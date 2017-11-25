Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L

Atlantic Double: RORC Transatlantic Race

by Trish Jenkins today at 10:37 am 25 November 2017
Set for an Atlantic circuit: Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna will be representing Norddeutscher Regatta Verein in the RORC Transatlantic Race © Rolex / Kurt Arrigo

A record entry is expected for the fourth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands, on 25th November, 2017. Close to 25 teams are expected, racing a huge variety of ocean going yachts. Nine different nations will be taking the challenge, racing 3,000 miles to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada, West Indies.

The 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race makes up one half of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta (AAR). The second race, organised by the RORC and Norddeutscher Regatta Verein (NRV), starts from Bermuda on 7th July 2018 and finishes in Hamburg, the home port of the NRV, celebrating its 150th anniversary.

West and eastbound across the Atlantic

For the RORC Transatlantic Race, two of the favourites for the overall win under IRC will also be racing from Bermuda to Hamburg. Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna, representing the NRV, and Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54, Teasing Machine. Both owners are members of the Royal Ocean Racing Club. Whilst both of the yachts are new to the racing circuit and relatively the same size, there is a huge difference between them, as Laurent Pages, Teasing Machine's tactician and winner of the Volvo Ocean Race, explains:

A race favourite: Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54, Teasing Machine - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com
A race favourite: Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54, Teasing Machine - photo © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

"Varuna has a canting keel and a powerful hull shape," commented Laurent. "We have just completed 10 days testing with the new Teasing Machine which is fixed keel. We are happy with the performance over a broad range of conditions. I have no doubt that Varuna will be quicker in strong reaching conditions, but racing across the Atlantic is not a straight forward sprint; there are local effects and you need to always be looking forward to get your strategy right. Varuna should be ahead of us for the race. However, after time correction, Teasing Machine has the ability to change that. Personally, to race across the Atlantic twice in the same year is fantastic. It is a rare opportunity.

Young sailors gain skills

Two corinthian entries for the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta are keeping up a tradition that dates back over 100 years. Andrews 56, Broader View Hamburg and JV 52 Haspa Hamburg belong to the Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt (HVS). Established in 1903, the HVS encourages young sailors to go to sea, to develop teamwork, fairness, and leadership.

Five sailors under 21 will compete on Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt's Andrews 56, Broader View Hamburg, including skipper, Björn Woge's son - photo © Björn Woge
Five sailors under 21 will compete on Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt's Andrews 56, Broader View Hamburg, including skipper, Björn Woge's son - photo © Björn Woge

During a long and illustrious history, HVS has organised close to 60 transatlantic crossings and two circumnavigations. Haspa Hamburg has just returned from Australia, having sailed back after last year's Rolex Sydney Hobart. Both yachts will sail from Germany to Lanzarote to compete in the RORC Transatlantic Race, giving delivery crews the opportunity to sail thousands of sea miles before the race crews arrive.

"The Atlantic Anniversary Regatta is very important to the HVS, it offers us the challenge to compete in two races; perfect for our cause," commented Bjorn Woge, Skipper of Broader View Hamburg. "The youngsters practice many skills, including hands-on knowledge of racing rules, tactics, sail setting and trimming, navigation, electronics, weather and pilotage. On a personal note, I made a promise to my son Benedikt that when he finished school, I would cross the Atlantic with him, and he has reminded me of that! For the RORC Transatlantic Race, Broader View Hamburg will have five crew under 21, including my son, and the other half of the crew are experienced offshore sailors."

Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt's JV 52, Haspa Hamburg competed in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and has crossed the Atlantic with club members several times - photo © Rolex
Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt's JV 52, Haspa Hamburg competed in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and has crossed the Atlantic with club members several times - photo © Rolex

Full social calendar before the start

Marina Lanzarote will be a hive of activity in the run-up to the start of the 4th edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race. Competitors will also enjoy social occasions organised for crews to mingle, plus the opportunity to race with the world class RC44 fleet, competing for the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup.

"The guests sit in the back of the boat just behind the driver. This is a fantastic position because they are about 30cm from the superstar skippers and listen to all the tactics that he is giving to the crew. For the guest, it is as if you were sitting behind Sebastian Vettel in a Formula 1 car," RC44 Event Coordinator, Hubert Detrey explains.

RORC Transatlantic Race Programme Highlights:

  • Monday 20th November - RORC Welcome Reception held at the Real Club Náutico de Arrecife
  • Tuesday 21st November - Crew Rum Party at Marina Lanzarote
  • Wednesday 22nd November - RC44 Championship Tour Event Village opens at Marina Lanzarote
  • Thursday 23rd November - RORC Gala Dinner at the Amura Restaurante, Puerto Calero
  • Friday 24th November - RC44 Hospitality programme for RORC Transatlantic Race competitors
  • Saturday 25th November - Start of the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race 1200 (UTC +1)
The entry list is still open for competitors interested in taking part in the RORC Transatlantic Race, run in association with the International Maxi Association, and is the first leg of the commemorative Atlantic Anniversary Regatta starting on 25th November 2017 from Lanzarote to Grenada.

The latest list of entries can be found at rorctransatlantic.rorc.org/entries/entries-expressions-of-interest.html

For entries and further information please contact the RORC Race Team: Tel: +44 (0) 1983 295 144 Email:

Follow the RORC Transatlantic Race and Atlantic Anniversary Regatta:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
Rob Date excited about his newest Scarlet Runner So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he's entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it's arrived in Australia. Posted today at 7:09 am Hong Kong to Shenzhen Passage Race
China Cup International Regatta opener The 11th edition of the China Cup International Regatta opened with the passage race from Hong Kong to Shenzhen today. Posted on 26 Oct Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race
Trophy goes to Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Igor Rytov's Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr has been declared the overall winner of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. While a number of yachts are still racing, none has the possibility of beating Bogatyr's corrected time. Posted on 25 Oct Leaderboard taking shape
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race By 10.30 CEST on the morning of the fifth day, some 25 yachts have finished. The brutal Mistral-driven conditions have resulted in a high attrition rate with 60 of the 104 yachts now officially retired. 19 yachts are still racing. Posted on 25 Oct Tough but exhilarating ride
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race After four days of racing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race, 7 yachts have completed the race, 47 are still racing, and 50 yachts have now officially retired. Posted on 24 Oct Belfast Lough Autumn Series 2017
Storm Brian puts paid to the final day's racing The Mackey Opticians sponsored Belfast Lough Autumn Series came to a sad finale yesterday with Storm Brian hanging around long enough to put paid to the morning's racing. Posted on 24 Oct Line honours for Rambler 88
In the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 has taken Line Honours in the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race, crossing the finish line at the Royal Malta Yacht Club at 21:48:09 CEST on Monday 23rd October, in an elapsed time of 2 days, 9 hours 48 minutes 9 seconds. Posted on 24 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 4
Lively day in the Central Solent Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively. Posted on 23 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race day 3
Leaders in their element As expected, near gale force winds arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) rapidly changing the character of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 23 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race day 2
The calm before the storm George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88, has made the best of the light breeze dominating the first 24 hours of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race to build a commanding lead over her rivals. Posted on 22 Oct

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy