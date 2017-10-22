Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race Dock Walk

by Nic Douglass today at 8:15 pm

It's go time! The first confirmation on the AkzoNobel crew list following Tienpont winning his court case and return to the team, leaving Brad Jackson and Jules in Spain.

Interviews with plenty of sailors as they board their boats, including David Witt who has "lent" AkzoNobel a crew member to be able to race today, Mark Turner in plaster watching on dockside, OBR's and shore crew.

Behind the scenes footage and chat in the midst of the action with thanks to Team Brunel for getting me onto the dock!

