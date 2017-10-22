Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Golden Lily by Lijia Xu
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy

by Lisa Ratcliff, Australian Farr 40 media on 21 Oct 21-22 October 2017
Nutcracker in the swell on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy © Jennie Hughes

Gusty southerlies offshore on day one of the Farr 40 class' Middle Harbour Yacht Club One Design Trophy turned the boats into a real handful and caused two retirements in the opening races.

"It was pretty ugly," said class president Gordon Ketelbey back at MHYC inspecting Zen's rigging after a broken vang forced them out of race two. "Looking at pictures of the top of the mast we've possibly got rig issues; I'm not sure if we'll sail tomorrow." Later Ketelbey confirmed Zen won't be a starter on day two. Also one of his crew was sent for a precautionary check-up after a flying pin from the blown vang hit him.

Joe de Kock, skipper of the Newcastle based Good Form, finished up at Port Macquarie Private Hospital with a suspected broken ankle and rope burn from an incident in race one and a third Farr 40, Rob Davis and Andy Baker's Nutcracker, dropped a crewman with a sore back ashore then headed back out for the third and final race of the day.

Two races were completed offshore in the Manly Circle in 16-18 knots gusting to 24, and a third inshore in similar wind strengths. Principal Race Office Phil Yeomans reported the sea state offshore was good and the breeze stayed pretty steady at 180 degrees; just that there was a fair bit of broken gear plus injuries. "It's been a busy day," the PRO surmised.

Leader Outlaw on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes
Leader Outlaw on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes

The tactician/strategist combination of David Chapman and Julian Plante that works so well on Leslie Green's MC38 Ginger swapped to a mainsheet/tactician combo on Tom and Allan Quick's Outlaw, and proved just as fruitful. Three wins chalked up and the newest owner with plenty of previous Farr 40 experience pulling the ropes leads the opening event of the summer-long series of three weekend regattas before the states and finally the 2018 national title next March.

"Tom drove and did a nice job at his second regatta; he's getting the hang of it quickly," said Plante as the crew tended to an engine issue. "It was definitely challenging today, we got away cleanly and went the right way but it wasn't easy. It's a pity there was some damage, and we didn't escape either with our broken exhaust manifold. It's one of those days everyone's come home with a story or two."

Outlaws Tom Quick (right) Julian Plante (middle) on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes
Outlaws Tom Quick (right) Julian Plante (middle) on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes

Speaking on their performance on day one of Outlaw's debut points regatta, owner/driver Tom Quick said, "Today was an awesome hit out for us and really well run; the offshore races were a highlight. Every one of my crew did a phenomenal job and the fleet is just a great bunch of people."

Second overall is Jeff Carter's Edake and third is Rob Pitts' Double Black, the second Melbourne boat.

Edake and Double Black on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes
Edake and Double Black on day 1 of the Farr 40 MHYC One Design Trophy - photo © Jennie Hughes

Saturday afternoon's dock party at MHYC is thanks to Double Black crewman Dean Van Teylingen and his business Ropeable. "This is our second season doing the Farr 40s with Double Black and it's definitely worthwhile us coming up from Melbourne," Van Teylingen said. "I'm happy to support a great class with some hospitality, and I'm always available to help with any running rigging needs."

Racing is due to recommence at 1100hrs on Sunday October 22 on Sydney Harbour and the forecast is for light northerlies swinging to sou'easterlies and building slowly to double digits by late afternoon with a 40% chance of rain.

Whether the MHYC race management team can complete a set of four races will depend on the wind strength and steadiness in the face of cloud banks that tend to pull the breeze in different directions, making fair racing tricky.

MHYC OD Trophy results

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Farr 40 North Americans at Chicago
Flash Gordon 6 captures third straight title It seems like the Farr 40 North Americans is becoming the personal playground of owner-driver Helmut Jahn and his Flash Gordon 6 team. Posted on 8 Oct Rolex Big Boat Series overall
Six perpetual trophies awarded on the final day Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Posted on 18 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 3
Consolidating leaderboard positions When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Posted on 17 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 2
Pressure builds in San Francisco Bay Good wind is almost never in short supply on San Francisco Bay during the Rolex Big Boat Series, and day two of racing at the 53rd edition of this legendary big-air contest was no exception. Posted on 16 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 1
Battle lines drawn in San Francisco While it's tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it's possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of this event. Posted on 15 Sep Australian Farr 40 class set
Another busy season ahead The long-standing Australian Farr 40 class is assembling for another busy season with a great group of enthusiastic returning owners plus a new father and son team ready to re-enrol at the school of hard knocks that is one design racing. Posted on 14 Sep Rolex Farr 40 World Championships overall
Plenty wins in Costa Smeralda Plenty, owned by Alex Roepers with tactician Terry Hutchinson, the defending champions at the start of the event, are World Champions for the third time in the Farr 40 One Design Class. Posted on 16 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 3
Plenty lengthens her lead in Costa Smeralda The 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, saw four races run today in north westerly breezes that built gradually . Posted on 15 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 2
Being patient pays off at the end of the day Being patient paid off at the end of the second day at the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship, organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda with Title sponsor Rolex and the Farr 40 Class Association, but it was a long day of waiting. Posted on 14 Jul Rolex Farr 40 World Championships day 1
Racing is called off due to strong winds The Mistral breezes that were forecast for the first day of racing at the 20th edition of the Rolex Farr 40 World Championship kicked in as expected in Porto Cervo with gusts at over 30 knots. Posted on 13 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy