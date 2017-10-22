Grafham Cat Open Cancelled

Grafham Cat Open 2016 © Bob Carter Grafham Cat Open 2016 © Bob Carter

by John Aston, Grafham Water SC Commodore today at 5:07 pm

In view of the high winds forecast for the weekend, the two day CAT Open at Grafham has been cancelled. Competitors who have already entered will be entitled to a full refund. We will look to rescheduling the event, probably in March 2018, and will be talking to Class reps about this.

We are aware that some people will already have committed to travel, and also that the forecast for Sunday is slightly less extreme than for Saturday, so some sailing may be possible on Sunday. We are therefore making the following arrangements for Sunday:

For the Sprint 15s, a four race event on a separate race track (first race 10:30) For any others the opportunity to join in with Club Racing (four races with a break for lunch – first race 11am) The fee for both these will be £14.50.

Note however that both these are conditional on the wind being such that the lake is open for sailing The Club bar will be open on Saturday evening but we will not be providing food.