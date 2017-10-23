Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 19

by Julia Fry today at 10:10 am

For PSP Logistics, Day 19 of Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to The Cape of Storms marked a significant milestone in the sprint to Cape Town: the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint.

The team, which was delayed significantly behind the fleet after a whale hit its starboard rudder, entered the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint at 04:01:05 UTC. Whilst PSP Logistics will finish twelfth, the Ocean Sprint represents an opportunity to claw back either one, two, or three bonus race points.

Speaking about the final third of the race, Skipper Roy Taylor says: "Back to some champagne sailing with a blue sky, sunshine and 25 knots of breeze.

"It looks like the final third of the voyage might be kinder than the first two thirds (we hope), although there is still a tricky/cheeky little wind hole that may spoil things for us."

Once PSP Logistics has completed its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the fastest three teams will be formally announced by the Clipper Race Office and will be awarded up to three bonus race points.

Despite being some 1,150 nautical miles away from Cape Town, PSP Logistics was a big winner at last night's Race 2 Prize Giving, scooping up both the Stormhoek Social Spirit Award and first prize for the Henri Lloyd Photo Competition.

Although disappointed the team could not be there in person, Roy thanked the rest of the fleet during the ceremony held at Cape Town Fish Market, adding: "I have just heard that we have won the Stormhoek Social Spirit Award for this leg. We also just got the news that we have also won the Henri Lloyd photo competition for Race 2, well done to Ben Acland for the great shot!!

"We hope that our shipmates in Cape Town had a great evening and we look forward to catching up with them all soon."

With a shorter stop in Cape Town than initially anticipated, the focus on board PSP Logistics after the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint is on minimising shore tasks. Roy explains: "Now focusing on crew rest and maintenance tasks (as well as getting to Cape Town). We plan to arrive with a clean boat that is in good shape for the next leg and with a well-rested crew that are ready for a run ashore."

Stay tuned for all the latest news at sea from Skipper Roy Taylor and the crew, on the PSP Logistics team page, to find out and keep up with its progress on the Race Viewer.

