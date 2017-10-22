Sunsail Destination focus: Antigua

Please select your home edition
It's all about Antigua

It's all about Antigua!

Antigua is celebrated for sailing thanks to safe harbours, coves and trade winds. The calm and inviting waters of the Caribbean Sea lie to the south west and the choppier, more challenging Atlantic Ocean is to the north east. Flour-white sand trims Antigua's edges, and on many of the beaches, you'll be the only visitors.

Swathes of the island's interior are covered in lush rainforest. Get a little culture under your belt by exploring the old English Harbour and see the pastel-painted streets of the capital, St John's.

Visit in late April for Antigua Sailing Week. You can race a Sunsail yacht in this spectacular event. Or charter a yacht to spectate from the water – undoubtedly the best seat in the house.

