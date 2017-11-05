RYA North East Regional Youth Championships - Preview

by Jennie Clark today at 4:00 pm

Youth sailors in the North of England are preparing for their inaugural Youth Championships, which is being organized by the RYA's NE Regional Volunteer team and hosted by Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club over the weekend of 4 and 5 November.

With generous sponsorship from Rooster Sailing and further support from Ovington Boats and Nestle, coupled with a great venue and the fun of a bonfire party on the Saturday evening, this event is looking like it's going to be fun on and off the water.

Event Director, Jennie Clark, said "this event is designed to provide an opportunity to show case all that is great about Youth sailing in the North East and to provide an opportunity to also showcase our fantastic regional facilities and the skills of our support teams. We are so grateful to our headline sponsors 'Rooster Sailing' and to 'Ovington Boats' and 'Nestle UK' for their help in making this an event to remember, and to all the volunteers who are manning the committee boats, safety boats, reception desk and providing all the other support that events like this need."

The event is open to Youth sailors in 29er, 420, RS200, RS Aero and Laser classes. PRO Henry Wright is leading a team of race officials from the region and will no doubt make sure that the courses are suitably challenging and make the best use of the water. With a strong contingent expected to travel south from Scotland there's going to be some great rivalry on the water!

Sign up for the event is via Eventbrite, bit.ly/2yEfra1.