Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Higher Performance Sailing - Faster Handling Techniques by Frank Bethwaite
Higher Performance Sailing - Faster Handling Techniques by Frank Bethwaite
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

2017-18 World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan - Day 4

by Ross Gale, World Sailing today at 1:10 pm 15-22 October 2017

The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori.

The day got off to an all too familiar start, for this week, with the wind once again largely absent. The northerly breeze picked up considerably though, and all eight Olympic sailing events made their way out to race just before midday.

For both the Men's and Women's Windsurfer (RS:X) and Men's and Women's Skiffs (49er/49erFX) fleets, today was the last opportunity to book their slots in Saturday's Medal Races.

Saturday's Medal Races will be available to watch live across the World Sailing Network and on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

It was Pawel Tarnowski who sailed the conditions the best in the Men's RS:X, improving on his third place finish in the first race, with two firsts in the day's other two races. His excellent day out on the water means he climbs to first place with a one point advantage over China's Mengfan Gao.

Pawel Tarnowski (POL) at the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Pawel Tarnowski (POL) at the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

Afterwards a cheery Tarnowski exclaimed, "Finally, we could get some good racing in, having waited for long periods of time this week.

"We had three very hard races with a lot of pumping, a lot of wind changes and gusts. It was really challenging but I was able to gain some nice points."

When asked about contending with the nerves of competing in a Medal Race, Tarnowski explained, "For sure, Medal Races bring more pressure than the qualifying series.

"We will prepare well, like we always do, and hopefully we get some nice wind. I would love to have another day like today."

The Women's fleet also completed three races on their final qualifying day. It is Japanese sailors Fujiko Onishi and Megumi Komine at the summit of the leader board, who will be dreaming of winning medals on home waters. Hei Man H V Chan, of Hong Kong, is third.

The 49er and 49erFX fleets also have their Medal Races tomorrow, so competition was fierce, with sailors pushing as hard as they could to achieve the highest possible finishes.

Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stu Bithell lead their British teammates James Peters and Fynn Sterritt by five points, with Polish duo, Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski third.

In the Women's fleet it is tight at the top, as just four points separate the top three pairings. France's Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois lead by three points. Sayoko Harada and Sera Nahamatsu (JPN) lie second with Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz from Argentina, third.

The other four Olympic sailing events will decide their Medal Race fates tomorrow, Saturday, on the final day of their qualifying racing.

Pavlos Kontides (CYP) currently leads in the Men's One Person Dinghy (Laser) continuing his recent good form after winning the class World Championships earlier this summer. New Zealands' Sam Meech trails by ten points and Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini (GBR) is a further 20 points behind, in third.

Pavlos Kontides (CYP) at the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Pavlos Kontides (CYP) at the 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan - photo © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy / World Sailing

In the Women's One Person Dinghy (Laser Radial), Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE) holds the overnight lead ahead of Josefin Olsson (SWE) and Emma Plasschaert (BEL).

Rio 2016 Men's Two Person Dinghy (470) silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (AUS) have dominated the fleet after six races. Paul Snow-Hansen and Daniel Wilcox (NZL) sit second with Tetsuya Isozaki and Akira Takayanagi (JPN) in third place.

The Women's Two Person Dinghy (470) fleet managed two races on day four of the event. Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL) lead the pack. Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) are currently second and Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka are third.

The first set of Medal Races are scheduled to begin at 12:00 local time on Saturday 21 October.

There will be another four live Medal Races on Sunday 22 October bringing the week to a close before the series heads to Miami, USA.

Full results can be found at sailing.org/worldcup/results/index.php

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lasers at Hayling Island
Noble Marine Autumn Qualifier 2 The second of the Autumn Qualifiers returned to Hayling Island SC last weekend, with the Laser 4.7 ladder running alongside making for a crowded beach but lively atmosphere, even if the weather was mostly overcast. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3
Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 2
World Champions come to the forefront Current World Champions in five Olympic sailing events are coming to the forefront and shining after two challenging days of light breeze at Sailing's World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 18 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 1
Sailors battle on light wind, wet opening day Olympic medallists, World Champions and Continental titleholders were all battling at the front of the packs on a wet and light wind opening day of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan. Posted on 17 Oct Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted on 16 Oct 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Publishined by World Sailing World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships. Posted on 14 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct World Sailing complete move
Into London Headquarters World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, have been officially inaugurated into its new Headquarters in London, Great Britain. Posted on 12 Oct Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Sustainability Agenda 2030
World Sailing commence journey World Sailing's Sustainability Commission have taken the first steps to creating a 'Sustainability Agenda 2030' following their first meeting in London, Great Britain from 29-30 August 2017. Posted on 9 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy