Stumberger (2081), finding good lanes up the left hand side of the upwind course, tied on points for second, followed by the always-fast Todd Willsie (1127) in third for the day. A pig roast followed racing, and the CYC clubhouse was busy until late that night.

Sunday was a perfect Pacific Northwest fall day, sunny and warm, with four races sailed in a bumpy 5 knot northerly with a mysterious rumored "double ebb" tide. All sailors raced the 9 rig. Dalton Bergan extended his lead, winning the day and the regatta with bullets in three of the four races on Sunday. Todd Willsie showed consistent speed and good decision making across all conditions to finish in second, with Carl Buchan (2019) moving into third. Special mention to great grandmaster Jacques Garrigues (1726), winning two races wire to wire and finishing fifth, and to Rob MacDonald, posting solid results on his first ever day of RS Aero sailing. All in all, nine races in a variety of conditions with a lot of sunshine provided for an excellent weekend of Aero sailing.

Next up for the Seattle fleet is the start of our frostbite training series late October and CYC's Turkey Bowl regatta in November.

Overall Results:

PosBoat NameSail NoHelmR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1st 2024Dalton Bergan13241111216
2ndSNR1127Todd Willsie31134332424
3rdShearwater2019Carl Buchan4655.53224637.5
4th2% Neandertal2081Douglas Stumberger22322697841
5thSticky Wicket1726Jacques Garrigues987171056154
6thBoat Addiction1644Eric Becker878DNF5478764
7th 1973Glenn Wisegarver69109DNC5410365
8thMid‑line Crisis1481Dan Herron10467DNC8105968
9th 1732Graham Vaughan71095.569891073.5
10thGhost Repeater1974Randy ShumanDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC763577
11th 0Robert MacDonald5548DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC79
12thAlternative Facts1250David RogersDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC104
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall
Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start. Posted today at 9:12 am RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct RS Aeros at Chelmarsh
On the 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth On Saturday 14th October, 2017, Chelmarsh Sailing Club held their RS Aero Class Open on their picturesque, 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Posted on 17 Oct NEW RS Zest and Autumn Sale
The latest from RS Sailing This bulletin contains our family, club and training fleet highlights. Please find more information below about our latest boats, the RS Zest, the RS Neo, the RS Quest and the RS Aero just for fun! Posted on 15 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 2
Southerly breeze arrives like clockwork The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 1
Superb international fleet of 50 boats at Malcesine The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. Posted on 9 Oct RS Aerocup at Lake Garda starts Sunday
50 entries from 13 countries are signed up The 3rd RS Aerocup, supported by Rooster Sailing, kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. Posted on 7 Oct RS Aeros at Papercourt
A fantastic mix for inaugural event The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters). Posted on 1 Oct Massapoag Yacht Club 68th Annual Regatta
America's favourite RS Aero regatta! Apparently I am expected to write a report on the RS Aero racing in the regatta at my sailing club the other weekend. Posted on 21 Sep RS Aero UK River Championship
Racing on the River Trent The RS Aero Northern squad were at the RS Aero UK River Champs in Nottingham this weekend with all to play for, both at the top and amongst the ladies too, in this, the last of a series of six events for the RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017. Posted on 19 Sep

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Queen Mary SC RS Aero End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy