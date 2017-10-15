Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Lennon Sails International 14 Sails
Lennon Sails International 14 Sails
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 14 (Marauder)
located in Staines

Cherub Open at Queen Mary Sailing Club

by UKCCA today at 8:19 pm 15 October 2017
Usagi wins the Queen Mary Cherub Open © UKCCA

Sunday dawned to a very light breeze with seven Cherubs rigging up to join the club racing for 2 races with 2 further races scheduled for us after club racing had finished. The course was a simple windward leeward with the finish at the bottom.

Race one started on time with only 3 Cherubs on the line at the gun with the rest still desperately trying to get to the line on time in the light breeze. The racing was very close in the light air for the front three with each one holding the lead at least once round one of the marks on the 4 lap races. Even after a capsize on the downwind leg of lap 1 the eventual winner was Andy and Jill closely followed by Luke and Olli in Dans boat and Nick and Dean in Green Banana's. The wind was just not strong enough for the foiling A&E but was building throughout the race which looked positive for the races to come.

Race two got off to with a fairly busy line with the Cherubs just getting to a point where all could twin easily. The race was once again won by Andy and Jill, but with the building breeze Jonny and Alex on A&E managed to get round in second with Dan's boat third. Green Bananas had a bit of a mare, twice getting tangled up in club boats giving room at the mark and locking the tillers extension against their hulls, making it impossible to keep clear. Rounding a bottom mark with 8 Lasers and 2 RS400s is not fun.

The breeze continued to build for Race 3 and 4. With a clear race course it enabled the Cherubs to resume the footing off and blasting upwind at speed. Nick and Dean were working out who was best in which position on the boat for this event with Dean taking the helm for the last two races which proved a more stable platform for the rest of the day. Lots of fun was had downwind with some good runs and some then some bad lay line calls causing early drops to get up to the mark. Dan's boat suffered a jib cleat breakage and headed in for race 3 for repairs but started race 4 only to suffer other issues to limp round the last lap. A&E foiled around to win race 3 with the consistent Peters finishing a relatively close 2nd.

In the final race the Peters established an early lead as the foiler became a submarine at the first mark – a capsize that took a while to recover from. The fleet became a little stretched out in this race as the wind built and boat handling became a premium. The Peters were able to maintain a decent lead to the finish with A&E recovering from their early swim to finish 2nd. Green Bananas had another consistent 3rd place, 4th were the improving EJ with Jay and Guy.

After the last race most crew headed all the way up to the top of the dam for a long kite run home for some fun. Once back on shore some boat swapping ensured as people tried out the foiling A&E.

The prize giving was held in the club house once all boats where packed. The winners of the day were the locals Andy and Jill followed closely by Jonny and Alex in A&E and third was Nick and Dean on Green Bananas. Thanks to QMSC for re-running our windless meeting from May and Andrew Craig and the race team for 4 faultless races.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st3202Andrew PetersJill PetersQueen Mary Sailing Club11‑213
2nd3215Jonny HarrisAlex HarrisDee ‑ SC‑52125
3rd3217Nick PrattDean Ralph 3‑5339
4th2700Luke HartleyOliver MurrellStokes Bay SC23(DNF)712
5th2676Jamie PearsonRichard BowerDraycote444‑512
6th2650Martin DenchfieldOna‑Mary RudmanStaunton Harold SC‑665617
7th3206Jay WilliamsonGuy JewkesDraycote(RET)DNC6418

The overall traveller series also concluded with Andy and Jill taking the 2017 Honours with new comers Luke and Olli in second and Green Banana's in third. Full results here.

This closes the season for the Cherubs with 6 successful open meetings and a good nationals. Next years program is coming along well and the boat show stand also in the works we are looking forward to a good year in 2018.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Cherub Inlands at Poole
Not supposed to be salty! Well yes we know Inlands are not technically meant to be salty but the top triangle of Poole Harbour is as surrounded by land and as shift and gusty as many an inland venue... and it gave us what all fleets want. Posted on 3 Oct Cherub Nationals at Stone
A chilled out vibe on the River Blackwater Stone SC on the Blackwater is only an hour or so by slow train from London but it feels a world away with its opens spaces, wide horizon and lack of planes overhead. Posted on 29 Aug Cherubs at Isle of Sheppey
Powder kept dry on Saturday The weekend of the 6/7 May saw 5 Cherubs at IOSSC for the 3rd round of the travellers trophy. Saturday dawned bright and breezy, a little too breezy. Posted on 18 May Cherubs at Rutland
A few shades of green, black, grey, blue & some red Six Cherubs lined up on the Rutland grass verge, a few shades of green, a bit of black and a smudge of grey, with a dash of blue, but with a curve ball, some red turned up to in the form of 'Dan's Boat' under the new owners Luke and Jeremy Hartley. Posted on 30 Mar Cherub Inlands at Queen Mary
Ten teams take to the water in sunshine and light winds With the season drawing to a close, ten UK Cherubs took the opportunity to take to the water for the Cherub Inlands at Queen Mary Sailing Club for two days of racing in sunshine and light and variable winds. Posted on 25 Oct 2016 Cherub National Championships at Royal Torbay
Numerous special trophies awarded Nineteen Cherubs travelled to Torquay for their National Championships, which was to be held as part of Torbay Week at Royal Torbay YC, and with breeze forecast it promised to be all very exciting. Posted on 5 Sep 2016 Cherubs at the Weymouth Regatta
A great weekend of classic skiff sailing With big wind promised over the weekend 8 crews stood at the morning briefing nervously waiting to find out if we were to be out in the swell of Weymouth bay or in the slightly windier but flat water sailing area of Portland harbour. Posted on 23 Jul 2016 Torbay Royal Regatta preview
Sailing events start in just over 6 weeks time In just over 6 weeks time sailing events at the Torbay Royal Regatta 2016 will be underway and this year promises to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 4 Jul 2016 Cherubs at Queen Mary
Three day extravaganza A 3 day Cherub extravaganza was held over the late May Bank Holiday kindly hosted by Queen Mary SC. Saturday was for blasting, boat swapping and general bimbling whilst Sunday and Monday were for serious racing. Posted on 10 Jun 2016 Have a blast in a Cherub
At Queen Mary Sailing Club on 28th May With the third instalment of Cherub racing to be held at Queen Mary on the 29/30th, all eyes are on Team Peters to see if there is any possibility of them slipping up. Posted on 12 May 2016

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy