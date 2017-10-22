Sunsail Destination focus: Antigua

Antigua is celebrated for sailing thanks to safe harbours, coves and trade winds. The calm and inviting waters of the Caribbean Sea lie to the south west and the choppier, more challenging Atlantic Ocean is to the north east. Flour-white sand trims Antigua's edges, and on many of the beaches, you'll be the only visitors. Swathes of the island's interior are covered in lush rainforest. Get a little culture under your belt by exploring the old English Harbour and see the pastel-painted streets of the capital, St John's . Visit in late April for Antigua Sailing Week . You can race a Sunsail yacht in this spectacular event. Or charter a yacht to spectate from the water – undoubtedly the best seat in the house.

Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races

Fog rolls into St Aubin's Bay The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series was held in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 14th October. At the outset, conditions looked fair for a good if gentle afternoon's sailing with partly cloudy skies.

Sunsail Yacht of the month: Sunsail 41

Your ticket to an unforgettable bareboat or flotilla holiday Fall in love with the 41, one of the most popular yachts in our fleet (for good reason). With three cabins and two heads, it's your ticket to an unforgettable bareboat or flotilla holiday. Book by 31 October to save 10%*.

Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races preview

Final outing of the Royal Channel Island YC season The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay.

ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race

Challenging weather in the Solent on Saturday Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent.

Sunsail destination of the month: Croatia

Two bases, thousands of islands, ideal sailing conditions With two Sunsail bases, thousands of islands and ideal sailing conditions, you're bound to fall head over heels for our destination of the month. Book by 30 October to save 10%*.

ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race preview

Pilot Cutter vs Yacht vs Ketch The annual Small Ships race starts off Cowes on Saturday 7th October. This race for smaller Sail Training vessels is organised by the Association of Sail Training Organisations based in Gosport.

Sunsail's three newest flotilla routes

Indulge in some classic Ionian dolphin spotting Indulge in some classic Ionian dolphin spotting on the new Meganisi flotilla. Venture to the ancient city of Paleros, pop into Kalamos Town and cruise down to mythical Ithaca, home of Odysseus.

2017 U.S. Offshore Championship

Chicago's Kennalley and team win The 10 teams racing in Navy 44 sloops at the 2017 U.S. Offshore Sailing Championship, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy Sailing Squadron, completed their third and final day of racing on Chesapeake Bay in the best conditions of the weekend.

5th Thousand Islands Race

01 Express wins The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race.