Rooster® Lace Tidy® DAME design award nominee

by Dave Treagust, Rooster Sailing today at 5:49 pm 19 October 2017

The new Rooster® Lace Tidy® has been announced by the DAME design award jury as a nominee in the clothing and crew accessories category, 2017.

The DAME design awards are organised every year as part of the METSTRADE show at the RAI Amsterdam, which Rooster® will be exhibiting at from the 14th – 16th November, 2017.

The Rooster® Lace Tidy® is a simple yet extremely effective solution to an age-old problem. The minimalist, light-weight and streamline design reduces bulk and ensures laces are tucked safely away. The sleeve is made from 220gm spandex with a silicon gripper to ensure it stays in place.

Managing Director of Rooster®, Steve Cockerill, explains; "we wanted to make a Dinghy Boot that was both easy to put on, yet super stable when in use, so we opted for a boot with a wide gusset and a firm lace to lock the boot in place. The problem this presented is what to do with the laces once they are tied? Our solution to this was the Lace Tidy® – an extremely low bulk, simple yet effective way of ensuring your laces stay put."

The Lace Tidy® is supplied as standard with Rooster's new Pro Laced Boot and can be bought separately online at www.roostersailing.com

  • Small/ Medium RRP. £6.95
  • Large/ X-Large RRP. £6.95
The DAME Design Award is the largest marine competition of its kind, anywhere in the world. It focuses attention on the art and science of design in all aspects, from styling, functionality and innovation, through to ease of implementation, practicality of use – and even packaging.

