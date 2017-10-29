Please select your home edition
Canberra ready for an influx of Optis ready to race!

by Nic Douglass, Canberra Yacht Club Media on 19 Oct 28-29 October 2017
Optimists at Canberra Yacht Club © Jo Roos

It is that time of year again when we see a mass migration of Optimist dinghies down the Hume Highway for the ACT Optimist Championship sailed annually from the Canberra Yacht Club on the last weekend in October.

With fleets of 80 boats expected, fantastic racing and close competition are not the only features of this regatta in the nation's capital. The family-friendly venue boasts easy rigging, easy vantage points, easy accommodation and lots of family things to do and see.

As their first away event, kids can really start to see where the sport can take them, and Parents can be involved with the racing right from the beautiful greens of the Canberra Yacht Club. "We don't need ribs in the capital, just bring your own deck chair or a SUP if you feel like getting involved" advised Matt Owen, CEO of the Canberra Yacht Club. "Racing is just forty metres from the shore, so family and friends can all be a part of the action".

Matt continued, "the regatta as always will have a great focus on Green fleet, with access to coaches for all sailors".

We look forward to seeing you in Canberra on the weekend of 28-29 October.

For more information on visiting Canberra check out visitcanberra.com.au

For more information on the regatta including Online Entry and NoR see canberrayc.com/specevents.php

