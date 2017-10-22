Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Illusion Trafalgar Trophy at Bembridge Sailing Club

by Mike Samuelson today at 7:14 am 21-22 October 2017

Storm Brian put paid to any racing on Saturday; Winds of Force 7 and above combined with heavy rain squalls put off even the hardiest of Illusion sailors! However, conditions on Sunday were considerably kinder and, although still marginal in the harbour with the wind against tide kicking up a nasty chop, it was quite sailable tucked behind St Helens Duver off the Baywatch Cafe.

After a short postponement to allow the 14 Illusions to reach the race area, the first race saw only 13 actually starting. Sadly new comer Oli Laughton-Scott's jib halyard broke on him just before the AP was removed so he limped back into the harbour with his spinnaker halyard as a forestay. Philip Russell was OCS and came back, as did his brother-in-law Mark Downer who was at the pin end and thought that the individual recall was probably for him.

Bill Daniels was first round the windward mark with Bruce Huber, David Peerless, Jo Downer and Mike Toogood in hot pursuit; Bill extended his lead on the second round and although Bruce was initially a boat length or two behind after the second beat, he caught David out on the run after David had to take a penalty; on the third round Bruce made up a bit on Bill but not enough to overtake him. Jo was third and David was fourth.

Mark got his own back in the second race and built a significant lead ahead of the following pack who all finished very close together. Indeed only seconds separated Bruce, Jo, Bill and Steve. Lower down the fleet Andy Christie and David Russell-Jones were nip and tuck for most of the race and only inches separated them at the finish.

Mark Downer during race 2 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson
Mark Downer during race 2 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson

The reflections of the sun dead in line with the start line made it hard for the helms and the race officers to see if anyone was OCS at the start of the third race; that said, there was no stopping Bill who made a perfect port tack flyer and took an early lead.

With occasional gusts around 27 knots and keen to make up for lost races the day before, the race was shortened to two rounds - a move that certainly suited Bill who took his second win of the day. Although there was very little in it, Bruce was second, Steve was third and Mark was fourth.

The breeze had dropped off a bit for the start of the fourth race which Mark again dominated from the front. Bill and Bruce were always close and David Russell-Jones just pipped Steve Warren-Smith on the final leg from the leeward gate.

Downwind during race 5 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson
Downwind during race 5 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson

The sun's reflections again made spotting OCS at the start quite difficult for the fifth and final race so it was all credit to them that both Mark and Bruce, who were down at the pin end of the line, came back. Mind you neither were seriously disadvantaged with Bruce and Mark trading tacks on the final beat to the finish at the windward mark after two and a half rounds to take first and second places. Steve was third inches ahead of Jo.

A close finish to race 5 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson
A close finish to race 5 of the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson

The conditions over the weekend, again certainly demonstrated the versatility of the Illusion. Congratulations to Bruce Huber who won the Trafalgar Trophy; also to Bill Daniels who was second by the narrowest of margins with Mark Downer coming third.

Top three in the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson
Top three in the Bembridge Illusion Trafalgar Trophy 2017 - photo © Mike Samuelson

No racing next weekend; we are back on the water for the Guy Fawkes Trophy the following one (4th & 5th November).

Overall Results:

PosHelmSail NoR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1Bruce Huber101222317
1Bill Daniels68141258
3Mark Downer123614128
4Steve Warren‑Smith1465535316
5Jo Downer1233310R420
6David Peerless14046810624
7Mike Toogood1429759728
8Andrew Christie149101067831
8Philip Bown13089961032
8Robin Ebsworth1278118932
11David Russell‑Jones1551111741133
12Sam Prime73141212111247
13Philip Ruesell15312RSSS54
14Hugh Doherty12413SSSS55
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
2017-18 winter season starts at Bembridge With Spring tides over the weekend, the first Regatta of the 2017-2018 Illusion winter season - for the Flying Dutchman Trophy - was a bit earlier than recent years, however it was very encouraging to see 13 boats out. Posted on 9 Oct Bembridge Illusion season finale
St George's Day Trophy & Woodford Long Distance Race Traditionally the number of boats for the final weekend's racing of the Illusion Winter season is on the low side. Falling on the early May Bank Holiday and a pretty dismal forecast especially for Sunday, this year was no different. Posted on 1 May Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy
Two excellent days racing for the Bembridge Illusions Two excellent days of racing over the Easter Weekend for Vernon's Easter Egg Trophy - the second oldest trophy raced for by the Bembridge Illusions dating back to 1984. Posted on 17 Apr Bembridge Illusion Bill's Barrel
Always something different for this event! Traditionally Bill's Barrel tends to be bit different form normal Illusion Regattas at Bembridge; the organiser, Bill Daniels, always tries to dream up something new and this year was no different! Posted on 9 Apr Bembridge Illusion Flying Dutchman Trophy
Almost perfect conditions on Saturday Sadly no sign this weekend of the flying Dutchman (Rudy), however the eleven sailors who did come to race for his trophy enjoyed almost perfect conditions on Saturday. Posted on 3 Apr Bembridge Illusion Spring Plate
Sunshine and a good breeze make for great racing Although away from shelter it was still quite chilly on Saturday in Bembridge for the Spring Plate, the sunshine and F4 gusting occasionally F5 NNE breeze made for some great racing for twelve hardy Illusionists. Posted on 27 Mar Illusion Nationals at Bembridge
24 hardy helms despite windy and damp forecast Fortunately the windy and damp forecast earlier in the week did not put off the twenty four hardy Illusionists entered for this season's National Championship held over the weekend in Bembridge. Posted on 20 Mar Squibs, Skiffs and Illusions
The diverse sailing of Hyde Sails' Jack Grogan We spoke to Jack Grogan about how he first got into sailing, the life-long friends that has provided, his 18ft Skiff and Squib sailing, his role at Hyde Sails in the burgeoning covers and accessories department and the upcoming Illusion nationals. Posted on 15 Mar Illusion Vernon Stratton Trophy at Bembridge
Last regatta before the nationals The Illusions had very mixed weather for the regatta run in Bembridge Harbour on the 11th and 12th March. The Saturday it was foggy with very little visibility 100-150 metres. Posted on 13 Mar Bembridge Illusion Icebreaker Trophy
13 enthusiastic helms race in big breeze A brisk SSW'erly breeze and not a enough water in the middle of the harbour to start on time greeted the thirteen enthusiastic Illusionists and three race officers early on Saturday morning. Posted on 26 Feb

Upcoming Events

Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy