Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Byte Cover
Rain and Sun Byte Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Enterprise 22816
located in Southend-on-sea
Enterprise 22409
located in Tenterden

Enterprise South West Area Championship at Looe Sailing Club

by Alice Driscoll on 21 Oct 7-8 October 2017
Enterprise South West Areas at Looe © Paul Gibbins

Congratulations to Enterprise National Champions Jeremy and Becca Stephens, who continued their winning streak at the 2017 South West Area Championships held at Looe Sailing Club on 7 – 8 October.

Always a popular venue, this National Circuit event attracted entries from as far afield as Ogston in Derbyshire and the Midlands. Saturday saw three great races with Looe local sailors Francis and Enid Marshall the only people to maintain a race lead from start to finish.

"We had a great day's sail, very shifty and combined with the tide, which seemed particularly strong on the start line, kept everyone fighting hard for every place won or lost," said one competitor afterwards.

In exciting Force 3-5 winds with waves to match, the fleet was continually swapping positions thanks to the usual Enterprise 'nip and tuck' one design racing for which the class is renowned. After the legendary Looe hospitality on Saturday night, the fleet awoke to a timid one to three knots of wind on Sunday. This resulted in the second day's racing being cancelled.

Despite only one day on the water, Looe as ever provided a great venue for the fleet, backed up with some excellent prizes from Speed Six, Rooster, Allen and Astins Trophies which meant everyone left with a smile. It was also an excellent first outing for the latest Peak Dinghy Enterprise, sailed by Matt Rawson and Vicky Gomm from Ogtson SC.

Jeremy and Becca Stephens went on the following weekend to represent the Enterprise Class in the Endeavour Trophy, coming a very respectable 15th out of the 30 national champions taking part.

The next major event for the Enterprise Class is the Norths / Peak Winter Championships, taking place on 11-12th November at Northampton Sailing Club. 19 Enterprise have already entered, along with 6 Larks and 18 Scorpions – marking a continuation of the successful SMELT format combining classes to ensure excellently-run, well-attended events. Let's hope they have got the bar well stocked!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Enterprises at Emberton Park
Midland Area Double Chine series round 7 This event, the seventh in the Enterprise Association Midland Area Double Chine series, was held at Emberton Park Sailing Club on Sunday 1st October 2017. Posted on 17 Oct Enterprises at Frensham Pond
Increased fleet size for penultimate SE Area Open The penultimate SE Area Enterprise meeting on 8th October saw an increased fleet consisting of 4 visitors and 9 home boats sharing the water with a similar number of GP14s. Posted on 10 Oct Two more entertaining reports win
In Henri Lloyd Report of the Month The Henri Lloyd Report of the Month has yet again seen over one hundred reports nominated and, aptly in championship season, two National Championship reports are our August and September winners of the Land Rover BAR caps. Posted on 9 Oct Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals
Including a great day of coaching at Bristol Corinthian This year's Noble Enterprise Youth Nationals was held at Bristol Corinthian YC on Sunday. Following a brilliant day of coaching from Olympic coach Adam Bowers the previous day, the 8 youth teams were prepared for some hotly contested racing. Posted on 29 Sep Horning SC Open Dinghy Weekend
Perfect weather conditions on Hoveton Little Broad Horning Sailing Club held their Open Dinghy Weekend over 23/24th September on Hoveton Little Broad. In perfect weather conditions, competitors enjoyed good racing with gentle winds on Saturday, these picking up on Sunday along with brilliant sunshine. Posted on 25 Sep Enterprises at Chester
Entertaining, challenging and testing Eleven Enterprises took part for an entertaining, challenging and testing day on a very swollen River Dee. The river had quite a flow and the wind was light with gusts reaching force 2–3, the wind was from a south westerly direction Posted on 18 Sep Minima Regatta 2017
Full range of sailing conditions at Kingston Crews at the Minima regatta, which is sponsored by TWM solicitors, faced pretty well the full range of sailing conditions at Kingston at the weekend. Posted on 5 Sep Allen Enterprise Nationals at Abersoch overall
Competitive on the water and social off it The Enterprise Class held its National Championship this year at Abersoch, hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, from 6th to 11th August. The event was generously sponsored by Allen, Rooster, Selden, SpeedSix, and T&L Leasing. Posted on 19 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report
A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West. Posted on 15 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy