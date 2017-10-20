The Lull before the Storm...

The UK weather forecasters have issued a red warning for severe weather over the coming weekend. Is your boat "storm fit" as it sits on its berth at the Sailing Club?

Interview with Andy Rice & Simon Lovesey

About the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 Mark Jardine spoke to Andy Rice of SailJuice and Simon Lovesey at the launch of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 about plans for the season and how to encourage more youth sailors to take part.

GJW Direct Free Prize Draw Winner

Lark sailor Chris Ellis wins Garmin Action Camera It's a big thank-you to dinghy insurer GJW Direct from veteran Lark sailor Chris Ellis, winner of the company's 2015 Free Prize Draw.

John Tuckwell joins GJW Direct

As a Business Development Executive GJW Direct has appointed John Tuckwell as a Business Development Executive. John was the Sales Director of the Towergate Mardon Underwriting Group for the past eight years and was part of the management team responsible for the generation of new business.

GJW Direct Venue of the Year

Abersoch crowned 2013 winner During 2013, UK National Championships for dinghy classes were spread around 46 sailing clubs, ranging from the major sea venues down to some of our smaller inland lakes.

GJW Direct 2013 Venue of the Year Award

Small clubs already gaining big votes as top venue Voting for the first GJW Direct Venue of the Year Award has started with a flourish of submissions. Sailors are invited to vote for their top five favourite UK venues, from a list of 42 who have hosted a National Championship event during 2013.

Insurance for Traditional & Classic sailing boats

New policy launched by GJW Direct GJW DIrect, the UKs largest direct boat insurer, has added to their all-inclusive dinghy insurance a policy for small Traditional & Classic sailing boats.

GJW Direct and the Wilson Trophy

Lead sponsors for the next two years Leading dinghy insurers GJW Direct have announced a two year agreement with the West Kirby Sailing Club to become lead sponsors of the world famous Wilson Trophy.

New sponsor for the Endeavour Trophy

GJW Direct support Champion of Champions event GJW Direct are to become one of the sponsors of the 2012 Endeavour Trophy, to be held on October 6th and 7th at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Burnham.

New ‘Multi Boat Dinghy Insurance policy

Convenience and extra savings with GJW Direct Following the success of their, All-inclusive Dinghy Insurance policy, GJW Direct are responding to demand from boat owners who own more than one dinghy by adding the facility to insure them all on the same policy.