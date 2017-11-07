Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 OCT Funding Future 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers
Rooster Hi-Fit Trousers

World Sailing look to leading influencers to Balance the Boat

by World Sailing today at 4:58 pm 7 November 2017

Every boat competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, starting this weekend, will have female sailors racing around the world and at Tokyo 2020, there will be a 50/50 split of male and female competitors.

There have been some good initiatives within sailing to date, but more work needs to be done to level the playing field. At World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference, four of sports leading influencers will spark discussion and debate at a special forum titled, Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing.

Held on Monday 7 November, Balancing the boat will discuss solutions to ensure more women take up sailing and remain within the sport through the development of clearly defined pathways and systemic change to create more opportunities for women at the top of the sport.

Hosted by broadcaster Alec Wilkinson in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, the forum will be streamed live across the World Sailing Network. Wilkinson will welcome leading influencers before a panel session where followers will be invited to join the discussion and post questions to the panel using #UnitingOurSport on social media.

Speakers include:

  • Libby Greenhalgh (GBR)
    Director of Operations at Magenta Project, Greenhalgh focuses on driving visibility of women in sailing, showcasing the sport as one of a few sports where men and women compete on a level playing field.

  • Sofia Bekatorou (GRE)
    A two-time Olympic medallist, four time Olympian and World Champion and Rolex World Sailor of the Year, Bekatorou is Vice-Chair of World Sailing's Athletes' Commission.

  • Joe Jacobi (USA)
    Jacobi won USA's first ever Olympic gold medal in the Whitewater Canoe Slalom, was CEO of USA Canoe/Kayak and will share his experience of creating sustainable high-performance systems that drive female participation in sport.

  • Jo Aleh (NZL)
    Aleh, a two-time Olympic medallist and Rolex World Sailor of the Year, sits on World Sailing's Athletes' Commission and is a passionate advocate for women in sailing.

Follow live from 14:30 – 18:00 local time, 19:30-23:00 UTC on Monday 7 November here:

World Sailing Chief Executive Officer Andy Hunt commented, "We have seen a rise in female participation in recent years through the Volvo Ocean Race's initiatives and through the IOC's Olympic Agenda 2020.

"Nonetheless, we all have a responsibility to further develop female participation in sailing, from the grassroots to the top of our sport.

"Balancing the Boat will ignite debate amongst our stakeholders with first-hand accounts from some of the leading female sailors and an external viewpoint from canoe and kayak."

"Coming out of the forum, I would like to see a number of ideas that we can develop into tangible action over the coming years."

Balancing the Boat is one of two open forums at the 2017 Annual Conference. Following the release of World Sailing's Sustainability Strategy in 2016, World Sailing will be announcing Sustainability Agenda 2030 at the self-titled forum whereby key objectives for the sport to be achieved by 2030 will be released.

Both forums will be held alongside World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference which commences on Saturday 4 November and runs through to Sunday 12 November. The forums, two days of Council meetings and the Annual General Meeting will be streamed live across the World Sailing Network.

The overarching theme of the 2017 Annual Conference is 'Uniting Our Sport'. Sailing's stakeholders will be working together to grow and develop the sport to ensure millions more people fall in love with sailing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ambitious sustainability targets
World Sailing Sustainability Forum World Sailing will launch a bold ambition for sailing's contribution to global sustainability at its Sustainability Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Tuesday 7 November 2017. Posted on 27 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall
Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close. Posted on 22 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 5
Typhoon approaches as first medals decided The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori. Posted on 21 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 4
First set of sailors book Medal Race places The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 20 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3
Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori. Posted on 19 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 2
World Champions come to the forefront Current World Champions in five Olympic sailing events are coming to the forefront and shining after two challenging days of light breeze at Sailing's World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 18 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 1
Sailors battle on light wind, wet opening day Olympic medallists, World Champions and Continental titleholders were all battling at the front of the packs on a wet and light wind opening day of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series in Gamagori, Japan. Posted on 17 Oct Pressure on Japanese team
At first ever home World Cup Series event Japan's sailors racing at their first ever home World Cup Series event will not only have to deal with the weight of expectation from their nation, but also the pressure of selection trials for the 2018 Japanese Sailing Team. Posted on 16 Oct 2022 World Championships bidding guidelines
Publishined by World Sailing World Sailing, the world governing body of the sport, has published guidelines for Member National Authorities (MNAs) and Host Cities interested in bidding for the 2022 Sailing World Championships. Posted on 14 Oct 2017-18 World Cup Series opener
290 sailors from 40 nations set in Gamagori, Japan Gamagori, Japan will play host to the opening event of Sailing's 2017-18 World Cup Series with more than 290 world class sailors from 40 nations ready to race across eight classes from 15-22 October. Posted on 13 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy