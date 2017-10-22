Please select your home edition
More Nic Douglass Volvo Ocean Race interviews

by Nic Douglass today at 1:27 pm 22 October 2017
Nic Douglass interviews Pete Burling and Kyle Langford © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Today is the day that we see the Volvo Ocean Race finally kick into gear. There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there and do what they do best. From females to first timers, sea sickness to sailing with arch rivals, there is definitely a lot to cover with this talented bunch!

Daryl Wislang - DongFeng Ocean Racing

Another massive day of catching up with Volvo Ocean Race sailors ahead of the start tomorrow. First up today was Daryl Wislang, who won the last edition with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing, and is back to race with Dongfeng Race Team - 东风队. We chat about the new team, the language barriers, and the strengths of the team that Charles Caudrelier has developed. PS "AC Tragics" this one is for you!

Chen Jin Hao - DongFeng Ocean Racing

It was my pleasure to catch up with my friend Chen Jin Hao today ahead of his second Volvo Ocean Race start with Dongfeng Race Team - 东风队 tomorrow. His enthusiasm for sailing is just infectious; after his first Volvo last edition he went home and set up a sailing school in China which he now runs in his spare time. Hear all about his Volvo journey, his sailing school and how DongFeng are inspiring so many Chinese to get involved with sailing! Love it!

Carolijn Brouwer - DongFeng Ocean Racing

My catch up with the first female to be signed to a team for the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, Carolijn Brouwer. Great to get Carolijn's insights on fitness, what she is bringing to the table and DongFeng as an overall unit before heading off on her "2.5th" or third around the world race; Carolijn was with Amer Sports Too for both Southern Ocean legs in 2001-02 and Team SCA for the last edition.

Abby Ehler & Annie Lush - Team Brunel

Great to catch up with the two female sailors on board with Team Brunel for the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race. Both Abby Ehler and Annie Lush were on Team SCA for the last lap of the planet, and now they are back, and more than holding their own. We talk about what their roles are on board, what they need to get through the tough times at sea, and whether females are making advances in offshore sailing...

Annalise Murphy - Turn the Tide on Plastic

Silver medalist in the Radial at Rio, Annalise Murphy will double her offshore miles by the time Turn the Tide on Plastic reach Lisbon for the first Volvo Ocean Race stopover! Listen in to my chat with her ahead of the start today about the great challenge ahead for her, and how excited she is about this "once in a lifetime opportunity" even though she does get a little sea sick (like many of us!). Good luck Annalise!

Annemeike Bes - Scallywag

Another silver medalist, Annemieke Bes won silver in the Yngling in 2008 and now she is set to head off on the Volvo Ocean Race with Scallywag today! Bessie trained with Team SCA but wasn't selected to do the last race, and then for this edition she was originally on Team AkzoNobel, but opted to leave to join the Hong Kong (slash Aussie) contingent. (Give the events of yesterday this could have been the best career move ever!)

Hope you enjoy the chat, for me personally I have spoken to a girl from every team (except AN) which has been inspiring and I look forward to catching up with these amazing ladies at the various stopovers I will be heading to!

Pete Burling & Kyle Langford - Team Brunel

Rivals for the past few years, Peter Burling with Emirates Team New Zealand and Kyle Langford with ORACLE TEAM USA, these guys will head off on their first Volvo Ocean Race today as team mates on Team Brunel. We chat about what it has been like prepping for their first Volvo, why the are doing it, and what is up next!

To see more from Alicante, head to www.nicdouglass.org/volvostart2017.

For more adventures, head straight to the Sailor Girl's social channels, @sailorgirlHQ on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

