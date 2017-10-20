P&B's best winter sailing kit!

We offer free delivery on eligible items – see terms and conditions for details.

Related Articles

Massive savings from P&B

15% to 25% off sails, plus Musto/Gill jackets reduced P&B are offering 15% to 25% off sails in their Autumn Sale. Selected covers are 15% off too. Twelve different Musto and Gill jackets are also reduced in price. Finally you can view a chart of classes where our sails won a National Championship this year.

Superb season for the team at P&B

Championship wins across a range of classes It has been a superb summer for the team at P&B, with top results in a variety of classes, culminating in a win at the 505 World Championship in Annapolis. We caught up with Dave Wade to find out more...

Massive saving from P&B!

Up to 60% off clothing Up to 60% off in the P&B sale with some great deals on Musto and Gill jackets.

P&B Race Team Boats For Sale

505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails.

Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B

Get the deals without having to visit the Show! The team have all returned from their numerous championships over the summer season with many successes under their belts. Now it is time to begin preparation for the next series of events.

Are you getting the results you want?

Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events.

Are you Championship ready?

Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches.

Discounted hats, glasses and rash vests

P&B enjoying the heatwave! The perfect weather has finally arrived, so we hope you're all enjoying the UK heatwave! Whilst on the water, it's important to make sure you are wearing the correct clothing to keep cool and more importantly stop you from burning!

P&B's season continues

With success in a number of classes It has been a busy time for P&B. Members of our team have been competing at events around the globe and with several success stories at events such as SMELT 2017 and the 505s at Lake Garda.