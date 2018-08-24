Aspire Financial Advisors renew sponsorship for 2018 Merlin Rocket Nationals

by Ian Mackenzie today at 4:02 pm

The Merlin Rocket Owners' Association are delighted to be able to announce that their 2017 Championship sponsors, Aspire Financial Advisors, enjoyed themselves so much that they have already signed up to support us in 2018.

The 2018 Champs will be hosted by Lyme Regis SC for the week 18th – 24th August. Early feedback is that many of our absent friends from this year will be back with us and accommodation is already being begged or booked. If you want to rest your weary head at the lower altitudes of Lyme, now might be a good time to find that perfect bijou cottage or palatial mansion. In any event, we expect the entries to much nearer to our maximum limit of 80.

The Merlin Champs website is being re-written as we speak and will have much more detail shortly. We expect entry to open in late December.

Thanks to Lyme for our stylish Championship poster and to Aspire for their enthusiastic support.

Get the dates in your diary.