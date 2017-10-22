Please select your home edition
Sunsail Destination focus: Antigua
by Sunsail today at 5:00 pm
22 October 2017
Tweet
Talk to a Holiday Planner
Tel 033 0332 1173
Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm
Destinations
Holidays
Yachts
Brochure
Offers
It's all about Antigua!
Antigua is celebrated for sailing thanks to safe harbours, coves and trade winds. The calm and inviting waters of the
Caribbean Sea
lie to the south west and the choppier, more challenging
Atlantic Ocean
is to the north east. Flour-white sand trims Antigua's edges, and on many of the beaches, you'll be the only visitors.
Swathes of the island's interior are covered in lush rainforest. Get a little culture under your belt by exploring the old
English Harbour
and see the pastel-painted streets of the capital,
St John's
.
Visit in late April for
Antigua Sailing Week
. You can race a Sunsail yacht in this spectacular event. Or charter a yacht to spectate from the water – undoubtedly the best seat in the house.
Explore Antigua >
Mariner International Travel (UK) Limited t/a Sunsail DST House St Mark's Hill Surbiton Surrey KT6 4BH United Kingdom
