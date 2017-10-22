Please select your home edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

The cold weather is coming - is your Drysuit ready?

by TridentUK today at 12:00 pm 22 October 2017
Drysuit repairs at TridentUK © Drysuit repairs at TridentUK

QUICK PROFESSIONAL REPAIR SERVICE
The cold weather is coming - is your Drysuit ready?
At TridentUK we repair All Brands of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The Service is both quick and simple - see below for details
Step 1. CHECK
Check over your suit - the services we provide include;
  • Seal Replacements - Latex and Neoprene.
  • Leak Tests and Repairs.
  • Replacement Drysuit Zips, in brass or nylon.
  • In some cases we can offer a reproofing service.
  • Cleaning of Commercial Suits.
Step 2. PRINT
Simply print out our Drysuit Repair Form- see here
Fill it in & include it with your Drysuit
N.B If you don't have access to a printer take a look at the form and note down your relevant information.
Step 3. SEND
Send us your Drysuit and form to:
Drysuit Clinic - Trident Quay - 6 South Shore Rd - Gateshead - Tyne & Wear - NE8 3AE
Step 4. PAY
We will contact you by phone or email when the work is done, and send you a proposal which you can accept and pay for the repair, we will then return the Drysuit to you with a choice of couriers.


or...Do it yourself!
We have the seals, the glue, instructions and lots more bits and bobs to get your drysuit back into tip top condition for the coming winter.
see all the maintenance products
Drysuit Latex Seal Repair Kit
Drysuit Neoprene Seal Repair Kit
Stormsure Repair Adhesive
Wetsuit & Drysuit Repair Kit

Care & Maintenance
Gill Wash-In Cleaner
Gill Reproofing Spray
Star brite Snap & Zipper Lubricant
Zip Tech Lubricant 4.8g

And if it is unrepairable ....

check our massive choice of Drysuits, the competitive prices and special offers - see them all

Take a look at our Trident Drysuits
they can be customised and made to measure to your own specific requirements,take a look
don't forget to check the Feefo Reviews

And did you know we can extend the arms and legs on Junior Drysuits when the Junior Sailor starts growing out of their Drysuit - find out more

With 30 years of drysuit manufacturing experience we are confident that we can help and advise if you need any help advice - just contact us email or 0191 4901736.

C.Pearson Verified Purchase


'Knowledgeable and good value'
As well as being good value, the help and knowledge I have received has been invaluable. I am a big admirer of Trident and will use them again and again.
J. Gough Verified Purchase


'Very happy repeat customer!'
Excellent service and communication, we had a small problem with the purchase and it was sorted very quickly. I couldn't be happier with the way Jackie handled it. Thanks very much, James

Team Trident
