Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Aquafleece Headband
Aquafleece Headband

2017-18 World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan - Day 5

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 5:13 pm 15-22 October 2017

The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori.

Typhoon Lan is expected to hit Japan late on Sunday 22 October, well after competition has concluded in Gamagori, but in advance of its arrival, torrential rain is passing through.

Come rain or shine, as long as there's wind and conditions are deemed safe for racing, the competition goes ahead and the Men's and Women's Skiff (49er/49erFX) and Women's RS:X medals were decided in a variable breeze that hit 12 knots and went as low as 3 knots.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell (GBR) took a narrow victory in the 49er, Argentina's Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz overcame the odds to claim their first World Cup victory in the 49erFX and Hong Kong's Hei Man Chan overthrew Japanese favourite for gold, Fujiko Onishi in the Women's RS:X.

In the 49er and 49erFX, the fleets sailed three single point Medal Races within a physical boundary. Each race took ten minutes, ensuring close calls within the fleet.

After the first two races in both fleets, it went down to the wire.

In the 49er, Fletcher and Bithell and their national team mates, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt were locked in a battle for supremacy – a familiar sight after the two Brits finished first and second at the 2017 World Championships.

"We were both guaranteed silver going into the last race," commented Fletcher, "We chose to match race them to put us as far as possible down the fleet to ensure we would beat them because we were ahead on points.

"It was going smoothly until we made a mistake, at the bottom, and they wiggled free."

Peters and Sterritt managed to put themselves in gold medal position but right at the finish, the Brits got caught up in a cluster of boats and were sandwiched between the finishing boat and some of their rivals.

This opened the door for Fletcher and Bithell who sailed through for gold and their compatriots had to settle for silver. Poland's Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski took bronze.

Five teams were in with a realistic chance of claiming gold in the 49erFX as it went down to the final race. Every competitor knew they had to do their upmost to be at the front of the fleet as it would pay off in the end.

A second place in the final race paid off for Argentina's Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz and they moved from the bronze medal position to clinch their first ever World Cup Series gold.

"It was stressful because we didn't have any point calculations or maths to strategize," commented Branz, "But we managed to do well in the last race, as we wanted.

"We didn't know what we had to do but we just tried our best to win the race."

49er FX Champions Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz (ARG) at 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
49er FX Champions Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz (ARG) at 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht (AUT) followed behind the Argentineans in third to pick up silver. Japan's Sayoko Harada and Sera Nagamatsu held a four-point lead heading into the final race. They finished seventh which was only just enough to hold on to bronze.

The Women's RS:X sailed a single, double point Medal Race, late in on the day in Gamagori as the rain continued and the light drew in.

There was very little separating the leading competitors so whoever finished at the front of the pack would take gold.

Hong Kong's Chan started racing in Gamagori carrying an injury, but she pushed ahead through the pain and a second in the Medal Race handed her gold.

Women's RS:X Champion Hei Man H V Chan (HKG) at 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Women's RS:X Champion Hei Man H V Chan (HKG) at 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

"I initially didn't think I was going to race because I had an injury the day I arrived in Gamagori," explained Chan. "I got an injury on my hip and legs and I struggled walking.

"I just had to do my best, play to my strengths and I managed to attack at the finish. This regatta we have had a smaller fleet and it makes it a different game compared to racing in a bigger fleet. Every point counts, so it has been quite hard for me."

Japan's Fujiko Onishi and Xianting Huang (CHN) completed the podium.

In the day's non-Medal Races the Men's and Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) and One Person Dinghy, (Laser and Laser Radial) all completed just one race each.

In the 470 Men's fleet, Japense duo Daichi Takayama and Kimihiko Imamura took the race win ahead of Mat Belcher & Will Ryan (AUS) and Kevin Peponnet & Jeremie Mion (FRA).

Belcher and Ryan hold a large 15-point advantage over the rest of the field going into the Medal Race though.

It was Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska who took the honours in the Women's fleet and extended their lead at the top to nine points. Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan (AUS) came second, with Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka third.

In the Men's Laser, Jonatan Vadnai of Hungary crossed the line first, ahead of, Rio 2016 gold medallist, Tom Burton. Sam Meech (NZL) completed the top three in the race, but sits first in the overall standings.

Pavlos Kontides (CYP) follows right on Meech's heels though, with just three points separating them. Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (GBR) enters the Medal Race in third place in the table but trails Kontides by 24 points.

Finally, in the Women's division the familiar names of Emma Plasschaert (BEL), Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) and Dolores Moreira Fraschini (URU) finished first, second and third. However, it is Greek sailor Vasileia Karachaliou who holds the overall seven-point advantage over the rest of the fleet.

The Men's RS:X were unable to sail their Medal Race so will conclude their racing on Sunday 22 October.

Due to Typhoon Lan approaching, racing is scheduled to start at the earlier time of 10:35 local time.

The Laser Radial will race first at 10:35 followed by the Laser at 11:20. The Women's 470 will follow at 12:05, the Men's at 12:50 before the Men's RS:X conclude the schedule at 13:35 local time.

The racing will be live and available to watch on World Sailing's Network and on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

Full results can be found at sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 4
First set of sailors book Medal Race places The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 20 Oct Lasers at Hayling Island
Noble Marine Autumn Qualifier 2 The second of the Autumn Qualifiers returned to Hayling Island SC last weekend, with the Laser 4.7 ladder running alongside making for a crowded beach but lively atmosphere, even if the weather was mostly overcast. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3
Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 2
World Champions come to the forefront Current World Champions in five Olympic sailing events are coming to the forefront and shining after two challenging days of light breeze at Sailing's World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 18 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 1
Sailors battle on light wind, wet opening day Olympic medallists, World Champions and Continental titleholders were all battling at the front of the packs on a wet and light wind opening day of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan. Posted on 17 Oct Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted on 16 Oct 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Publishined by World Sailing World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships. Posted on 14 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct World Sailing complete move
Into London Headquarters World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy