FireCell: the next generation Race Series from Gill

Designed specifically for extreme conditions, our new FireCell Skiff Suit and FireCell Top feature a plush ThermoGrid liner to help insulate the body. The systems thermal pockets trap air to create an extra level of warmth where you need it most. Wear together for the ultimate performance dinghy kit that will not let you down.
SHOP FIRECELL
The Men's Race FireCell Skiff Suit£175.00
The Race FireCell Top£125.00
Compressor Vest£85.00
Hiking Boots£59.00
Neoskin Sock£20.00
COMPLETE YOUR KIT...
Coordinate your FireCell kit with the rest of our Race Series range.With styles to suit both on and off the water activities, these items aid your performance and freedom of movement without the excess weight.
SHOP RACE SERIES
FREE UK DELIVERY WHEN YOU SPEND £50. | FREE 28 DAY UK RETURNS POLICY
Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176. Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.