Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Rigsense - 728x90
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy

by US Sailing today at 2:56 pm 20-22 October 2017
2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy © Matthew Cohen

This weekend's 2017 U.S. Team Racing Championship for the George R. Hinman Trophy featured a "who's who" of college sailing's present and past.

Jet Lag, a team composed of Stanford University alumni sailors, had all the right combinations this week, especially on Sunday, as the Northern California based team captured their first Hinman Trophy. They placed fifth last year and second in 2015.

In a close finish to the Round Robin series, Jet Lag went 2-0 on Sunday to improve to 10-2 overall for the Championship. They edged Hawks Peacocks and Comm Ave Convicts by a point in the final standings. Hawks Peacocks, a team comprised mostly of Roger Williams University sailors, went 0-1 today and 9-3 for the Championship. Comm Ave Convicts, comprised of current and past Boston College sailors, also finished 9-3 overall and 1-1 on Sunday. There was no knock-out series in this regatta. See results and final standings.

Jet Lag's team is composed of skippers Mateo Varga (San Francisco, Calif.), Oliver Toole (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Kevin Laube (San Francisco, Calif.) and crew Samantha Steele (San Francisco, Calif.), Carolyn Kelly Ortel (Palo Alto, Calif.) and Yuri Namikawa (San Francisco, Calif.).

Placing second was Comm Ave Convicts. Their team features skippers Wade Waddell (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.), Scott Sinks (San Diego, Calif.) and Raul Rios (La Colina, Guaynabo, PR), and Emma Perry (Lexington, Mass.), Allison Ferraris (Manhasset, N.Y.) and Katja Sertl (Annapolis, Md.).

Finishing third was Hawks Peacocks. Their team includes skippers Conner Harding (Naples, Fla.), Mackenzie Bryan (Chistansted, St. Croix VI) and Martim Anderson (Bristol, R.I.), and crew Mike McBrien (East Patchogue, N.Y.), Jennifer Agell (Huntington, N.Y.), and Marina Cano Sostre (Boston, Mass.).

www.ussailing.org/racing/championships/adult/teamracing

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Inspire more kids to get OnBoard
Banbury Sailing Club lays down a marker Banbury Sailing Club hopes it has laid down a marker as a host for national sailing events after welcoming 66 young sailors from across England to Boddington Reservoir for the National School Sailing Association Single Handed Team Racing Championships. Posted on 19 Oct Flying Fifteen Team Racing at Bassenthwaite
Lake's water level goes up by over a metre After the extreme rainfall in the Northern Lakes in the middle of last week the water level in Bassenthwaite Lake rapidly increased by over a metre and time on Thursday and Friday was occupied by hauling local boats tied down near the lake. Posted on 16 Oct ET Team Racing Championships
Teamwork makes the dream work Some 200 sailors battled it out at the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships held at Oxford Sailing Club this weekend (14-15 October). Posted on 15 Oct RYA ET Youth and Junior Team Racing
Stage set at Oxford Sailing Club Oxford Sailing Club will play host to 200 young sailors this weekend (14-15 October) as they contend the RYA Youth and Junior Eric Twiname Team Racing Championship titles. Posted on 13 Oct Online entry deadline extended
For Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing The online entry deadline has been extended to Monday 2 October for the RYA Eric Twiname Youth and Junior Team Racing Championships 2017, which are set to descend on Oxford Sailing Club, Farmoor Reservoir, on the 15-16 October. Posted on 29 Sep IOCA Northern Random Pairs Championship
Optimist team racing at West Kirby Sailing Club Bright sunshine welcomed the 21 boats to the first Optimist Team Racing event held in the north of England for some time. The idea for the event was encouraged by Alan Williams and Peter Johnson and what a good idea it was. Posted on 20 Sep New season's programme released
By the Oxford Team Race Academy Oxford Team Race Academy (OTRA) was set up in 2014 and we are now taking bookings for the 2017/18 season. Posted on 17 Sep Hinman Trophy Team Race
St. Francis Yacht Club reclaims the trophy After three years of close, but not quite, St. Francis Yacht Club is again the champions of the New York Yacht Club Invitational Team Race Regatta for the Commodore George R. Hinman Masters Trophy. Posted on 21 Aug Morgan Cup Keelboat Team Racing
Third win in four years for San Diego Yacht Club For the third time in four years, the Morgan Cup, the toughest trophy in keelboat team racing, has been won by a team from the West Coast. San Diego Yacht Club repeated as the champion on Sunday, defeating New York Yacht Club 3-1 in a thrilling final. Posted on 7 Aug 100th Varsity Match
Cambridge teams win at Itchenor Not unexpectedly, Cambridge (2nd, 3rd, and 4th at BUSA to Oxford's 9th), were victorious 4-0 in the 100th Varsity Match sailed in Swallows at Itchenor 6/7 July 2017. Posted on 10 Jul

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy