New Products at Dinghy Rope in 2017

by Andrew Dowley, dinghy-rope.co.uk today at 12:00 pm 23 October 2017

NEW PRODUCTS
In 2017 we've continued to expand the range of products available at Dinghy Rope.

Here are just some of the items we think you might like.
BOAT
COVERS
Available in PVC polyester or polycotton for a wide range of sailing dinghies and catamarans.
HARKEN
RED RATCHET BLOCKS
Limited edition for Harkens 50th Birthday these 57mm red sheaved ratchets will add some colour to your boat.

Three different types available.
SPEED SIX
LUBE AND HULL COAT
SpeedSix products are formulated to reduce friction on all surfaces for all types of sailing including racing yachts.
ICOM
VHF RADIOS
Handheld and base stations available including the black box with command mic which is great for ribs and sailing club support boats.
HARKEN
WIRE BLOCKS
High load, high strength blocks from Harken which are available with 25mm or 28mm sheaves.
SOAK
DOG BONES
SOAK dog bones are available in four different sizes and a range of bright colours. Ideal for attaching your ropes quickly and securely.
