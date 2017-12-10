Shotwick Lake Sailing Frostbite Open Series - Preview

Shotwick Lake Sailing Frostbite Open Series © Geoff Weir Shotwick Lake Sailing Frostbite Open Series © Geoff Weir

by Dave Turtle today at 2:11 pm

Fancy sailing somewhere different this winter? Why not join us at Shotwick Lake for our Frostbite Open Series running from 5th November to 10th December. There are 2 races every Sunday starting at 11:00hrs. We have a mixed handicap fleet from Optimists to Fireballs and use average lap times to ensure that everybody enjoys a good race.

Shotwick Lake is situated on the edge of the Dee estuary which can be reached conveniently from North Wales and the North West England.

Last year the visitors took the top two positions with Gareth Morris (Gresford) and John Purdie in their GP14 taking overall honours from Mark Nield (Chester) and Jeanette Davies in an Enterprise. Third place went to Dave Turtle and Huw Jones of the home club in a Fireball. This year who knows? The DZeros have dominated the Shotwick results all season but with the right conditions the Optimists, Streakers and Solos may be hard for the visitors to beat.

In addition to overall awards, there are weekly prizes for the best performing boat that has not already won in previous weeks. We find this a good fun way of spreading the prizes!

The racing format is two races starting at 11:00hrs separated by a break for lunch available from the galley. Generally, all boats are off the water by 14:00hrs allowing plenty of time to spend with the family or even some Christmas shopping!

We welcome any monohull dinghy and the entry fee is just £10 per boat for the whole series and this includes berthing so there is no need to transport your boat each week.

Further details from or checkout our website www.shotwicksailing.org