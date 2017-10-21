FireCell: the next generation Race Series from Gill

Coordinate your FireCell kit with the rest of our Race Series range. With styles to suit both on and off the water activities, these items aid your performance and freedom of movement without the excess weight.

Designed specifically for extreme conditions, our new FireCell Skiff Suit and FireCell Top feature a plush ThermoGrid liner to help insulate the body. The systems thermal pockets trap air to create an extra level of warmth where you need it most. Wear together for the ultimate performance dinghy kit that will not let you down.

Related Articles

Win The Autumn Look

Enter Gill's competition for a chance to win an outfit worth £200* To celebrate the arrival of Autumn we are offering one lucky customer the chance to win The Gill Autumn Look. This incredible prize is worth over £200!

Gill Extra 10% Off Sale Extended!

Further reductions and more styles added The Gill Sale is ending very soon! With further reductions and more styles added, shop our Sale before it is too late. Plus, receive an extra 10% off Sale using code: EXTRA10 at the checkout.

Introducing the new Gill Thermoshield Top

More stretch to aid flexibility Extreme sailing in wet and cold conditions requires more. More stretch to aid flexibility. More strategically placed reinforced protection. More comfort with zoned thermal insulation.

Keep your core warm and dry in the new Crew Gilet

Waterproof, fleece lined, and very wearable Keeping your body core warm is vital to aid performance. Our Crew Gilet features a fleece lining, helping to reduce heat loss so you can focus on doing what you enjoy. This versatile piece is both technically advanced yet equally wearable off the deck.

Gill Sale Now On - Save Up To 50%

Grab an end of season bargain while stocks last! The Gill end of season Sale is here! Enjoy up to 50% off selected styles from our Men's, Women's, Junior and Accessories ranges.

The New Gill Hydrophobe Down

Adventure Awaits! The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet & windy conditions.

15% off at Gill - One Day Only!

Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout Celebrate the long weekend with 15% off* all full priced items at Gill. Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout. Hurry though, this offer won't last long – ends midnight Monday!

Come rain or shine

Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill! Make the most of the final Bank Holiday of the year, whatever the weather! Wet, dry, warm or cool, our wide range of gear will help you make the most of the long weekend.

Gill Australia announce expanded sponsorship

Of Geelong's Festival of Sails Gill Australia announces expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails Leading technical marine clothing and accessories supplier Gill will sponsor the iconic Festival of Sails event for another two years as its official apparel supplier.