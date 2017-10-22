Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Ladies Cut
Pro Lite Aquafleece Top - Ladies Cut

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego - Day 2

by Extreme Sailing Series today at 7:51 am 19-22 October 2017

A stellar performance from SAP Extreme Sailing Team saw Alinghi's lead dwindle to just one point at the half way stage of the seventh Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego.

The world-class fleet took part in six spectacular races, treating the crowds to plenty of foiling action and hair-raising nosedives. A solid four bullets, a second and a third from the Danish-flagged entry saw it climb a spot to second.

"It was fantastic. There was a lot more breeze, which changed it all up from yesterday. It took us a race or so just to sharpen up, but from then on we had perfect manoeuvres the whole day and we managed to gain boat lengths in gybes," said Adam Minoprio, helm of SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

"The final race was good, it's always great to have another boat to play with. It's been like that all day with various different boats and we're pleased to be up front fighting for the lead," added the Kiwi helm, whose team hit the top speed of the Act so far with 28.8 knots, an insight provided by SAP Sailing Analytics.

Alinghi managed four podiums from the six races, including one win, which was enough for the Swiss syndicate to cling on to the overnight lead by a narrow margin.

Racing on day 2 of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego - photo © Lloyd Images
Racing on day 2 of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego - photo © Lloyd Images

Team Extreme San Diego skipper Morgan Larson, a former Series champion, gave the rest of the fleet a reminder of what he is capable of with an epic closing race. Tussling with Minoprio at the front of the fleet, the Californian stormed to a second-place finish to the delight of the crowds.

"It was great, the racing was second to none. We were disappointed with ourselves as we've struggled to get out of the bottom two for so long. We finally got some better starts and figured out some of the techniques with the gybing and then all of a sudden we were in the front three, and that's all it takes," said Larson.

"This is a tremendous event and it's a great venue for it. When you come along the wall and hear everyone cheering for the local boat it's great to be on it," added the Californian skipper, whose wildcard entry finished sixth.

Racing on day 2 of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego - photo © Lloyd Images
Racing on day 2 of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego - photo © Lloyd Images

Despite being the only one of the top five that has not yet won a race, Oman Air climbed a spot to finish on the podium. The Omani-flagged syndicate, one of the season frontrunners, came tantalisingly close to victory in race ten but was pipped to the post on the final leg by SAP Extreme Sailing Team.

In stark contrast to yesterday, Land Rover BAR Academy – helmed by Sir Ben Ainslie - struggled to break out of the bottom half of the fleet. One win was not enough for the Brits, who dropped two places to fourth, followed by Red Bull Sailing Team who climbed one spot to fifth.

Tragedy struck for NZ Extreme Sailing Team in the penultimate race when it snagged a buoy and went from the front of the pack to last. The squad finished second-to-last ahead of Lupe Tortilla Demetrio, the second US wildcard.

Six races took place for the Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational and 19-year-old Axel Mazella from France dominated with five wins. Mazella tops the leaderboard followed by USA's Riley Gibbs in second and UK's Oliver Bridge in third. Day one champion Toni Vodisek sits fourth.

Racing resumes tomorrow with the Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational from 12:00 UTC-7 followed by GC32 Stadium Racing at 14:00. Fans can follow the action via the live stream on the official Facebook and YouTube as well as the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

Tomorrow is Family Day, sponsored by Rady Children's Hospital, in the free-to-enter public Race Village located at Harbor Island Park. Doors open at 10:00 local time. Find out more about timings and the entertainment schedule on the official website.

Standings after Day 2: (12 races)

1st Alinghi (SUI) Arnaud Psarofaghis, Nicolas Charbonnier, Timothé Lapauw, Nils Frei, Yves Detrey 126pts
2nd SAP Extreme Sailing Team (DEN) Rasmus Køstner, Adam Minoprio, Mads Emil Stephensen, Pierluigi de Felice, Richard Mason 125pts
3rd Oman Air (OMA) Phil Robertson, Pete Greenhalgh, James Wierzbowski, Ed Smyth, Nasser Al Mashari 109pts
4th Land Rover BAR Academy (GBR) Rob Bunce, Ben Ainslie, Adam Kay, Elliot Hanson, Will Alloway 107pts
5th Red Bull Sailing Team (AUT) Roman Hagara, Hans Peter Steinacher, Stewart Dodson, Adam Piggott, Will Tiller 103pts
6th Team Extreme San Diego (USA) Morgan Larson, Andrew Campbell, Matt Cassidy, Mike Kuschner, Cooper Dressler 92pts
7th NZ Extreme Sailing Team (NZL) Graeme Sutherland, Josh Junior, Harry Hull, Andy Maloney, Josh Salthouse 87pts
8th Lupe Tortilla Demetrio (USA) John Tomko, Jonathan Atwood, Matthew Whitehead, Tripp Burd, Trevor Burd 70pts

Extreme San Diego Kiteboarding Invitational Results:

1st Axel Mazella (FRA) 7pts
2nd Riley Gibbs 22.3pts
3rd Oliver Bridge (GBR) 23pts
4th Toni Vodisek (SLO) 25pts
5th Joey Pasquali (USA) 31pts
6th Julien Kernuer (FRA) 34pts
7th Johnny Heineken (USA) 35pts
8th Nico Landaur (URU) 36pts
9th Florian Gruber (GER) 40pts
10th Kai Calder (USA) 53pts
11th Will Cyr (USA) 57pts
12th Daniela Moroz (USA) 59pts
13th Bryan Lake (USA) 68pts
14th Ty Reed (USA) 88pts
15th Stefaans Viljoen (RSA) 96pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego day 1
Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy the teams to beat Alinghi and Land Rover BAR Academy were the teams to beat on the opening day of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, USA. But it was the Swiss who demonstrated their prowess in the light winds and took the overnight lead. Posted on 20 Oct Californian Morgan Larson returns
For Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 7, San Diego will see the return of former Series champion Morgan Larson. Posted on 17 Oct Sir Ben Ainslie joins Land Rover BAR Academy
For Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series Ben Ainslie, Team Principal and Skipper of the British America's Cup Challenger, Land Rover BAR, will join Land Rover BAR Academy for their penultimate 2017 event, Act 7 of the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 17 Oct Marseille One Design overall
Champagne for Zoulou, caviar for Realteam Victors were crowned on this final day of Marseille One Design, also the last day of competition on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 15 Oct Marseille One Design day 3
Lake Geneva day for the GC32s Erik Maris' Zoulou scored a perfect scoreline on day three of Marseille One Design, the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 14 Oct Marseille One Design day 2
Friday 13th strikes After a perfect opening day with fully flying sailing and the full schedule completed, conditions failed to repeat themselves on Friday, the 13th - day two of GC32 Racing Tour competition at Marseille One Design. Posted on 13 Oct Marseille One Design day 1
Tricky conditions, despite the sea breeze filling in Despite the onshore sea breeze filling in to provide more than enough wind to get foiling, conditions remained extremely tricky on the Rade Sud for the opening day of racing at Marseille One Design, the final event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 12 Oct Marseille One Design practice race
French GC32s fly the tricolor Foiling catamaran action kicks off in Marseille tomorrow, Thursday 12th October and will run until Sunday, when the champion of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour will be crowned. Posted on 11 Oct Two way fight for 2017 title
At Marseille One Design in the GC32 Racing Tour Marseille One Design, the grand finale of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour takes place next week and will be the deciding event of the European circuit for ultra-high speed foiling one design catamarans. Posted on 6 Oct GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup overall
Surprise victory for Realteam An unforced error caused victory to slip through the fingers of Malizia – Yacht Club de Monaco on the final day of the GC32 Orezza Corsica Cup, leaving the Swiss Realteam to claim their second event win on the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 16 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy