Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kevin Welch's Mikey captures Melges 24 NorAm Tour title

by Brian Hutchinson today at 4:14 pm 21 October 2017
2017 M24 NorAm Tour Overall Champions: Jason Rhodes (helm), Serena Vilage (bow; Rachel Spinelli, pictured), Jeff Madrigali (coach), Kevin Welch (pit/owner), Ross McDonald (tactics), Ian Sloan (trim/mgr) © Marty Hedwall

Kevin Welch's Mikey USA835 of Anacortes, Washington gave an unparalleled overall performance on the 2017 M24 NorAm Tour. Mikey likes this sport and sails with a very high level of intensity and joy that is common to those who deliver on race day.

Of course, this accomplishment was not reached by chance. A couple centuries of collective crew commitment to the sport and the constant refinement of technique helped. Mikey was also tuned into Mother Nature who usually led them the right way up the course.

After placing 3rd at Stage 1- US Nationals in Charleston, Mikey went on to win 8 out of 12 races at Stage 2- North American (NorAm) Championship with great speed and tactics in big breeze at the Gorge. Solid starts, smarts and patience helped deliver a win at Stage 3 (the finale)- an uncharacteristically light Autumn Canadian Nationals in Toronto, to put an emphatic "Mikey stamp" on the Open Division perpetual trophy of the M24 NorAm Tour.

In addition to taking the Open Division title on the 2017 M24 NorAm Tour, Mikey made the podium (3rd Overall) at the 2017 World Championship in Helsinki.

"Mikey really likes the M24 NorAm Tour, which brings great teams together at the championship venues in Canada and the US. We're looking forward to 2018 when the M24 NorAm Tour takes us to two exceptional venues- Victoria, BC (CNats & Worlds) and San Francisco (US Nationals)."- Trimmer and Team Manager, Ian Sloan.

Mikey USA835, Warcanoe USA825 and Goes to Eleven CAN011 grinding out a beat at the windy North American (NorAm) Championship on the enchanted Columbia Gorge - photo © Jan Anderson Photography
Mikey USA835, Warcanoe USA825 and Goes to Eleven CAN011 grinding out a beat at the windy North American (NorAm) Championship on the enchanted Columbia Gorge - photo © Jan Anderson Photography

Michael Goldfarb's Warcanoe USA 825 of Seattle finished a convincing 2nd Overall on the Tour by earning a 5th at the Charleston US Nationals and a 2nd at the NorAm Championship at the Gorge. Although fairly new to the MELGES24, Goldfarb is no stranger to the Gorge, having raced Lasers out of Cascade Locks for years.

Third overall went to Brian Porter and Full Throttle USA849, who pulled off a 6th US National Championship victory before spending the rest of the season on Lake Geneva where the MELGES24 is always ready in a lift next to the dock.

Wet Coast Sailing's Sunnyvale CAN151 won the M24 NorAm Tour Corinthian Title for the second year in a row. Sunnyvale was the top Corinthian boat and placed 3rd in the Open Division of the M24 NorAm Championship at the Gorge, which earned them 60 points overall.

A couple points back and 2nd in the Corinthian Division was KC Shannon's Shaka USA801 of Atlanta. Shaka sailed all three Stages of the M24 NorAm Tour and the team's skill and enthusiasm was infectious.

Sunnyvale CAN151, 2017 M24 NorAm Tour Corinthian Champions: Fraser McMillan (helm), Harry Miller (jib), Adam Koster (spin), Keegan Moynihan (tactics), Kieran Horsburgh (bow) - photo © Jan Anderson Photography
Sunnyvale CAN151, 2017 M24 NorAm Tour Corinthian Champions: Fraser McMillan (helm), Harry Miller (jib), Adam Koster (spin), Keegan Moynihan (tactics), Kieran Horsburgh (bow) - photo © Jan Anderson Photography

"Wet Coast Sailing Team is super pleased to have won the M24 NorAm Tour Corinthian title for the second year in a row! Next year we will be going for the Overall title, which begins with Canadian Nationals and World Championships in Victoria, and culminates with the US Nationals on windy San Francisco Bay. Wet Coast Sailing Team has been training hard for the past few years to get ready for the 2018 Worlds, so it is great to see the time on the water paying off. We challenge all Corinthian teams to try and take the top spot over us next year!"- Fraser McMillan, Sunnyvale151 helm.

Third place in the Corinthian Division for the Tour went to Kent Pierce's Average White Boat USA303 out of Santa Barbara, CA, which placed 4th in the Open Division at the M24 NorAm Championship.

The Velocitek Award (ProStart) for the Most Inspiring Team went to Team MudRatz out of Stonington/Mystic, Connecticut. Two high school teams of boys and girls have been training for a couple seasons and were right in the mix at the Toronto Nationals with a boat finishing near mid-fleet for the Tour.

"It's the perfect blend between speed and difficulty to sail. It pushes the sailor to go faster, and it's a blast!" Peter Cronin, helm- MudRatz Opportunity.

"Not only has being a youth sailor on a MELGES24 given us opportunities to sail against some of the best pro sailors in the world, we have also been able to create friendships with tons of people." Lily Flack, helm, MudRatz Equal Opportunity.

Team MudRatz's two boats out of Fisher's Island - photo © Julia Cronin
Team MudRatz's two boats out of Fisher's Island - photo © Julia Cronin

Stage 1 - Canadian Nationals & Stage 2 - Worlds in Victoria, June 2-9
Stage 3 - US Nationals in San Francisco, Sept 7-9
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup overall
Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team win European Sailing Series After six events that moved all over Europe, from Portoroz to Riva del Garda, Marstrand, Helsinki, Medemblik and Luino, the 2017 edition of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series comes to an end. Posted on 16 Oct Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup day 2
A single race possible in light winds The Southern Inverna wind didn't fill in as much as forecasted on the second day of Lino Favini Cup and the Race Committee, guided by PRO Fabio Barrasso, after some waiting on the water, manages to complete just one race. Posted on 14 Oct Melges 24 Lino Favini Cup day 1
Maidollis takes early an lead Lake Maggiore didn't disappoint and the Melges 24 fleet started the last event of the 2017 European Sailing Series at full rhythm, with the local southern 'Inverna' breeze blowing between 10 and 13 knots, allowing three races at the 14th Lino Favini Cup. Posted on 14 Oct Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik
Hungarian FGF Sailing Team wrap up the win The final day of the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship in Medemblik saw the last three races of the event for Melges 24 fleet and, comparing to Saturday, no changes were made to the podium places. Posted on 18 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 2
FGF Sailing Team remains the leader Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship, considered as the penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series, continued in Medemblik today. With another three races completed on the second day of the event FGF SAILING TEAM still lead. Posted on 17 Sep Melges 24 European Sailing Series Medemblik day 1
Three bullets to Hungarian FGF Sailing Team Penultimate event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series brought the Melges 24 fleet to Medemblik, the Netherlands, where during the Delta Lloyd Open Dutch Championship also the Melges 24 Dutch Champions will be found out over the weekend. Posted on 15 Sep Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned new champions The 20th edition of the Melges 24 World Championship just came to an end in Helsinki, with a series of eleven races that challenged the crews with weather conditions that ranged from light wind to heavy breeze and seas. Posted on 5 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 4
Up to 25 knots and waves in Finland Sparkling sailing, with lots of sun and waves, characterizes the fourth day of racing in Helsinki, where the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship is going to conclude tomorrow. Posted on 3 Aug Melges 24 Worlds at Helsinki day 3
After the rain, two races and many twists Helsinki woke up with heavy rain this morning and the Melges 24 fleet, moored at Helsingfors Segelklubb, had to wait two hours for the wind to stabilize, the AP flag to go down and to start the races on day three of the 2017 Melges 24 World Championship. Posted on 2 Aug Melges 24 North American Championship
The Gorge Delivers It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Posted on 2 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Multihulls Open Meeting for Multihulls
Grafham Water SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Hunts SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Hunts SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Shustoke SC Miracle Open Meeting for Miracle
Shustoke SC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Lough Derg YC Squib Irish inlands for Squib
Lough Derg YC- 21 Oct to 22 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 29 Oct Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy