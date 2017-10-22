Simeon Tienpont returns to lead team AkzoNobel in the Volvo Ocean Race

team AkzoNobel setting off for Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 © Thierry Martinez / team AkzoNobel team AkzoNobel setting off for Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 © Thierry Martinez / team AkzoNobel

by Team AkzoNobel today at 1:08 pm

Following extensive discussions, we are pleased to announce that team AkzoNobel will be starting the Volvo Ocean Race today under skipper Simeon Tienpont.

Team AkzoNobel's crew list for Leg 1 is:

Simeon Tienpont (NED) – skipper, watch captain

Brad Farrand (NZL)

Antonio Fontes (POR)

Martine Grael (BRA)

Luke Molloy (AUS)

Ross Monson (GBR) - navigator

Emily Nagel (GBR/BER)

Nicolai Sehested (DEN) – watch captain

Brad Jackson (NZL), Jules Salter (GBR) and Joca Signorini (BRA), have decided not to sail the first leg and are considering their future plans whilst ensuring that the boat is ready to race today and assisting AkzoNobel to achieve its goal. Rome Kirby (USA) has also decided not to sail.

The opening leg of the 83,000-kilometer, eight-month around-the-world race is scheduled to start at 1200 UTC (1400 CEST) today and takes the fleet from Alicante, Spain to Lisbon, Portugal.

Tienpont commented: "This has obviously been an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved since we arrived here in Alicante just 10 days ago. I have now reached an agreement with AkzoNobel and all parties now want to put this behind us and focus on our campaign for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18.

"I would like to thank Brad Jackson for stepping up at such a challenging time to keep team AkzoNobel moving forward with our preparations for the race. Thanks also go to Joca Signorini and Jules Salter for their contributions to the campaign so far and also to Rome Kirby. We are grateful to Sun Hung Kai Scallywag team owner Seng Huang Lee and skipper David Witt for loaning us Antonio Fontes for this first leg.

"Personally, I am relieved to be back with my team and excited to be getting our Volvo Ocean Race campaign underway."