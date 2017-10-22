Clipper 2017-18 Stormhoek Race: Punta del Este to Cape Town - Day 18

by Julia Fry today at 11:49 am

Unicef crossed the finish line yesterday at 21:19:27 UTC, arriving into Cape Town after sailing over 3500nm. For PSP Logistics, this moment, celebrations and cold beers still awaits.

Currently making good progress at 10.2 knots directly to Cape Town, with less than 1400nm to go, the team's priority is to make it into port with time to rest, recuperate and make any necessary repairs ahead of the start of the Southern Ocean Leg.

Skipper, Roy Taylor, reports: "We have been moving along quite nicely for the past couple of days and yesterday was lovely and sunny - a welcome opportunity for drying some kit after the excitement of the previous day.

"The team are tired but keep plodding on without complaint - helm, log, bilges, heads clean etc. They are a good bunch and I would love to be able to give them all a day off, but we must keep the wee boaty moving, keep her pointing towards Cape Town, keep the routines running, knock off the miles one by one."

Thoughts today on board PSP Logistics are currently with the rest of the fleet, who will have their Prize Giving ceremony this evening. Skipper Roy Taylor and the PSP Logistics crew passed on their hearty congratulations to Greenings and Skipper Andy Woodruff on its second win, to Skipper Dale Smyth and Dare To Lead on securing second place and doubling its race points and to Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his 'pirates' on board Garmin for securing third and their first podium finish.

Importantly PSP Logistics continues to demonstrate the true spirit of the Clipper Race in congratulating all those who have taken on this challenge: "Most of all congratulations to all the crews on all the boats – men, women, mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, grandparents, grandchildren, housewives, doctors, used car salesmen and all the diverse cultures and occupations, within the Clipper Race fleet, who have safely navigated the South Atlantic Ocean and made landfall safely.

"Well done to you all, be proud of what you have achieved and enjoy your evening!"

Up ahead for PSP Logistics Simon Rowell, Clipper Race Meteorologist, reports that: "the next front should be over the team around now, and the strongest bit of it is further south, so I expect the team will be seeing 40 knots gusts instead of 50. After that the next low rolling down the front from South America will bring some tactical problems and quite quickly changing weather down the line, but it doesn't look as if it's going to be particularly strong."

Will the weather ahead mean that the team can continue to make good speed towards Cape Town and possibly grab some bonus points from the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint?

Stay tuned for all the latest news at sea from Skipper Roy Taylor and the crew, on the PSP Logistics team page, to find out and keep up with its progress on the Race Viewer.

Find out more at www.clipperroundtheworld.com