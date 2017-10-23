New Products at Dinghy Rope in 2017

We're here to help, feel free to call or email us if you have any questions or if you would like our help.

In 2017 we've continued to expand the range of products available at Dinghy Rope.

Related Articles

Get kitted out for the cooler months

With Zhik Superwarm bundles Great deals on innovative Zhik winter clothing at Dinghy Rope. Receive FREE Superwarm socks with any Superwarm full skiff suit and top combo or Superwarm steamer.

More than just Dinghy Rope

We speak to Andrew Dowley about his growing company We spoke to Andrew Dowley at Dinghy Rope to find out more about this growing company and his 2017 season so far

More than just rope

Have you tried the 5 star customer rated service from Dinghy Rope? Since 2012 Dinghy Rope have been keeping sailors on the water with our fast and competitive online chandlery service. Every month we are expanding the items we provide and now stock a wide range from split pins through to wetsuits.

Dinghy Rope's first day at the Dinghy Show

We talk to Andrew Dowley about his day We caught up with Andrew Dowley, founder of Dinghy Rope, about his first morning of exhibiting at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show 2017. The stand was crowed with customers and were snapping some of the offers and bargains to be had!

Interview with Andrew Dowley

The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life.

Get prepared for the sailing season

Great prices and fast delivery at dinghy-rope.co.uk Dinghy Rope offer great prices and fast delivery. Let us help prepare you and your boat for the best possible start to the sailing season.

Winter Sailing Essentials from Dinghy Rope

Zhik beanie hat reduced, plus much more A selection of our most popular winter essentials. The Zhik Beanie Hat has been reduced in price. Try the Zhik Superwarm wetsuit socks which will keep your feet warm in cold conditions.

Get kitted out for the colder months

Zhik Superwarm bundles at dinghy-rope.co.uk Get kitted out for the colder months with Zhik Superwarm bundles. Great deals on innovative Zhik winter clothing. Receive FREE Superwarm socks with any Superwarm full skiff suit or Superwarm steamer.

New season must-haves from Dinghy Rope

The online chandlery with great prices and fast delivery New Season Must Haves from Dinghy Rope. The online chandlery with great prices and fast delivery.