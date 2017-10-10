Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Rooster RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda, Italy - Overall

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 9:12 am 7-10 October 2017

The crisp morning 'Peler' mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's 'Ora' from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start, as often is the case at Malcesine.

Early breakfasts were organised and speedy rig up with an air of anticipation as white horses could be spotted in the distance across the lake. At 08:30 the whole of the northern end of Garda was still in the shade, with the sun just rising over Mt Baldo and shining brightly on the cliffs on the western shore. During the course of the three races the bright sunshine moved across the whole lake, providing an incredible sparling surface when on port tack!

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer

The breeze strengthened from about 18kn up to 25kn on race two. By the end of race 3 there was still good pressure but it was evident holes in the northerly wind were emerging, with potential race opportunities opening up, as the Peler prepared to close down for its lunch.

The evening before, at the Rooster Daily Awards and Pasta Party, the fleet had voted for the 4 sided 'Quad' course in preference to the 'P' option. The blast reach across the top was awesome. The run provided excellent opportunities to make up ground on the ample lake waves ('harder than Carnac' was the verdict on those) followed by a nice broad reach, wave surfing into the bottom mark.

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer

In the RS Aero 5s Rooster Sailing's Kate Sargent GBR had it all on if her petiteness was to maintain her clean sweep. This time she was pushed to the limit, just edging out wins by an overlapped half boat length on Roy Van Maanen IRE and Jon Harvey GBR, by making up downwind any deficit upwind. So with a clean score of nine 1sts Kate took the RS Aerocup 5 title – one for the featherweight Ladies and a nice change for her after all her near misses! Roy took the silver and Jon came through for the bronze.

Read the Pocket Rocket's own account of her RS Aerocup victory and Top-Tips here.

The RS Aero 7 fleet looked to be all tied up by Italy's Patrick Zeni with all 1,2s over the first two days - but incredibly, it was not to be! Peter Barton GBR, Paul McMahon IRE and Marcus Walthur GER were fast out of the blocks upwind with Peter having an edge that ultimately gave him a healthy string of three 1sts on the final day. Even that should not have been enough with the youthful Italian needing just one 5th from the three races to secure the title. However a 7,6,12 failed to clinch it and by just one point Barton took the RS Aerocup 7 title from an overnight 7 point deficit (and in surprise, as he had done his maths wrong!), with Zeni 2nd and McMahon 3rd, just one more point adrift.

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer

In the RS Aero 9s Liam Willis GBR left nothing to chance and hammered out three bullets, revelling in the brisk conditions, to take the overall RS Aerocup 9 title at the not so tender age of 17. Simon Maguire GBR and Harmon De Lange NED shared the 2nds. Simon took the silver overall with Harmon just edging out Thomas Sandstrom SWE for the bronze.

The fleet returned to shore just as the sun reached Fraglia Vela Malcesine over Mt Baldo. The International RS Team beavered to pack the multi trailers before the closing awards ceremony took place on the lake shore in front of the clubhouse with a final look at the incredible view across the lake to the cliffs opposite.

RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer
RS Aerocup at Malcesine, Lake Garda - photo © Marcus Cremer

Many thanks to Rooster Sailing for their generous support of the 3rd RS Aerocup. A wonderful spread of prizes were enjoyed at the final awards ceremony and each daily 'Pasta Party' prize giving. RS Sailing assisted the RS Aero's transport logistics and the provision of the large RS Aero charter fleet allowing far travelled sailors from USA, AUS, RUS, SWE and IRE to compete. Volvo Cars assisted with fantastic XC60s that made the drive a pleasure and the fully loaded trailers an easy tow. FV Malceine were excellent hosts and we look forward to returning again soon! Marcus Cremer, Thomas Reuhl and Matt Draysey were out each day taking beautiful photos to capture a memorable RS Aerocup!

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubCatR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
RS Aero 5
1GBR 2130SARGENT KATELEE ON SOLENTL‑1‑111111117
2IRL 2387VAN MAANEN ROYGREYSTONES 2‑422223(dns)215
3GBR 1502HARVEY JONKEYHAVENM3‑6333323‑520
4NED 2349VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJNZEILSCHOOL AALSMEERL‑755445‑96332
5ITA 11ARIOLI TIZIANOCVCE LUGANO 4245(dsq)66‑7734
6GBR 89DHONAU LEZWARSASHL57‑866‑1052435
7GBR 1594ARCHER JULIEULLSWATERL‑129‑10810444645
8GBR 2100WILLIS JULIELYMINGTON TOWNL M63‑9759‑108846
9GBR 1264CRAVEN JACKIEYORKSHIRE DALESL886‑97875(dns)49
10SUI 1941SCHEU ULLICVCE LUGANOL M111171097(dns)(dns)dns68
11GBR 2225MCKEOWN JOHN LANCINGM101012118118(dns)(dns)70
12GBR 1650OLSON SHONAABERDEEN & STONEHAVENL9(dns)11(dns)dnsdns11dnsdns83
RS Aero 7
1GBR 2093BARTON PETERLYMINGTON TOWN ‑332‑42311113
2ITA 1005ZENI PATRICKFRAGLIA VELA MALCESINEY211211‑76‑1214
3IRL 2414MCMAHON PAULHOWTH 12‑10‑33232215
4GBR 2415HERBERT NEVILLEROYAL LYMINGTON ‑76‑1815644430
5GER 1723WALTHER MARCUSDSCL FRANKFURT 812959‑152‑16348
6GER 1903BARTHEL JULIANESC DUMMERL477‑118‑1297648
7FRA 2417WOODCOCK TIMOTHYCV MULHOUSE ‑13‑1412107465751
8GBR 2420GEORGE BENLYMINGTON TOWN ‑1443613813‑14956
9ITA 1886FOSCHINI GABRIELEVELA CLUB DESENZANOY101041367(dsq)8‑1758
10GBR 2157ROLFE NIGELBURGHFIELD 5987‑1010109‑1158
11AUS 2386STEPHINSON PETERMIDDLE HARBOUR SYDNEYM12‑1515812‑1653560
12POR 2114GAMBOA FERNANDOLEE ON SOLENT / CDPA 6‑19‑16154912121068
13RUS 1017IVANOVSKIY VLADISLAVST. PETERSBURG 1555‑191113811(dns)68
14GBR 2353LOCKEY KEITH ULLSWATERM913‑14141451410‑1579
15GBR 2162CHAPLIN PETERBURGHFIELDM118‑179‑151115131380
16GBR 2318THORNE KARLLYMINGTON TOWN ‑17116‑1716141115881
17GBR 2146CRAVEN NICKYORKSHIRE DALES ‑201611‑211720201716117
18GBR 1071MARKHAM ALANUPPER THAMESM‑272113222019181919129
19GER 1524TECHEN HOLGERDSCL FRANKFURT 181719161917(dns)(dns)dns135
20USA 2315DUBOIS DOUGLASUS SAILINGM1924(ret)2323‑25171814138
21NED 2373OLSON JOHNABERDEEN & STONEHAVEN 25202012262416(ret)(dns)143
22GBR 1370SAQUI MIKECARSINGTON 2618212521182320(dns)146
23USA 8WENDT BUFFTRUCKEE MONTANEL16262518182124(dns)(dns)148
24GER 1909DOMRES JORNSV HARLEBUCHT 21222320222619(dns)(dns)153
25GBR 1332RYLEY NICKROYAL LYMINGTONM242322272522(dns)(dns)dns172
26FRA 1840FLECHET DAVIDCV MULHOUSEM232524242423(dns)(dns)dns172
27GER 1369GAEHRKEN PETERSG MANCHINGM‑28282726272722(ret)18175
28AUS 2317GILES ANDREWLAKE CULLULLERAINE 222726(dns)(dns)dns21dnsdns183
RS Aero 9
1GBR 1551WILLIS LIAMLYMINGTON TOWNY11‑211‑41117
2GBR 1806MAGUIRE SIMONLYMINGTON TOWN 2‑41‑32222314
3NED 1833DE LANGE HARMONWV NIEUWE MEER 4‑5323‑643221
4SWE 2390SANDSTROM THOMASSS STOCKHOLM (dns)2‑554135424
5GBR 40DANIELS NICKWARSASH 5‑7‑645364532
6GBR 2001WILLIS KEITHLYMINGTON TOWNM‑634‑66556635
7GBR 44WATSON GORDONWARSASH 788877(dns)(dns)dns55
8GBR 2368HOOD JIMLYMINGTON TOWN 367(dns)(dns)dnsdnsdnsdns56
9AUS 9GILES ANDREWLAKE CULLULLERAINE (dnc)(dnc)dnc788dnsdnsdns63

Stay tuned and keep in touch with everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct RS Aeros at Chelmarsh
On the 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth On Saturday 14th October, 2017, Chelmarsh Sailing Club held their RS Aero Class Open on their picturesque, 110 acre reservoir near Bridgnorth, Shropshire. Posted on 17 Oct NEW RS Zest and Autumn Sale
The latest from RS Sailing This bulletin contains our family, club and training fleet highlights. Please find more information below about our latest boats, the RS Zest, the RS Neo, the RS Quest and the RS Aero just for fun! Posted on 15 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 2
Southerly breeze arrives like clockwork The RS Aerocup at Lake Garda saw a slight increase in breeze for Day 2. Like clockwork the southerly breeze came down the lake in time for the 13:00hrs start after the fresh morning northerly had dissipated. Posted on 10 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda day 1
Superb international fleet of 50 boats at Malcesine The RS Aerocup kicked of Sunday with 50 entries from 13 countries signed up, providing an awesomely international fleet set for some intense but friendly racing, extending the season at Italy's legendary venue. Posted on 9 Oct RS Aerocup at Lake Garda starts Sunday
50 entries from 13 countries are signed up The 3rd RS Aerocup, supported by Rooster Sailing, kicks off at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Lake Garda this week. Entries continue to build year on year following the successful previous annual Aerocups at Barcelona and Malcesine. Posted on 7 Oct RS Aeros at Papercourt
A fantastic mix for inaugural event The first ever Papercourt Sailing Club RS Aero open meeting saw a fantastic mix of sailors. 20 entries, 12 clubs from Cornwall to Cambridgeshire, all three rig sizes and all entry categories (juniors, youths, ladies and masters). Posted on 1 Oct Massapoag Yacht Club 68th Annual Regatta
America's favourite RS Aero regatta! Apparently I am expected to write a report on the RS Aero racing in the regatta at my sailing club the other weekend. Posted on 21 Sep RS Aero UK River Championship
Racing on the River Trent The RS Aero Northern squad were at the RS Aero UK River Champs in Nottingham this weekend with all to play for, both at the top and amongst the ladies too, in this, the last of a series of six events for the RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017. Posted on 19 Sep RS Aero Autumn Regatta in Germany
Not much wind, but smiles all round The German RS Aero fleet launch for the second time at Dreieich Segelclub Langen e. V. Eleven sailors were entered and ten competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s. On Friday nice sailing conditions provided good common training. Posted on 18 Sep

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Queen Mary SC RS Aero End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy