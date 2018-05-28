International Paint Poole Regatta goes Fast in 2018

Magnum 4 at the RORC IRC Nationals in Cowes © Rick Tomlinson / Magnum 4 at the RORC IRC Nationals in Cowes © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

by Chris Jones today at 11:02 am

The International Paint Poole Regatta Committee are delighted to announce that the Fast 40+ class will be competing at Poole next May as part of their race circuit for 2018.

They are one of the fastest and most high profile fleets in the yachting world, delivering breathtaking speed and performance. The Fast 40+ class brings a new dimension to the regatta. Spectacular, highly competitive and adrenaline packed racing is guaranteed.

The Fast 40+ class was introduced in 2016 and designed to be "owner driver" for yachts of approximately 40' LOA with a maximum crew of 11. These high performance yachts are capable of exceeding 20 knots and with up to five professional sailors onboard, the competitive nature of racing makes it a very exciting class.

Alongside the Fast 40+ class, the HP30's will also be competing in Poole. The class was set up to provide close competitive racing for the growing number of race yachts in the 30' range. During the 2018 season technical support is being provided by the RORC to help continue growing the class.

The inclusion of the International Paint Poole Regatta on the race calendars of both fleets highlights the continual growth of Poole Regatta as an event for serious yacht racers. The challenging race courses, experienced race management, welcoming venues and beautiful backdrop of the Dorset coastline are of huge appeal to yacht owners and crew from across the UK and beyond.

To find out more about the International Paint Poole Regatta and how to participate visit www.pooleregatta.co.uk, or like the Facebook page @pooleregatta to keep up to date with all upcoming developments.