Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
The cold weather is coming - is your Drysuit ready?
by TridentUK today at 12:00 pm
22 October 2017
Drysuit repairs at TridentUK © Drysuit repairs at TridentUK
Tweet
QUICK PROFESSIONAL REPAIR SERVICE
Boat Care
|
Book, DVDs
|
Chandlery
|
Clothing
|
Cover & Sails
|
Engines
|
Trailers & Trollies
The cold weather is coming - is your Drysuit ready?
At TridentUK we repair
All Brands
of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The Service is both quick and simple - see below for details
Step 1.
CHECK
Check over your suit - the services we provide include;
Seal Replacements - Latex and Neoprene.
Leak Tests and Repairs.
Replacement Drysuit Zips, in brass or nylon.
In some cases we can offer a reproofing service.
Cleaning of Commercial Suits.
SEE PRICES AND DETAILS HERE >>
Step 2.
PRINT
Simply print out our Drysuit Repair Form-
see here
Fill it in & include it with your Drysuit
N.B If you don't have access to a printer take a look at the form and note down your relevant information.
Step 3.
SEND
Send us your Drysuit and form to:
Drysuit Clinic - Trident Quay - 6 South Shore Rd - Gateshead - Tyne & Wear - NE8 3AE
Step 4.
PAY
We will contact you by phone or email when the work is done, and send you a proposal which you can accept and pay for the repair, we will then return the Drysuit to you with a choice of couriers.
or...Do it yourself!
We have the seals, the glue, instructions and lots more bits and bobs to get your drysuit back into tip top condition for the coming winter.
see all the maintenance products
Drysuit Latex Seal Repair Kit
see all
Drysuit Neoprene Seal Repair Kit
see all
Stormsure Repair Adhesive
£6.95
Wetsuit & Drysuit Repair Kit
£6.99
Care & Maintenance
Gill Wash-In Cleaner
£9.00
Gill Reproofing Spray
£10.00
Star brite Snap & Zipper Lubricant
£10.25
Zip Tech Lubricant 4.8g
£2.99
And if it is unrepairable ....
check our massive choice of Drysuits, the competitive prices and special offers -
see them all
Take a look at our Trident Drysuits
they can be customised and made to measure to your own specific requirements,
take a look
don't forget to check the
Feefo Reviews
And did you know we can extend the arms and legs on Junior Drysuits when the Junior Sailor starts growing out of their Drysuit -
find out more
With 30 years of drysuit manufacturing experience we are confident that we can help and advise if you need any help advice - just contact us
email
or 0191 4901736.
C.Pearson
Verified Purchase
'Knowledgeable and good value'
As well as being good value, the help and knowledge I have received has been invaluable. I am a big admirer of Trident and will use them again and again.
J. Gough
Verified Purchase
'Very happy repeat customer!'
Excellent service and communication, we had a small problem with the purchase and it was sorted very quickly. I couldn't be happier with the way Jackie handled it. Thanks very much, James
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
The Art of Layering
New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK
With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of layering allows sailors to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions.
Posted on 14 Oct
New 2018 Products at TridentUK
Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit now available
The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest place on earth. Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water.
Posted on 8 Oct
End of Season sale continues at TridentUK
Even more price drops and more items added
Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch.
Posted on 1 Oct
TridentUK Sale continues!
Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance
Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more!
Posted on 24 Sep
Save on chandlery in the End of Season Sale
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks. 10% off selected ropes. Read our customer reviews, such as: "Service as it should be. Quick precise selling, good prices."
Posted on 15 Sep
TridentUK End of Season Sale
Hundreds of items reduced!
Hundreds of items have been reduced in the TridentUK End of Season Sale. Up to 25% off drysuits, 20% of Thermal Dinghy Tops, 26% off buoyancy aids and 30% off some wetsuits!
Posted on 8 Sep
Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers
Including some great offers
What is it that has sold best in the summer of 2017? Chandlery such as burgees, rig tension gauges, gelcoat filler, trolley wheels and then essentials such as gloves, caps, shades and racing watches also feature.
Posted on 3 Sep
Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance.
Posted on 26 Aug
The new Gill 2018 kit has landed
Get it first at TridentUK!
Including new Gill ThermoShield Dinghy Top, Race FireCell Top and FireCell Skiff Suit. Also new junior sizes!
Posted on 18 Aug
Free lip balm with every order at TridentUK
Plus 10% off sunglasses and caps
Keep your lips moist during the hot summer months and protect them from the elements. Manufactured in a neat blue translucent plastic tube it is easy to slot into a buoyancy aid pocket. This Lip Balm also benefits from Sun Protection Factor 15.
Posted on 12 Aug
Upcoming Events
UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct
Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov
Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov
Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov
End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov
Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov
Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy