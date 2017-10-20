Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance

The Lull before the Storm...

by GJW Direct today at 2:30 pm 20 October 2017

The UK weather forecasters have issued a red warning for severe weather over the coming weekend. Is your boat "storm fit" as it sits on its berth at the Sailing Club?

Here's a few tips to protect your asset:

  • The boat must always be tied down to something solid. A simple rope over the top won't do the job!

  • Ensure the item you are tying the rope to is solid. DON'T use portable dog lead corkscrew type fixings - they may feel solid when you fit them but they may not be when the ground is waterlogged and soft. They also rust (and weaken) over time.

  • Tie the boat down with a decent length of rope (or you can easily use 2 shorter lengths if you don't have anything handy). A old main sheet is perfect, not a cheap clothes line from your local hardware store.

  • Always tie the rope around a solid point on the boat. A couple of half hitches around the shroud, the same round the mast and again on the opposite shroud are perfect.

  • If the rope is just thrown over the top the risk is that the boat will simply pivot underneath it and it will be no use at all.

  • In the case of a boat with no shrouds or stored mast down, use a ratchet strap to tie down (use carpet under the strap where it runs over corners to prevent chaffing.

  • If you don't have solid ground fixing, make some yourself. A used car tyre filled with concrete with a eye cast into it is perfect. They can be easily rolled for movement and the rubber outer means you don't stub your toe!

  • Not able to do this in the short term? Fill a 99p bucket from B&Q with stones and use as a temporary solution. It could be the difference between your boat falling over or not.

  • Ensure covers are properly secured, a flapping cover acts like hoisting a spinnaker!

  • When the forecast is particularly bad or you are planning to store over the Winter month, consider dropping the mast and storing it elsewhere (does your club have a shed where it could be stored in the rafters?). Not only does this dramatically reduce the windage on the boat it keeps your rigging in much better condition out of the weather.

    The Lull before the Storm... make sure your boat is secured - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
    The Lull before the Storm... make sure your boat is secured - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

  • Visually check your neighbours boat and encourage them to take appropriate precautions – there is no point going to all the effort of securing your boat just to find the boat next door has tipped on to yours. This is very common and although you'd expect it to be his fault, you (or your insurers) would have to prove that they had been negligent in not securing their vessel resulting in a potential claim on your policy and an excess payment.

  • Try to encourage your club to fit proper fixings to the ground if they don't have them already. Get some return from your berth fee!

gjwdirect.co.uk

The Lull before the Storm... make sure your boat is secured - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com
The Lull before the Storm... make sure your boat is secured - photo © Mark Jardine / YachtsandYachting.com

Related Articles

Interview with Andy Rice & Simon Lovesey
About the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 Mark Jardine spoke to Andy Rice of SailJuice and Simon Lovesey at the launch of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 about plans for the season and how to encourage more youth sailors to take part. Posted on 16 Sep GJW Direct Free Prize Draw Winner
Lark sailor Chris Ellis wins Garmin Action Camera It's a big thank-you to dinghy insurer GJW Direct from veteran Lark sailor Chris Ellis, winner of the company's 2015 Free Prize Draw. Posted on 27 Oct 2015 John Tuckwell joins GJW Direct
As a Business Development Executive GJW Direct has appointed John Tuckwell as a Business Development Executive. John was the Sales Director of the Towergate Mardon Underwriting Group for the past eight years and was part of the management team responsible for the generation of new business. Posted on 24 Apr 2015 GJW Direct Venue of the Year
Abersoch crowned 2013 winner During 2013, UK National Championships for dinghy classes were spread around 46 sailing clubs, ranging from the major sea venues down to some of our smaller inland lakes. Posted on 31 Dec 2013 GJW Direct 2013 Venue of the Year Award
Small clubs already gaining big votes as top venue Voting for the first GJW Direct Venue of the Year Award has started with a flourish of submissions. Sailors are invited to vote for their top five favourite UK venues, from a list of 42 who have hosted a National Championship event during 2013. Posted on 26 Nov 2013 Insurance for Traditional & Classic sailing boats
New policy launched by GJW Direct GJW DIrect, the UKs largest direct boat insurer, has added to their all-inclusive dinghy insurance a policy for small Traditional & Classic sailing boats. Posted on 20 Jun 2013 GJW Direct and the Wilson Trophy
Lead sponsors for the next two years Leading dinghy insurers GJW Direct have announced a two year agreement with the West Kirby Sailing Club to become lead sponsors of the world famous Wilson Trophy. Posted on 17 Apr 2013 New sponsor for the Endeavour Trophy
GJW Direct support Champion of Champions event GJW Direct are to become one of the sponsors of the 2012 Endeavour Trophy, to be held on October 6th and 7th at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Burnham. Posted on 1 Oct 2012 New ‘Multi Boat Dinghy Insurance policy
Convenience and extra savings with GJW Direct Following the success of their, All-inclusive Dinghy Insurance policy, GJW Direct are responding to demand from boat owners who own more than one dinghy by adding the facility to insure them all on the same policy. Posted on 5 Jul 2012 Nick Craig sponsored by GJW Direct
Current YJA Yachtsman of the Year GJW Direct, the UKs largest direct boat insurer, is delighted to announce a sponsorship and support package with the Nick Craig – YJA Yachtsman of the Year, 2011. Posted on 16 May 2012

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy